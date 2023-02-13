2023 SAG Awards Predictions: Best Film Supporting Actress

The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations were announced on January 11 in film and television, as voted on by members of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation. Who will prevail in the category of Best Film Supporting Actress during Netflix’s YouTube ceremony on Sunday, February 26? This year’s five nominees are Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”), Hong Chau (“The Whale”), Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) and Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”).

Scroll down to see Gold Derby’s 2023 SAG Awards predictions for Best Film Supporting Actress, listed in order of their racetrack odds. Our SAG Awards odds are based on the combined forecasts of thousands of readers, including Experts we’ve polled from major media outlets, Editors who cover awards year-round for this website, Top 24 Users who did the best predicting the winners last time, All-Star Users who had the best prediction scores over the last two years, and the mass of Users who make up our biggest predictions bloc.

2023 SAG Awards TV Predictions: Best Film Supporting Actress

Predicted Winners (in odds order)

1. Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) — 16/5 odds

In director Ryan Coogler‘s highly anticipated Marvel/Disney sequel, Queen Ramonda (Bassett) keeps charge of Wakanda after the death of her son, King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman). Bassett already has a SAG Award for appearing in the ensemble of “Black Panther” (2018), but now she’s looking for her first solo trophy after recently claiming the Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award.

Experts predicting: Anne Thompson (Indiewire), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby), Clayton Davis (Variety), Erik Davis (Fandango), Jazz Tangcay (Variety), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Nikki Novak (Fandango), Sasha Stone (Awards Daily), Susan King (Gold Derby), Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby), Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Tim Gray (Variety)

2. Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) — 4/1 odds

First-time guild nominee Condon plays Siobhán Súilleabháin, the supportive sister of Pádraic Súilleabháin (SAG Award nominee Colin Farrell) who tries to keep him mentally stable after his best friend, Colm Doherty (SAG Award nominee Brendan Gleeson), decides to end their friendship. Condon is also eligible in the ensemble category for this quirky Martin McDonagh period piece.

Experts predicting: Keith Simanton (IMDb)

3. Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) — 4/1 odds

As IRS inspector Deirdre Beaubeirdre, Curtis goes head to head with the owner of a laundry shop, Evelyn Quan Wang (SAG Award nominee Michelle Yeoh). She also gets to play several other versions of Deirdre in alternate dimensions throughout this comedic sci-fi flick directed by The Daniels. The legendary actress was first cited by the actors guild 28 years ago for “True Lies” (1994).

Experts predicting: Tariq Khan (Fox TV)

4. Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) — 9/2 odds

Fans of TV’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” already know that Hsu has a SAG Award on her mantel for being a part of that show’s comedy cast. Now she’s up for two prizes for A24’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once” — ensemble and individual — for her role as Joy Wang, the daughter of Evelyn (Yeoh), who cuts her teeth as the movie’s arch villain in many of the various timelines.

Experts predicting: None

5. Hong Chau (“The Whale”) — 9/2 odds

As no-nonsense caretaker Liz, Chau shares the screen with Charlie (SAG Award nominee Brendan Fraser), a 600-pound man living alone in his apartment, and Ellie (Sadie Sink), Charlie’s rough-around-the-edges daughter. This is actually Chau’s second nomination from the actors guild in this specific category, after her previous citation for “Downsizing” (2017).

Experts predicting: None

