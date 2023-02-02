2023 SAG Awards Predictions: Best Film Ensemble

The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations were announced on January 11 in film and television, as voted on by members of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation. What will prevail in the category of Best Film Ensemble during Netflix’s YouTube ceremony on Sunday, February 26? This year’s five nominated movie casts are “Babylon,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Fabelmans” and “Women Talking.”

Scroll down to see Gold Derby’s 2023 SAG Awards Predictions for Best Film Ensemble, listed in order of their racetrack odds. Our SAG Awards odds are based on the combined forecasts of thousands of readers, including Experts we’ve polled from major media outlets, Editors who cover awards year-round for this website, Top 24 Users who did the best predicting the winners last time, All-Star Users who had the best prediction scores over the last two years, and the mass of Users who make up our biggest predictions bloc.

SEE SAG Awards nominations: Full list in 6 movie and 9 TV categories

2023 SAG Awards TV Predictions: Best Film Ensemble

Predicted Winners (in odds order)

1. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” — 82/25 odds

A24’s sci-fi hit from filmmakers The Daniels reaped more Oscar nominations than any other contender (11) and also tied “Banshees” with the most overall SAG Awards bids (5). Michelle Yeoh stars as laundromat owner Evelyn Quan Wang who traverses alternate universes, and she received a solo citation along with three of her supporting cast mates: Ke Huy Quan as Waymond Wang, Jamie Lee Curtis as Deirdre Beaubeirdre and Stephanie Hsu as Joy Wang. The other ensemble nominees are James Hong, Harry Shum Jr. and Jenny Slate.

Experts predicting: Anne Thompson (Indiewire), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby), Erik Davis (Fandango), Jazz Tangcay (Variety), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Keith Simanton (IMDb), Nikki Novak (Fandango), Susan King (Gold Derby), Tariq Khan (Fox TV), Tim Gray (Variety)

2. “The Banshees of Inisherin” — 19/5 odds

Martin McDonagh‘s quirky period piece from Searchlight Pictures tells the story of the end of a friendship in 1920s Ireland. Amazingly, only four actors were eligible with the guild and all four got in for both solo nominations and ensemble mentions: Colin Farrell as Pádraic Súilleabháin, Brendan Gleeson as Colm Doherty, Barry Keoghan as Dominic Kearney and Kerry Condon as Siobhán Súilleabháin.

Experts predicting: Sasha Stone (Awards Daily), Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby), Thelma Adams (Gold Derby)

3. “The Fabelmans” — 9/2 odds

Uber director Steven Spielberg tells this intimate, semi-autographical story from Universal Pictures. The movie earned a supporting SAG Award bid for Paul Dano as Burt Fabelman, who stands in for Spielberg’s real-life father. Joining Dano as members of the nominated cast are Jeannie Berlin, Julia Butters, Judd Hirsch, Gabriel LaBelle, David Lynch, Seth Rogen and Michelle Williams.

Experts predicting: None

4. “Women Talking” — 9/2 odds

Sarah Polley‘s female empowerment film from United Artists Releasing focuses on an isolated Mennonite colony in 2010 where the women are being abused by the men. Though it didn’t receive any solo acting citations, the ensemble features several notable A-listers. The nominees are Jessie Buckley, Claire Foy, Kate Hallett, Judith Ivey, Rooney Mara, Sheila McCarthy, Frances McDormand, Michelle McLeod, Liv McNeil, Ben Whishaw and August Winter.

Experts predicting: Clayton Davis (Variety)

5. “Babylon” — 9/2 odds

From Paramount Pictures, Damien Chazelle‘s sprawling 1920s movie about early Hollywood filmmaking earned a cast nomination at the SAG Awards, but no solo bids. These are the eligible ensemble members: Jovan Adepo, P. J. Byrne, Diego Calva, Lukas Haas, Olivia Hamilton, Li Jun Li, Tobey Maguire, Max Minghella, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Rory Scovel, Jean Smart and Katherine Waterston.

Experts predicting: None

PREDICT the 2023 SAG Awards winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions