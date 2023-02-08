2023 SAG Awards Predictions: Best Film Actress

The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations were announced on January 11 in film and television, as voted on by members of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation. Who will prevail in the category of Best Film Actress during Netflix’s YouTube ceremony on Sunday, February 26? This year’s five nominees are Cate Blanchett (“TÁR”), Viola Davis (“The Woman King”), Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”), Ana de Armas (“Blonde”) and Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”).

Scroll down to see Gold Derby’s 2023 SAG Awards Predictions for Best Film Actress, listed in order of their racetrack odds. Our SAG Awards odds are based on the combined forecasts of thousands of readers, including Experts we’ve polled from major media outlets, Editors who cover awards year-round for this website, Top 24 Users who did the best predicting the winners last time, All-Star Users who had the best prediction scores over the last two years, and the mass of Users who make up our biggest predictions bloc.

SEE SAG Awards nominations: Full list in 6 movie and 9 TV categories

2023 SAG Awards TV Predictions: Best Film Actress

Predicted Winners (in odds order)

1. Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) — 16/5 odds

In A24’s hit sci-fi movie, Yeoh stars as a laundromat owner named Evelyn Quan Wang who traverses alternate universes. Despite her illustrious career in the film industry, this marks her first solo nomination at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. She also contends this year for the “EEAAO” cast bid and previously was cited alongside the “Crazy Rich Asians” (2018) ensemble.

Experts predicting: Anne Thompson (Indiewire), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby), Clayton Davis (Variety), Erik Davis (Fandango), Jazz Tangcay (Variety), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Nikki Novak (Fandango), Susan King (Gold Derby), Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby), Tariq Khan (Fox TV), Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Tim Gray (Variety)

2. Cate Blanchett (“TÁR”) — 37/10 odds

Blanchett takes on the role of Lydia Tár, an American composer and EGOT winner who is preparing to conduct a symphony that will reignite her career. The actress is an 18-time SAG Award nominee for film and television, winning for “Blue Jasmine” (lead, 2013), “The Aviator” (supporting, 2004) and “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (ensemble, 2003).

Experts predicting: Keith Simanton (IMDb), Sasha Stone (Awards Daily)

3. Viola Davis (“The Woman King”) — 9/2 odds

Gina Prince-Bythewood‘s female empowerment movie tells the story of General Nanisca (Davis) in the 1820s as she trains the next generation of young warriors in the West African kingdom of Dahomey. Davis is one of the acting guild’s all-time faves, prevailing for “The Help” (lead and ensemble, 2011), “How to Get Away with Murder” (TV actress, 2015 and 2016), “Fences” (supporting, 2016) and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (lead, 2020).

Experts predicting: None

4. Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”) — 9/2 odds

“Till” is based on the heartbreaking true story of Mamie Till-Bradley (Deadwyler), a woman who becomes a Civil Rights Movement activist following the lynching of her teenage son, Emmett Till, in 1955. The performance has been hailed as one of the best of the year, which made her ultimate Oscar snub all the more head-scratching. Deadwyler is a SAG Awards newbie.

Experts predicting: None

5. Ana de Armas (“Blonde”) — 9/2 odds

De Armas portrays Marilyn Monroe in this semi-true story about the life of the iconic Hollywood entertainer. The film does not shy away from showing the highs and lows of her career, including her personal relationships with characters known simply as The Playwright (Adrien Brody), The Ex-Athlete (Bobby Cannavale) and The President (Caspar Phillipson). This marks de Armas’ first nom at the SAG Awards.

Experts predicting: None

PREDICT the 2023 SAG Awards winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions