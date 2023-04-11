2023 Sports Emmys nominations: ‘NFL 360’ and ‘XXIV Olympic Winter Games’ tie at 10

On Tuesday morning, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) unveiled the nominees for the 44th Annual Sports Emmy Awards. Mark your calendars for Monday, May 22, as that’s when the live gala will take place at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall. Scroll down to see the 2023 Sports Emmys nominations in all 47 categories.

These awards are voted on by the overall NATAS membership, which includes more than 18,000 broadcast and media professionals from around the United States. Announcing the nominees was Adam Sharp, the company’s President & CEO, who proclaimed, “Today we honor these esteemed nominees and celebrate those who bring the thrill of competitive sports into our lives on a daily basis. We are excited by the extraordinary quality of this year’s submissions and equally excited by the opportunity to honor this year’s Lifetime Achievement honoree, Bryant Gumbel, celebrating his more than five decades of sports broadcasting excellence.”

For networks/network groups, ESPN leads the nominations tally with 59 overall bids, followed by NBC Sports at 38, FOX Sports at 33, CBS Sports at 29, and Turner Sports at 26. In terms of individual programs, “NFL 360” and “XXIV Olympic Winter Games” boast the most support with 10 noms apiece, and then “2022 NCAA March Madness” at eight and “2022 FIFA World Cup” at seven.

BEST LIVE SPECIAL

2022 FIFA World Cup Final FOX Argentina vs France [FIFA | HBS]

The 148th Kentucky Derby NBC MLB at Field of Dreams FOX

Super Bowl LVII FOX Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles

XXIV Olympic Winter Games NBC

The 118th World Series FOX Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies



BEST LIVE SERIES

Monday Night Football ESPN

NFL on CBS CBS

Saturday Night College Football ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC

Sunday Night Football NBC

Thursday Night Football Prime Video

BEST PLAYOFF COVERAGE

AFC Championship Game CBS Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs

FedEx Cup Playoffs on NBC NBC | Golf Channel

NHL on TNT tbs | TNT

NLCS FOX | FS1 San Diego Padres vs Philadelphia Phillies

Sunday Night Football NBC

BEST EDITED EVENT COVERAGE

All Access Showtime Davis vs Romero: Epilogue

Hey Rookie: Welcome To The NFL ESPN The 2022 NFL Draft [NFL Films]

NFL Game Day All-Access YouTube Super Bowl LVII [NFL Films]

Road To The Super Bowl FOX [NFL Films]

Welcome to the NHL: 2022 NHL Draft ESPN+ | NHL Network [NHL Original Productions]



BEST EDITED SPECIAL

Basketball Stories NBA TV Sir Charles & The Doctor

The Great Debate with Charles Barkley TNT

NFL 360 NFL Network The Indelible Legacy of Jimmy Raye

NFL 360 NFL Network Women in Football

SC Featured ESPN+ White Men Can’t Jump – 30th Anniversary Special

UFC Year of the Fighter UFC Fight Pass Amanda Nunes



BEST HOSTED EDITED SERIES

E60 ESPN

Eli’s Places ESPN+ [NFL Films | Omaha Productions]

NFL 360 NFL Network

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel HBO Max

The Shop: UNINTERRUPTED YouTube [UNINTERRUPTED | Frēhand | Hardware Agency]



BEST ESPORTS CHAMPIONSHIP COVERAGE

BLAST Premier Fall Final 2022 BLAST.tv [BLAST]

2022 Call of Duty League Championship Weekend YouTube Atlanta Faze vs Los Angeles Thieves[Activision Blizzard Esports | Esports Engine]

The International 11 – Dota2 Championship Twitch | YouTube | Team Secret vs Tundra Esports Steam TV [Valve Corporation]

League of Legends Worlds 2022 Final LoLEsports.com | Twitch | YouTube T1 vs DRX [Riot Games]

VCT Champions 2022 Grand Final ValorantEsports.com | Twitch | YouTube OpTic vs LOUD [Riot Games]



BEST SHORT DOCUMENTARY

38 at the Garden HBO Max [Mr. Fahrenheit | GTG Entertainment]

Fault Lines Al Jazeera English Bloodsport

Fightlore UFC Fight Pass Mark Schultz’s Ultimate Victory

Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive Netflix [Archer’s Mark]

NBA on TNT TNT Bill Russell: Answer the Call



BEST LONG DOCUMENTARY

After Jackie History Channel [UNINTERRUPTED | Major League Baseball | Firelight Films | History Channel | Jackie Robinson Foundation]

Citizen Ashe CNN [CNN Films | Dogwoof ]

NYC Point Gods Showtime [Boardroom]

The Redeem Team Netflix [Olympic Channel | Kennedy/Marshall Company |

Mandalay Sports Media | NBA Entertainment | USA Basketball | 59th & Prairie Entertainment | UNINTERRUPTED]

Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair Peacock

[WWE ]

BEST DOCUMENTARY SERIES

’72 – A Gathering Of Champions Olympics.com [Hock FIlms | Game1 | Hatcreek Films]

Good Rivals Prime Video [Amazon Studios | Skydance Media | Meadowlark Media]

Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers Hulu [Los Angeles Media Fund | The Los Angeles Lakers Inc | Haven Entertainment | Hill District Media]

Meddling NBC | Peacock

SHAQ HBO Max [Film 45 | Hardware Studios | Jersey Legends]



BEST DOCUMENTARY SERIES – SERIALIZED

Coach Prime Prime Video [SMAC Entertainment | DG West]

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Netflix [Box to Box Films]

Hard Knocks HBO | HBO Max Training Camp with the Detroit Lions [NFL Films]

Last Chance U Netflix Basketball [GQ Studios | Endgame Entertainment | One Potato Productions | Boardwalk Pictures]

Race: Bubba Wallace Netflix [300 Studios | Boardwalk Pictures]



BEST STUDIO SHOW – WEEKLY

College GameDay ESPN

FOX NFL Sunday FOX

Inside the NBA TNT

Monday Night Countdown ESPN

NFL Slimetime Nickelodeon [Nickelodeon Productions | CBS Sports]



BEST STUDIO SHOW – DAILY

MLB Tonight MLB Network

NFL Live ESPN

Pardon The Interruption ESPN [Rydholm Projects]

The Rich Eisen Show Peacock | The Roku Channel [Rich Eisen Productions]

SportsCenter ESPN

BEST STUDIO SHOW – LIMITED RUN

FOX MLB: The Postseason FOX | FS1

Inside the NBA: Playoffs TNT

Postseason NFL Countdown ESPN

Road to the Final Four tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV

World Cup Today FOX | FS1

BEST JOURNALISM

E60 ESPN Qatar’s World Cup

E60 ESPN | ESPN+ Remember the Blue and Yellow

E60 ESPN The Survivor: The Remarkable Life of Shaul Ladany

NFL 360 NFL Network Who If Not Us

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel HBO Max The IOC Way



BEST SHORT FEATURE

Big Noon Kickoff FOX A Mother’s Love

College GameDay ESPN Jump Around

IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship Outside TV Kyle Brown [The IRONMAN Group Productions]

Sunday NFL Countdown ESPN Voodoo Doll-phins

Super Bowl LVII FOX My Little Brother



BEST LONG FEATURE

Betsy & Irv ESPN+ [ESPN Films]

Big Noon Kickoff FOX Meechie

NFL 360 NFL Network Kahuku Mana

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel HBO Max Unstoppable: The Story of Kirstie Ennis

SportsCenter ESPN SC Featured: Mind Over Matter

SportsCenter ESPN SC Featured: Seams to Heal



BEST OPEN/TEASE

The 123rd Army-Navy Game CBS It’s A Family

2022 College Football Playoff National Championship ESPN Of Grit and Glory

2022 NCAA March Madness tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV NOLA Vibes featuring Jon Batiste

XXIV Olympic Winter Games NBC The Ride of Their Lives

The 2022 U.S. Open Championships ESPN I Was Here



BEST INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE – EVENT COVERAGE

CFP National Championship MegaCast ESPN | ESPN2 | ESPN Deportes | ESPNU |ESPNews | SEC Network | ESPN App | ABC

Fan Controlled Football NBCLX | DAZN | Twitch | Fubo TV [Crazy Legs Productions]

2022 FIFA World Cup FOX | FS1 | FOX Digital

XXIV Olympic Winter Games NBC

Thursday Night Football Prime Video TNF Optionality



BEST INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE – ORIGINAL PROGRAMMING

House of Highlights Bleacher Report Showdown: The Return of Dodgeball

The Men In Blazers Show Twitch

NFL 360 NFL Network Who If Not Us

NHL on ESPN ESPN.com Ovechkin 800

World Cup Now FOX Digital

BEST DIGITAL INNOVATION

Fan Controlled Football NBCLX | DAZN | Twitch | Fubo TV 2.0 [Crazy Legs Productions]

McEnroe vs McEnroe ABC | ESPN | ESPN+

NBA App NBA Digital Reimagined

XXIV Olympic Winter Games NBC The World’s First Immersive 8K Livestream [Cosm | Intel]

Thursday Night Football Prime Video Prime Vision



BEST PERSONALITY/STUDIO HOST

James Brown CBS | Paramount+

Rece Davis ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC

Rich Eisen NFL Network | Peacock | The Roku Channel

Mike Tirico NBC | Golf Channel

Scott Van Pelt ESPN

BEST PERSONALITY/PLAY-BY-PLAY

Kenny Albert FOX | FS1 | NBC | TNT | tbs

Mike Breen ABC

Joe Buck ESPN

Ian Eagle tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV

Chris Fowler ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC

Al Michaels Prime Video

Mike Tirico NBC

BEST PERSONALITY/STUDIO ANALYST

Charles Barkley TNT

Jay Bilas ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC

Nate Burleson CBS | CBS Sports Network |

Nickelodeon | NFL Network

Ryan Clark ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC

Shaquille O’Neal TNT

Kenny Smith TNT

Tom Verducci MLB Network

BEST PERSONALITY/ EVENT ANALYST

Cris Collinsworth NBC

Gary Danielson CBS

Peyton Manning ESPN2 | ESPN+

Bill Raftery tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV

John Smoltz FOX | FS1

BEST PERSONALITY/REPORTER

Molly McGrath ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC

Tom Rinaldi FOX | FS1

Holly Rowe ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC

Lisa Salters ESPN | ABC

Melissa Stark NBC

BEST PERSONALITY/EMERGING ON-AIR TALENT

Andraya Carter ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC | SEC Network

Robert Griffin III ESPN

Eli Manning ESPN2 | ESPN+

Greg Olsen FOX

JJ Redick ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC

BEST TECHNICAL TEAM EVENT

2022 FIFA World Cup FOX | FS1

The Masters CBS

Monday Night Football ESPN

XXIV Olympic Winter Games NBC

Super Bowl LVII FOX

BEST TECHNICAL TEAM STUDIO

College GameDay ESPN

2022 FIFA World Cup FOX | FS1

FOX NFL Sunday FOX

NFL Draft ESPN | ABC

XXIV Olympic Winter Games NBC

BEST CAMERA WORK – SHORT FORM

The Dragon YouTube

[Red Bull Media House]

The 148th Kentucky Derby NBC

NFL 360 NFL Network See It Through

The Nonstop NBA NBA Social [PrettyBird]

Super Bowl LVII FOX Ragged Old Flag: An American Chorus



BEST CAMERA WORK – LONG FORM

Edge of the Earth HBO Max [Teton Gravity Research]

Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive Netflix [Archer’s Mark]

Meddling NBC | Peacock [SoHi Media]

NFL 360 NFL Network Kahuku Mana

NFL 360 NFL Network NFL Africa: The Journey

Race to Miami Red Bull TV [Red Bull Media House]



BEST EDITING – SHORT FORM

The 123rd Army-Navy Game CBS It’s A Family

Monday Night Football ESPN | ABC Teases

2022 NCAA March Madness tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV NOLA Vibes featuring Jon Batiste

XXIV Olympic Winter Games NBC Titans

Outside The Lines ESPN Without You



BEST EDITING – LONG FORM

38 at the Garden HBO Max [Mr. Fahrenheit | GTG Entertainment]

McEnroe Showtime [Sylver Entertainment]

2022 NCAA March Madness tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV

Coach K Final Four Tribute The Redeem Team Netflix [Olympic Channel | Kennedy/Marshall Company | Mandalay Sports Media | NBA Entertainment | USA Basketball | 59th & Prairie Entertainment | UNINTERRUPTED]

SHAQ HBO Max [Film 45 | Jersey Legends | Hardware Studios]



THE DICK SCHAAP BEST WRITING AWARD – SHORT FORM

2022 FIFA World Cup FOX | FS1 Chaos and Order | Colors | Messi/Mbappe

2022 NCAA March Madness tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV The Commencement

The NFL Today CBS Kyle Brandt Series

The 150th Open NBC Teases

Outside The Lines ESPN Without You



BEST WRITING – LONG FORM

All Access Showtime Spence vs Ugas

E60 ESPN The Survivor: The Remarkable Life of Shaul Ladany

NFL Films Presents FS1 Joe and the Magic Bean 2.0 [NFL Films]

RIVALS: Ohio State vs Michigan Sinclair Broadcast Group [TC Studios | Big Ten Network | DLP Media Group]

Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil War ESPN [ESPN Films | FILM45 | Peakmark Films]



BEST MUSIC DIRECTION

2022 College Football Playoff National Championship ESPN Of Grit and Glory

McEnroe Showtime [Sylver Entertainment]

2022 NCAA March Madness tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV NOLA Vibes featuring Jon Batiste

NFL 360 NFL Network Who If Not Us

Say Hey, Willie Mays! HBO Max [Company Name | UNINTERRUPTED | Zipper Bros Films | Major League Baseball ]

Super Bowl LVII FOX Ragged Old Flag: An American Chorus



BEST AUDIO/SOUND – LIVE EVENT

FOX NFL FOX

Friday Night Baseball Apple TV+ [MLB Network]

NASCAR on NBC NBC | USA

XXIV Olympic Winter Games NBC | USA

US Open ESPN

BEST AUDIO/SOUND – POST-PRODUCED

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Netflix [Box to Box Films]

La Liste – Everything or Nothing Prime Video [Sherpas Cinema | Red Bull Studios]

2022 NCAA March Madness tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV NOLA Vibes featuring Jon Batiste

Race to Miami Red Bull TV [Red Bull Media House]

Road To The Super Bowl FOX [NFL Films]



BEST GRAPHIC DESIGN – EVENT/SHOW

2022 FIFA World Cup FOX | FS1

NBA on ESPN ESPN | ABC

NFL Exclusive Games NFL Network

Nickelodeon NFL “Nickmas” Game Nickelodeon Denver Broncos vs LA Rams

XXIV Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games NBC | USA | CNBC | Peacock | Twitter | NBCOlympics.com



BEST GRAPHIC DESIGN – SPECIALTY

38 at the Garden HBO Max [Mr. Fahrenheit | GTG Entertainment]

Greatness Code Apple TV+ [Religion of Sports | UNINTERRUPTED]

McEnroe Showtime [Sylver Entertainment]

The Portal Bleacher Report

Thursday Night Football Prime Video Opening Titles



BEST STUDIO OR PRODUCTION DESIGN/ART DIRECTION

2022 FIFA World Cup FOX | FS1 Doha Set

2022 NCAA March Madness tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV Coach K Final Four Tribute

2022 NCAA March Madness tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV NOLA Vibes featuring Jon Batiste

NFL Slimetime Nickelodeon [Nickelodeon Productions | CBS Sports]

The Nonstop NBA NBA Social [PrettyBird]

Playoffs on NBA Lane NBA Social [Superprime]



GEORGE WENSEL BEST TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

FOX NFL Sunday FOX FOX Sports Live MULTICAM XR Set

The International 11 – Dota2 Championship Twitch | YouTube | Multicam XR Premium Steam TV

[Valve | Myreze | Pixotope | Ghostframe]

NHL Broadcasts ESPN | ABC | TNT | tbs | NHL Network Digitally Enhanced Dasher Boards

Nickelodeon NFL “Nickmas” Game Nickelodeon An Unreal Nickmas

XXIV Olympic Winter Games NBC Rewiring the Olympics



BEST PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Edge of the Earth HBO Max Trailer [BOND]

2022 FIFA World Cup FOX | FS1 Tis The FIFA World Cup Campaign

NBA TV NBA TV 75 Years of Unpredictable | Rivalry | Wow

XXIV Olympic Winter Games NBC Jurassic

Say Hey, Willie Mays! HBO Max Trailer [Mark Woollen & Associates]



BEST PUBLIC SERVICE CONTENT

An Unbreakable Spirit CBS | CBS Sports Network CBS Black History Month Campaign

Mental Health Is Health CBS | CBS Sports Network Aaron Taylor

Mindset Series CBS Sports Network Solomon Thomas | Megan Rapinoe | Courtney Williams

#See Us CBS | CBS Sports Network CBS Sports LGBTQ Campaign

Super Bowl LVII FOX Run With It [Hungry Man]



BEST STUDIO SHOW IN SPANISH

Copa Mundial de la FIFA Qatar 2022 Telemundo

Debate Mundial Telemundo

Hoy en La Copa Telemundo

SportsCenter ESPN Deportes

Sunday Night Football en Universo Telemundo

BEST FEATURE STORY IN SPANISH

Diana Flores: La Campeona de Nextitla Mundo | NFL Social

[NFL Mexico | Sway]

Diana Flores Super Bowl Commercial Surprise Mundo | NFL Social

[NFL Mexico | SWAY]

Hoy en la Copa Telemundo

Raúl Jiménez – El Milagro

SportsCenter ESPN Deportes

SC Reportajes: Arraigado

SportsCenter ESPN Deportes

SC Reportajes: The Real Deal

Un Tren A Qatar ESPN Deportes

BEST ON-AIR PERSONALITY IN SPANISH

Andrés Cantor Telemundo

Rolando Cantú Telemundo

Lindsay Casinelli Univision | TUDN

Carolina Guillén ESPN Deportes

Miguel Gurwitz Telemundo

Pilar Pérez ESPN Deportes

