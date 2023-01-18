The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations were announced on January 11 in film and television, as voted on by members of SAG-AFTRA. Who will prevail in the category of Best Comedy Actress during Netflix’s YouTube ceremony on Sunday, February 26? This year’s five nominees are: Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”), Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”), Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”) and Jean Smart (“Hacks”).

Scroll down to see Gold Derby’s 2023 SAG Awards TV Predictions for Best Comedy Actress, listed in order of their racetrack odds. Our SAG Awards odds are based on the combined forecasts of thousands of readers, including Experts we’ve polled from major media outlets, Editors who cover awards year-round for this website, Top 24 Users who did the best predicting the winners last time, All-Star Users who had the best prediction scores over the last two years, and the mass of Users who make up our biggest predictions bloc.

2023 SAG Awards TV Predictions: Best Comedy Actress

Predicted Winners (in odds order)

1. Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”) — 10/3 odds

ABC’s hilarious elementary school sitcom recently claimed top Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards for Best Comedy Series, with Brunson prevailing at the Globes. The fan-fave program now contends for Seasons 1 and 2 at the SAG Awards, with Brunson earning a bid for playing optimistic second-grade teacher Janine Teagues, who has a crush on substitute teacher Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams).

Experts predicting: Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby), Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby), Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Tim Gray (Variety)

2. Jean Smart (“Hacks”) — 37/10 odds

This awards magnet stars as an aging Las Vegas comedian, Deborah Vance, who struggles with having a young new writer by her side, Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder). The HBO Max show claimed an individual SAG Award last year for Smart, and now she is hoping to become the first woman to repeat in the Best Comedy Actress category since Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”) in 2016 and ’17.

Experts predicting: Joyce Eng (Gold Derby)

3. Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”) — 4/1 odds

This marks Applegate’s seventh career SAG Award nomination after three solo bids for “Samantha Who?” (2008, ’09, ’10), two solo noms for “Dead to Me” (2020, ’21) and one ensemble mention for “Dead to Me” (2021). She plays Jen Harding on the Netflix dramedy, who in the third and final season deals with the aftermath of a car accident with best buddy Judy Hale (Linda Cardellini).

Experts predicting: None

4. Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”) — 9/2 odds

This 20-year-old takes the lead in this latest adaptation of “The Addams Family” brand, which debuted on November 23 and quickly became one of Netflix’s most streamed series of all time. Ortega plays the morose, monotone-voiced Wednesday Addams, whose parents (Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams and Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams) send her to Nevermore Academy, a school for monstrous outcasts.

Experts predicting: None

5. Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) — 9/2 odds

Brosnahan is a three-time SAG Award winner for the Amazon Prime Video hit series, winning once as a solo actress (2019) and twice as part of the sprawling ensemble (2019 and ’20). The fourth season debuted in February after a two-year break brought about by the Covid pandemic, and featured stand-up comedian Miriam “Midge” Maisel putting the pieces back together after being cut from Shy Baldwin’s tour.

Experts predicting: None

