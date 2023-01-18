The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations were announced on January 11 in film and television, as voted on by members of SAG-AFTRA. Who will prevail in the category of Best Comedy Actor during Netflix’s YouTube ceremony on Sunday, February 26? This year’s five nominees are: Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”), Bill Hader (“Barry”), Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”), Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”) and Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”).

Scroll down to see Gold Derby’s 2023 SAG Awards TV Predictions for Best Comedy Actor, listed in order of their racetrack odds. Our SAG Awards odds are based on the combined forecasts of thousands of readers, including Experts we’ve polled from major media outlets, Editors who cover awards year-round for this website, Top 24 Users who did the best predicting the winners last time, All-Star Users who had the best prediction scores over the last two years, and the mass of Users who make up our biggest predictions bloc.

2023 SAG Awards TV Predictions: Best Comedy Actor

Predicted Winners (in odds order)

1. Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”) — 16/5 odds

The “Shameless” alum takes on the lead role of Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, a young chef who returns home to Chicago to work at his family’s Italian sandwich shop following the shocking suicide of his brother. The critically acclaimed laffer streamed on FX on Hulu earlier this summer and had fans around the country shouting, “Yes, Chef!” to White’s awards chances. In fact, he’s already a winner as he claimed the Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award.

2. Bill Hader (“Barry”) — 39/10 odds

Hader is a two-time Emmy winner for starring as Barry Berkman in HBO’s hitman-turned-actor comedy, but he has yet to take home a SAG Award. The show went to even darker depths in Season 3, as Barry’s true identity was found out by his acting coach, Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler), and his relationship became strained with his girlfriend, Sally Reed (Sarah Goldberg).

3. Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”) — 4/1 odds

Season 2 of Hulu’s whodunnit mystery comedy welcomes back Martin as Charles-Haden Savage alongside his co-leads Martin Short as Oliver Putnam and Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora. As the trio tries to solve a brand new murder within the walls of their ritzy apartment complex, it soon becomes all too personal for Charles, who starts to wonder about his late father’s various secrets.

4. Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”) — 9/2 odds

Short’s storyline in “Only Murders” Season 2 takes a dramatic turn as Oliver Putnam begins to question whether he’s actually the father of his son, Will Putnam (Ryan Broussard). But it’s the death of Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell) that dominates the proceedings this year, with Oliver re-teaming with his podcast buddies Charles and Mable to try to crack the case, no matter the cost.

5. Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”) — 9/2 odds

Carrigan is a welcome surprise in the guild’s Best Comedy Actor category as he’s a supporting player who’s competing solely against leads. He plays the hilarious NoHo Hank on the HBO dramedy, who begins the third season being interrogated by police regarding Barry’s bad deeds, and later deepens his personal relationship with Bolivian mafia boss Cristobal (Michael Irby).

