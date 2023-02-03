2023 SAG Awards Predictions: Best Film Stunt Ensemble

The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations were announced on January 11 in film and television, as voted on by members of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation. What will prevail in the category of Best Film Stunt Ensemble during Netflix’s YouTube ceremony on Sunday, February 26? This year’s five nominated stunt ensembles are “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “The Batman,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Top Gun: Maverick” and “The Woman King.”

Scroll down to see Gold Derby’s 2023 SAG Awards Predictions for Best Film Stunt Ensemble, listed in order of their racetrack odds. Our SAG Awards odds are based on the combined forecasts of thousands of readers, including Experts we’ve polled from major media outlets, Editors who cover awards year-round for this website, Top 24 Users who did the best predicting the winners last time, All-Star Users who had the best prediction scores over the last two years, and the mass of Users who make up our biggest predictions bloc.

SEE SAG Awards nominations: Full list in 6 movie and 9 TV categories

2023 SAG Awards TV Predictions: Best Film Stunt Ensemble

Predicted Winners (in odds order)

1. “Top Gun: Maverick” — 16/5 odds

Released 36 years after the original “Top Gun” (1986), the Tom Cruise-fronted sequel proved to be the perfect mix of nostalgia and action for audiences both old and young. In no uncertain terms, this was a bonafide box office mega-hit. Joseph Kosinski directed the high-flying aviator flick, which finds Maverick returning to the United States Navy Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor program as a trainer.

Experts predicting: Anne Thompson (Indiewire), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby), Clayton Davis (Variety), Erik Davis (Fandango), Jazz Tangcay (Variety), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Keith Simanton (IMDb), Nikki Novak (Fandango), Sasha Stone (Awards Daily), Tariq Khan (Fox TV), Thelma Adams (Gold Derby)

2. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — 4/1 odds

Following the death of Chadwick Boseman in 2020, filmmaker Ryan Coogler did the unthinkable and made a sequel that both paid tribute to him and advanced the story. “Wakanda Forever” focuses on T’Challa’s sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) and mother Ramonda (solo SAG Award nominee Angela Bassett) as they fight back against a new water-based threat from the civilization of Talokan. Can the sequel win the stunt prize just like the original “Black Panther” did in 2018?

Experts predicting: Susan King (Gold Derby)

3. “The Woman King” — 4/1 odds

Gina Prince-Bythewood‘s female empowerment movie from Sony Pictures Releasing took audiences by storm when it was released in September. It tells the story of General Nanisca (solo SAG Award nominee Viola Davis) in the 1820s as she trains the next generation of young warriors in the West African kingdom of Dahomey. Can “The Woman King” accomplish what “Wonder Woman” did in in 2017 and 2020 and claim the stunt trophy?

Experts predicting: Tim Gray (Variety)

4. “Avatar: The Way of Water” — 9/2 odds

James Cameron‘s highly anticipated sequel swam into theaters a whopping 13 years after the original “Avatar” (2009). It remained at the top of the box office for two months straight and has become one of the Top 10 most successful domestic movies of all time. Note that the original “Avatar” was completely snubbed by the SAG Awards the last time around, so a stunt trophy for “The Way of Water” would be sweet justice.

Experts predicting: None

5. “The Batman” — 9/2 odds

Writer/director Matt Reeves brings a gritty noir style to his version of “The Batman,” with critics and audiences eating it up in theaters. In this reboot, Robert Pattinson‘s Bruce Wayne uncovers corruption in Gotham City while coming into contact with popular antagonists like Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz), the Riddler (Paul Dano) and the Penguin (Colin Farrell). This would be the first stunt victory for a “Batman” film since “The Dark Knight” in 2008.

Experts predicting: None

PREDICT the 2023 SAG Awards winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions