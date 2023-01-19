The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations were announced on January 11 in film and television, as voted on by members of SAG-AFTRA. Who will prevail in the category of Best Drama Actress during Netflix’s YouTube ceremony on Sunday, February 26? This year’s five nominees are: Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus: Sicily”), Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”), Julia Garner (“Ozark”), Laura Linney (“Ozark”) and Zendaya (“Euphoria”).

Scroll down to see Gold Derby’s 2023 SAG Awards TV Predictions for Best Drama Actress, listed in order of their racetrack odds. Our SAG Awards odds are based on the combined forecasts of thousands of readers, including Experts we’ve polled from major media outlets, Editors who cover awards year-round for this website, Top 24 Users who did the best predicting the winners last time, All-Star Users who had the best prediction scores over the last two years, and the mass of Users who make up our biggest predictions bloc.

2023 SAG Awards TV Predictions: Best Drama Actress

Predicted Winners (in odds order)

1. Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus: Sicily”) — 82/25 odds

Last year, Coolidge nabbed a limited series SAG bid for the first edition of HBO’s white-hot “Lotus,” but now the series has shifted over to the drama categories. She’s coming off huge wins at the Emmys, Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards for playing over-the-top Tanya McQuoid, a rich socialite who travels to Sicily with her mysterious new husband (Jon Gries) and her young assistant (Haley Lu Richardson).

2. Zendaya (“Euphoria”) — 19/5 odds

It’s strange to note that Zendaya has won two Emmys, one Golden Globe and one Critics Choice Award for her role as drug addicted high school student Rue Bennett, yet this marks her very first SAG Award bid. She’s up for the second season of the HBO hit, which aired a year ago, but she’s never had to compete head-to-head against awards magnet Coolidge before. How will this hot race play out?

3. Julia Garner (“Ozark”) — 9/2 odds

Garner is a rare triple nominee at this year’s SAG Awards, as she also contends as part of the “Ozark” ensemble and in the limited actress race for “Inventing Anna.” For this “Ozark” solo bid, she is hoping to prevail for the final season of Netflix’s gritty money laundering drama for playing Ruth Langmore. Garner wound up winning her third Emmy and first Golden Globe for the fan-favorite role, so will she finally win an SAG Award?

4. Laura Linney (“Ozark”) — 9/2 odds

After four seasons on Netflix, Linney said goodbye to Wendy Byrde in the April series finale. The gritty drama ended with the Byrde family believing they’d finally escaped their days of laundering money for the Mexican drug cartel, but only after they’d lost so many loved ones (and a few enemies) along the way. Thanks to her two bids this year for actress and ensemble, Linney is now an 11-time SAG Award nominee, winning only for “John Adams” (2008).

5. Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”) — 9/2 odds

Debicki is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Claire Foy (2016 and ’17) and Gillian Anderson (2020), who both claimed solo SAG Awards for their roles on Netflix’s regal drama. Now in its fifth season, Debicki takes on the role of Princess Diana and shares many of her scenes with Dominic West as Prince Charles, as viewers witness the infamous downfall of their marriage between 1991 to 1997.

