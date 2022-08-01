As with leading men, the winner of Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars is usually one of the more seasoned competitors. Of the 86 winners to date, only four Best Supporting Actor champs were in their 20s and just 15 were thirtysomething, including 2021 champ Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Messiah”). The 2022 winner, Troy Kostur, was 53 when he prevailed for “CODA.” He joined 14 previous winners who were in their 50s when they took home the trophy. (Scroll down for the most up-to-date 2023 Oscars Best Supporting Actor predictions.)

Eleven more men were in their 60s when they won Best Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards. For eight fellows, it took till they were in their 70s to win while two (George Burns for “The Sunshine Boys” and Christopher Plummer for “Beginners”) were north of 80 when they took home their only Oscars.

At the 2019 Academy Awards, Mahershala Ali claimed the prize for “Green Book.” He had won this same category just two years earlier for “Moonlight.” He was the 31st (and 29th) winner of this award to be in his 40s. Sam Rockwell, who won in 2018 for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” was the 30th, having picked up this prize eight months before he turned 50.

DISCUSS All the Oscar contenders with Hollywood insiders in our notorious forums

Please note: To read full descriptions of each film, check out our 2023 Oscars Best Picture predictions. Category placement remains in question for several of these contenders who could be positioned in Best Actor.

UPDATED: August 1, 2022

Leading Contenders (in alphabetical order)

Paul Dano, “The Fabelmans”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon” (may move to 2023)

Anthony Hopkins, “The Son”

Brad Pitt, “Babylon”

Jesse Plemons, “Killers of the Flower Moon” (may move to 2023)

Glynn Turman, “Ruskin”

Micheal Ward, “Empire of Light “

Ben Whishaw, “Women Talking”

Strong Contenders (in alphabetical order)

Don Cheadle, “White Noise”

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Tom Hanks, “Elvis”

Zen McGrath, “The Son”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Seth Rogen, “The Fabelmans”

John David Washington, “Amsterdam”

Possible Contenders (in alphabetical order)

Russell Crowe, “The Greatest Beer Run Ever”

Willem Dafoe, “Poor Things”

Ralph Fiennes, ‘The Menu”

Woody Harrelson, “Triangle of Sadness”

Andre Holland, “Shirley”

Tommy Lee Jones, “The Burial”

Ashton Sanders, “I Wanna Dance with Somebody”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?