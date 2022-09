2023 Oscars: Deadlines and dates for key stops on the road to the 95th Academy Awards

The 2023 Oscars calendar is crowded. The awards season schedule runs for months and we’ve catalogued the key dates. We’ve included both the announcements of nominations by all of the guilds and other key industry groups and the dates of their respective awards. We’ve also catalogued the timetables for shortlist, nominations and final Oscar voting.

All of the key dates on the Oscars calendar are detailed below. Winners events are in gold while nomination announcements are italicized.

November 2022

Nov. 2 to Nov. 6 – AFI Fest

Nov. 11 – IDA: Nominations Announced

Nov. 19 – Governors Awards

Nov. 22 – Independent Spirit Awards: Film Nominations Announced

Nov. 28 – Gotham Awards

December 2022

Dec. 5 – DGA: Nominations Voting Opens

Dec. 5 – SAG: Nominations Voting Opens

Dec. 9 – ASC: Nominations Voting Opens

Dec. 12 – Oscars: Shortlist Voting Opens

Dec. 12 – PGA Awards: Documentary Nominations Announced

Dec. 12 – Golden Globes: Nominations

Dec. 13: Independent Spirit Awards: TV Nominations Announced

Dec. 15 – Oscars: Shortlist Voting Closes

Dec. 19 – MUAHS: Nominations Voting Opens

Dec. 19 – MPSE: Nominations Voting Opens

Dec. 20 – CAS: Nominations Voting Opens

Dec. 21 – Oscars: Shortlists Announced

Dec. 21 – PGA: Nominations Voting Opens



January 2023

Jan. 2 – MPSE: Nominations Voting Closes

Jan. 3 – CAS: Nominations Voting Closes

Jan. 5 to Jan. 16 – PSIFF

Jan. 6 – ASC: Nominations Voting Closes

Jan. 6 – MUAHS: Nominations Voting Closes

Jan. 6 – BAFTA – Longlists

Jan. 8 – SAG: Nominations Voting Closes

Jan. 9 – ADG: Nominations Announced

Jan. 9 – ASC: Nominations Announced

Jan. 9 – MPSE: Nominations Announced

Jan. 9 – WGA: Nominations Voting Opens



Jan. 10 – Golden Globes

Jan. 10 – IDA Awards

Jan. 10 – CAS: Nominations Announced

Jan. 10 – DGA: Nominations Voting Closes



Jan. 11 –DGA: Nominations Announced

Jan. 11 – MUAHS: Nominations Announced

Jan. 11 – SAG: Nominations Announced

Jan. 11 – DGA: Final Voting Opens

Jan. 12 – PGA: Nominations Announced

Jan. 12 – Oscars: Nominations Voting Opens

Jan. 15 – Critics Choice Awards

Jan. 17 – Oscars: Nominations Voting Closes

Jan. 18 – SAG: Final Voting Opens

Jan. 19 – BAFTA: Nominations Announced

Jan. 20 – MPSE: Final Voting Opens

Jan. 23 – WGA: Nominations Voting Closes

Jan. 23 – ASC: Final Voting Opens

Jan. 23 – MUAHS: Final Voting Opens

Jan. 24 – Oscars: Nominations Announced

Jan. 25 – WGA: Nominations Announced

Jan. 30 – WGA: Final Voting Opens

February 2023

Feb. 3 – MUAHS: Final Voting Closes

Feb. 8 to Feb. 18 – SBIFF

Feb. 9 – CAS: Final Voting Opens

Feb. 11 – MUAHS Awards

Feb. 13 – Oscar nominees luncheon

Feb. 13 – WGA: Final Voting Closes

Feb. 17 – DGA: Final Voting Closes

Feb. 17 – PGA: Final Voting Opens

Feb. 18 – DGA Awards

Feb. 19 – BAFTA Awards

Feb. 21 – CAS: Final Voting Closes

Feb. 21 – MPSE: Final Voting Closes

Feb. 23 – PGA: Final Voting Closes

Feb. 24 – SAG: Final Voting Closes

Feb. 25 – PGA Awards

Feb. 25 – Annie Awards

Feb. 26 – SAG Awards

Feb. 26 – MPSE Awards



March 2023

March 1 – ASC: Final Voting Closes

March 2 – Oscars: Final Voting Opens

March 4 – CAS Awards

March 4 – Independent Spirit Awards

March 5 – ASC Awards

March 5 – WGA Awards

March 7 – Oscars: Final Voting Closes

March 12 – Oscars