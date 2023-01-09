2023 Oscars guild awards scorecard: ‘The Batman,’ ‘Elvis’ and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ are 3 for 3

On January 9, we heard from the first three guilds — art directors, cinematographers and sound editors — with their nominees for the best of the year in their respective fields. Three films reaped bids from this trio of precursor prizes: “The Batman,” “Elvis” and “Top Gun: Maverick.”

On Jan. 10, it is the turn of the sound mixers to weigh in with their choices followed by the actors, directors, and makeup artists & hairstylists on Jan. 11. The costume designers and producers pipe in just as Oscar nominations voting kicks off on Jan. 12. And the visual effects wizards add their say on the last day of Oscar voting on Jan. 18.

We won’t hear from the two other guilds until after Oscar nominations are announced on Jan. 24. The writers reveal their roster the next day while the film editors wait until the following week.

Below, a breakdown by picture of guild nominations.

ACE = American Cinema Editors (report)

ADG = Art Directors Guild (report)

ASC = American Society of Cinematographers (report)

CAS = Cinema Audio Society (report)

CDG = Costume Designers Guild (report)

CSA = Casting Society of America (report)

DGA – Directors Guild of America (report)

MPSE – Motion Picture Sound Editors (report)

MUAHS – Makeup and Hairstyling (report)

PGA = Producers Guild of America (report)

SAG = Screen Actors Guild (report)

VES = Visual Effects Society (report)

WGA = Writers Guild of America (report)

Three Guilds

“The Batman”

ADG – Fantasy ( James Chinlund)

ASC – Greig Fraser

MPSE – Dialogue & ADR, Sound Effects & Foley

“Elvis”

ADG – Period (Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy)

ASC – Mandy Walker

MPSE – Dialogue & ADR, Music

“Top Gun: Maverick”

ADG – Contemporary (Jeremy Hindle)

ASC – Claudio Miranda

MPSE – Dialogue & ADR, Sound Effects & Foley

Two Guilds

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

ADG – Fantasy (Dylan Cole, Ben Procter)

MPSE – Sound Effects & Foley

“Bardo”

ADG – Contemporary (Eugenio Caballero)

ASC – Darius Khondji

“Empire of Light”

ASC- Roger Deakins

MPSE – Dialogue & ADR

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

ADG – Fantasy ( Jason Kisvarday)

MPSE – Dialogue & ADR, Music, Sound Effects & Foley

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

ADG – Animation

MPSE – Music, Animation

“Nope”

ADG – Fantasy (Ruth De Jong)

MPSE – Sound Effects & Foley

One Guild

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

ADG – Period (Christian M. Goldbeck)

“Babylon”

ADG – Period (Florencia Martin)

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

MPSE – Dialogue & ADR

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

ADG – Fantasy (Hannah Beachler)

“Bullet Train”

ADG – Contemporary (David Scheunemann)

“The Fabelmans”

ADG – Period (Rick Carter)

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

ADG – Contemporary (Rick Heinrichs)

“Jurassic World: Dominion”

MPSE – Sound Effects & Foley

“TAR”

ADG – Contemporary (Marco Bittner Rosser)

“White Noise”

ADG – Period (Jess Gonchor)

“Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody”

MPSE – Music

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions