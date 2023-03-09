2023 Oscars predictions slugfest: Editors Chris Beachum and Rob Licuria debate 23 categories in 23 minutes [WATCH]

“Derbyites, we are back once again for one of your favorite things on Earth; it’s 23 categories in 23 minutes!” proclaims Gold Derby senior editor Rob Licuria. He joins managing editor Chris Beachum in their latest installment of an annual tradition of debating their winner predictions for who will win in all 23 Oscar categories, but in just 23 rapid-fire minutes.

“It’s exciting to end Oscar season,” Beachum says, noting with a grin that he “started on Oscar season July 1st of last summer. So eight or nine months later, however long this is, it’s good to be at the finish line!” Watch the video slugfest above as they explain their predictions of what they think will happen on Oscar night. And it’s the most disagreements they’ve ever had predicting across the categories.

“It seemed so up in the air for so long, with any one of maybe five movies potentially winning,” Beachum suggests as the guys start with tackling the Best Picture category., which appears to have settled on a clear front-runner over the last few weeks “This happens on any race that we see, whether it’s Emmys or Oscars; if there’s one really strong front-runner, the only way to take it down is if there’s one clear alternative, and there’s not one clear alternative here. I’ve talked to a lot of voters in the last few weeks. Some of them love ‘Top Gun,’ some of them love ‘Fabelmans,’ some of them love ‘Elvis,’ Some of them love ‘Avatar’ or ‘Banshees,'” he explains. Licuria agrees, noting that as we near the Oscar season finish line, almost all of the relevant Oscar precursors appear to indicate overwhelming support for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” in Best Picture and possibly even across the board above and below the line. “We’re now at the point where everyone’s had their say, and it’s very clear that it’s ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ and it’s going to do very well on Oscar night,” he argues.

