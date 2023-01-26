The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations were announced on January 11 in film and television, as voted on by members of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation. Who will prevail in the category of Best Comedy Ensemble during Netflix’s YouTube ceremony on Sunday, February 26? This year’s five nominated casts are: “Abbott Elementary,” “Barry,” “The Bear,” “Hacks” and “Only Murders in the Building.”

Scroll down to see Gold Derby’s 2023 SAG Awards TV Predictions for Best Comedy Ensemble, listed in order of their racetrack odds. Our SAG Awards odds are based on the combined forecasts of thousands of readers, including Experts we’ve polled from major media outlets, Editors who cover awards year-round for this website, Top 24 Users who did the best predicting the winners last time, All-Star Users who had the best prediction scores over the last two years, and the mass of Users who make up our biggest predictions bloc.

2023 SAG Awards TV Predictions: Best Comedy Ensemble

Predicted Winners

1. “Abbott Elementary” — 31/10 odds

ABC’s hilarious mockumentary about a Philadelphia elementary school is on an awards run, claiming top prizes at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. The program now contends for Seasons 1 and 2 at the SAG Awards, where it also earned an actress bid for Quinta Brunson. The eligible supporting cast consists of William Stanford Davis, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter and Tyler James Williams.

2. “Only Murders in the Building” — 4/1 odds

Season 2 of Hulu’s whodunnit mystery comedy welcomes back podcasters Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage and Martin Short as Oliver Putnam (both solo SAG Award nominees) as well as Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora. Together, they try to solve a brand new murder within the walls of their ritzy apartment complex. The rest of the nominated ensemble members are Michael Cyril Creighton, Cara Delevingne, Jayne Houdyshell and Adina Verson.

3. “The Bear” — 4/1 odds

One of the year’s most critically acclaimed comedies is hoping SAG Awards voters say “Yes, Chef!” on its first at-bat. Solo acting nominee Jeremy Allen White stars on the FX on Hulu show as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, a young chef who returns home to Chicago to work at his family’s Italian sandwich shop following the death of his brother. The other actors contending for the ensemble bid are Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Edwin Lee Gibson, Corey Hendrix, Matty Matheson and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

4. “Hacks” — 9/2 odds

Reigning SAG Award champ Jean Smart stars as an aging Las Vegas comedian, Deborah Vance, who struggles with having a young new writer by her side, Ava Daniels, played by Hannah Einbinder. The series lost last year’s ensemble prize to “Ted Lasso,” but can it prevail this year? The relatively small cast for the HBO Max laffer is rounded out by Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Paul W. Downs, Mark Indelicato and Megan Stalter.

5. “Barry” — 9/2 odds

HBO’s hitman-turned-actor comedy is now on its third SAG Award nomination for Best Comedy Ensemble, after losing to “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” for both of its first two seasons. “Barry” surprised awards pundits by scoring two individual acting bids this year for Bill Hader (as Barry Berkman) and Anthony Carrigan (as NoHo Hank). The other actors recognized in the ensemble are Sarah Burns, D’Arcy Carden, Turhan Troy Caylak, Sarah Goldberg, Nick Gracer, Jessy Hodges, Michael Irby, Gary Kraus, Stephen Root and Henry Winkler.

