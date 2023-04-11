2023 Sports Emmys nominations: ‘NFL 360’ and ‘XXIV Olympic Winter Games’ tie at 10

On Tuesday morning, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) unveiled the nominees for the 44th Annual Sports Emmy Awards. Mark your calendars for Monday, May 22, as that’s when the live gala will take place at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall. Scroll down to see the 2023 Sports Emmys nominations in all 47 categories.
These awards are voted on by the overall NATAS membership, which includes more than 18,000 broadcast and media professionals from around the United States. Announcing the nominees was Adam Sharp, the company’s President & CEO, who proclaimed, “Today we honor these esteemed nominees and celebrate those who bring the thrill of competitive sports into our lives on a daily basis. We are excited by the extraordinary quality of this year’s submissions and equally excited by the opportunity to honor this year’s Lifetime Achievement honoree, Bryant Gumbel, celebrating his more than five decades of sports broadcasting excellence.”
For networks/network groups, ESPN leads the nominations tally with 59 overall bids, followed by NBC Sports at 38, FOX Sports at 33, CBS Sports at 29, and Turner Sports at 26. In terms of individual programs, “NFL 360” and “XXIV Olympic Winter Games” boast the most support with 10 noms apiece, and then “2022 NCAA March Madness” at eight and “2022 FIFA World Cup” at seven.
BEST LIVE SPECIAL
- 2022 FIFA World Cup Final FOX
- Argentina vs France [FIFA | HBS]
- The 148th Kentucky Derby NBC
- MLB at Field of Dreams FOX
- Super Bowl LVII FOX
- Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
- XXIV Olympic Winter Games NBC
- The 118th World Series FOX
- Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies
BEST LIVE SERIES
- Monday Night Football ESPN
- NFL on CBS CBS
- Saturday Night College Football ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC
- Sunday Night Football NBC
- Thursday Night Football Prime Video
BEST PLAYOFF COVERAGE
- AFC Championship Game CBS
- Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs
- FedEx Cup Playoffs on NBC NBC | Golf Channel
- NHL on TNT tbs | TNT
- NLCS FOX | FS1
- San Diego Padres vs Philadelphia Phillies
- Sunday Night Football NBC
BEST EDITED EVENT COVERAGE
- All Access Showtime
- Davis vs Romero: Epilogue
- Hey Rookie: Welcome To The NFL ESPN
- The 2022 NFL Draft [NFL Films]
- NFL Game Day All-Access YouTube
- Super Bowl LVII [NFL Films]
- Road To The Super Bowl FOX
- [NFL Films]
- Welcome to the NHL: 2022 NHL Draft ESPN+ | NHL Network
- [NHL Original Productions]
BEST EDITED SPECIAL
- Basketball Stories NBA TV
- Sir Charles & The Doctor
- The Great Debate with Charles Barkley TNT
- NFL 360 NFL Network
- The Indelible Legacy of Jimmy Raye
- NFL 360 NFL Network
- Women in Football
- SC Featured ESPN+
- White Men Can’t Jump – 30th Anniversary Special
- UFC Year of the Fighter UFC Fight Pass
- Amanda Nunes
BEST HOSTED EDITED SERIES
- E60 ESPN
- Eli’s Places ESPN+
- [NFL Films | Omaha Productions]
- NFL 360 NFL Network
- Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel HBO Max
- The Shop: UNINTERRUPTED YouTube
- [UNINTERRUPTED | Frēhand | Hardware Agency]
BEST ESPORTS CHAMPIONSHIP COVERAGE
- BLAST Premier Fall Final 2022 BLAST.tv
- [BLAST]
- 2022 Call of Duty League Championship Weekend YouTube
- Atlanta Faze vs Los Angeles Thieves[Activision Blizzard Esports | Esports Engine]
- The International 11 – Dota2 Championship Twitch | YouTube |
- Team Secret vs Tundra Esports Steam TV
- [Valve Corporation]
- League of Legends Worlds 2022 Final LoLEsports.com | Twitch
- | YouTube
- T1 vs DRX [Riot Games]
- VCT Champions 2022 Grand Final ValorantEsports.com |
- Twitch | YouTube
- OpTic vs LOUD [Riot Games]
BEST SHORT DOCUMENTARY
- 38 at the Garden HBO Max
- [Mr. Fahrenheit | GTG Entertainment]
- Fault Lines Al Jazeera English
- Bloodsport
- Fightlore UFC Fight Pass
- Mark Schultz’s Ultimate Victory
- Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive Netflix
- [Archer’s Mark]
- NBA on TNT TNT
- Bill Russell: Answer the Call
BEST LONG DOCUMENTARY
- After Jackie History Channel
- [UNINTERRUPTED | Major League Baseball | Firelight Films | History Channel | Jackie Robinson Foundation]
- Citizen Ashe CNN
- [CNN Films | Dogwoof ]
- NYC Point Gods Showtime
- [Boardroom]
- The Redeem Team Netflix
- [Olympic Channel | Kennedy/Marshall Company |
- Mandalay Sports Media | NBA Entertainment |
- USA Basketball | 59th & Prairie Entertainment | UNINTERRUPTED]
- Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair Peacock
- [WWE ]
BEST DOCUMENTARY SERIES
- ’72 – A Gathering Of Champions Olympics.com
- [Hock FIlms | Game1 | Hatcreek Films]
- Good Rivals Prime Video
- [Amazon Studios | Skydance Media | Meadowlark Media]
- Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers Hulu
- [Los Angeles Media Fund | The Los Angeles Lakers Inc |
- Haven Entertainment | Hill District Media]
- Meddling NBC | Peacock
- SHAQ HBO Max
- [Film 45 | Hardware Studios | Jersey Legends]
BEST DOCUMENTARY SERIES – SERIALIZED
- Coach Prime Prime Video
- [SMAC Entertainment | DG West]
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive Netflix
- [Box to Box Films]
- Hard Knocks HBO | HBO Max
- Training Camp with the Detroit Lions [NFL Films]
- Last Chance U Netflix
- Basketball [GQ Studios | Endgame Entertainment |
- One Potato Productions | Boardwalk Pictures]
- Race: Bubba Wallace Netflix
- [300 Studios | Boardwalk Pictures]
BEST STUDIO SHOW – WEEKLY
- College GameDay ESPN
- FOX NFL Sunday FOX
- Inside the NBA TNT
- Monday Night Countdown ESPN
- NFL Slimetime Nickelodeon
- [Nickelodeon Productions | CBS Sports]
BEST STUDIO SHOW – DAILY
- MLB Tonight MLB Network
- NFL Live ESPN
- Pardon The Interruption ESPN
- [Rydholm Projects]
- The Rich Eisen Show Peacock | The Roku Channel
- [Rich Eisen Productions]
- SportsCenter ESPN
BEST STUDIO SHOW – LIMITED RUN
- FOX MLB: The Postseason FOX | FS1
- Inside the NBA: Playoffs TNT
- Postseason NFL Countdown ESPN
- Road to the Final Four tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV
- World Cup Today FOX | FS1
BEST JOURNALISM
- E60 ESPN
- Qatar’s World Cup
- E60 ESPN | ESPN+
- Remember the Blue and Yellow
- E60 ESPN
- The Survivor: The Remarkable Life of Shaul Ladany
- NFL 360 NFL Network
- Who If Not Us
- Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel HBO Max
- The IOC Way
BEST SHORT FEATURE
- Big Noon Kickoff FOX
- A Mother’s Love
- College GameDay ESPN
- Jump Around
- IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship Outside TV
- Kyle Brown [The IRONMAN Group Productions]
- Sunday NFL Countdown ESPN
- Voodoo Doll-phins
- Super Bowl LVII FOX
- My Little Brother
BEST LONG FEATURE
- Betsy & Irv ESPN+
- [ESPN Films]
- Big Noon Kickoff FOX
- Meechie
- NFL 360 NFL Network
- Kahuku Mana
- Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel HBO Max
- Unstoppable: The Story of Kirstie Ennis
- SportsCenter ESPN
- SC Featured: Mind Over Matter
- SportsCenter ESPN
- SC Featured: Seams to Heal
BEST OPEN/TEASE
- The 123rd Army-Navy Game CBS
- It’s A Family
- 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship ESPN
- Of Grit and Glory
- 2022 NCAA March Madness tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV
- NOLA Vibes featuring Jon Batiste
- XXIV Olympic Winter Games NBC
- The Ride of Their Lives
- The 2022 U.S. Open Championships ESPN
- I Was Here
BEST INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE – EVENT COVERAGE
- CFP National Championship MegaCast ESPN | ESPN2 |
- ESPN Deportes | ESPNU |ESPNews |
- SEC Network | ESPN App | ABC
- Fan Controlled Football NBCLX | DAZN | Twitch | Fubo TV
- [Crazy Legs Productions]
- 2022 FIFA World Cup FOX | FS1 | FOX Digital
- XXIV Olympic Winter Games NBC
- Thursday Night Football Prime Video
- TNF Optionality
BEST INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE – ORIGINAL PROGRAMMING
- House of Highlights Bleacher Report
- Showdown: The Return of Dodgeball
- The Men In Blazers Show Twitch
- NFL 360 NFL Network
- Who If Not Us
- NHL on ESPN ESPN.com
- Ovechkin 800
- World Cup Now FOX Digital
BEST DIGITAL INNOVATION
- Fan Controlled Football NBCLX | DAZN | Twitch | Fubo TV
- 2.0 [Crazy Legs Productions]
- McEnroe vs McEnroe ABC | ESPN | ESPN+
- NBA App NBA Digital
- Reimagined
- XXIV Olympic Winter Games NBC
- The World’s First Immersive 8K Livestream [Cosm | Intel]
- Thursday Night Football Prime Video
- Prime Vision
BEST PERSONALITY/STUDIO HOST
- James Brown CBS | Paramount+
- Rece Davis ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC
- Rich Eisen NFL Network | Peacock | The Roku Channel
- Mike Tirico NBC | Golf Channel
- Scott Van Pelt ESPN
BEST PERSONALITY/PLAY-BY-PLAY
- Kenny Albert FOX | FS1 | NBC | TNT | tbs
- Mike Breen ABC
- Joe Buck ESPN
- Ian Eagle tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV
- Chris Fowler ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC
- Al Michaels Prime Video
- Mike Tirico NBC
BEST PERSONALITY/STUDIO ANALYST
- Charles Barkley TNT
- Jay Bilas ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC
- Nate Burleson CBS | CBS Sports Network |
- Nickelodeon | NFL Network
- Ryan Clark ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC
- Shaquille O’Neal TNT
- Kenny Smith TNT
- Tom Verducci MLB Network
BEST PERSONALITY/ EVENT ANALYST
- Cris Collinsworth NBC
- Gary Danielson CBS
- Peyton Manning ESPN2 | ESPN+
- Bill Raftery tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV
- John Smoltz FOX | FS1
BEST PERSONALITY/REPORTER
- Molly McGrath ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC
- Tom Rinaldi FOX | FS1
- Holly Rowe ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC
- Lisa Salters ESPN | ABC
- Melissa Stark NBC
BEST PERSONALITY/EMERGING ON-AIR TALENT
- Andraya Carter ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC | SEC Network
- Robert Griffin III ESPN
- Eli Manning ESPN2 | ESPN+
- Greg Olsen FOX
- JJ Redick ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC
BEST TECHNICAL TEAM EVENT
- 2022 FIFA World Cup FOX | FS1
- The Masters CBS
- Monday Night Football ESPN
- XXIV Olympic Winter Games NBC
- Super Bowl LVII FOX
BEST TECHNICAL TEAM STUDIO
- College GameDay ESPN
- 2022 FIFA World Cup FOX | FS1
- FOX NFL Sunday FOX
- NFL Draft ESPN | ABC
- XXIV Olympic Winter Games NBC
BEST CAMERA WORK – SHORT FORM
- The Dragon YouTube
- [Red Bull Media House]
- The 148th Kentucky Derby NBC
- NFL 360 NFL Network
- See It Through
- The Nonstop NBA NBA Social
- [PrettyBird]
- Super Bowl LVII FOX
- Ragged Old Flag: An American Chorus
BEST CAMERA WORK – LONG FORM
- Edge of the Earth HBO Max
- [Teton Gravity Research]
- Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive Netflix
- [Archer’s Mark]
- Meddling NBC | Peacock
- [SoHi Media]
- NFL 360 NFL Network
- Kahuku Mana
- NFL 360 NFL Network
- NFL Africa: The Journey
- Race to Miami Red Bull TV
- [Red Bull Media House]
BEST EDITING – SHORT FORM
- The 123rd Army-Navy Game CBS
- It’s A Family
- Monday Night Football ESPN | ABC
- Teases
- 2022 NCAA March Madness tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV
- NOLA Vibes featuring Jon Batiste
- XXIV Olympic Winter Games NBC
- Titans
- Outside The Lines ESPN
- Without You
BEST EDITING – LONG FORM
- 38 at the Garden HBO Max
- [Mr. Fahrenheit | GTG Entertainment]
- McEnroe Showtime
- [Sylver Entertainment]
- 2022 NCAA March Madness tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV
- Coach K Final Four Tribute
- The Redeem Team Netflix
- [Olympic Channel | Kennedy/Marshall Company |
- Mandalay Sports Media | NBA Entertainment | USA Basketball |
- 59th & Prairie Entertainment | UNINTERRUPTED]
- SHAQ HBO Max
- [Film 45 | Jersey Legends | Hardware Studios]
THE DICK SCHAAP BEST WRITING AWARD – SHORT FORM
- 2022 FIFA World Cup FOX | FS1
- Chaos and Order | Colors | Messi/Mbappe
- 2022 NCAA March Madness tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV
- The Commencement
- The NFL Today CBS
- Kyle Brandt Series
- The 150th Open NBC
- Teases
- Outside The Lines ESPN
- Without You
BEST WRITING – LONG FORM
- All Access Showtime
- Spence vs Ugas
- E60 ESPN
- The Survivor: The Remarkable Life of Shaul Ladany
- NFL Films Presents FS1
- Joe and the Magic Bean 2.0 [NFL Films]
- RIVALS: Ohio State vs Michigan Sinclair Broadcast Group
- [TC Studios | Big Ten Network | DLP Media Group]
- Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil War ESPN
- [ESPN Films | FILM45 | Peakmark Films]
BEST MUSIC DIRECTION
- 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship ESPN
- Of Grit and Glory
- McEnroe Showtime
- [Sylver Entertainment]
- 2022 NCAA March Madness tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV
- NOLA Vibes featuring Jon Batiste
- NFL 360 NFL Network
- Who If Not Us
- Say Hey, Willie Mays! HBO Max
- [Company Name | UNINTERRUPTED |
- Zipper Bros Films | Major League Baseball ]
- Super Bowl LVII FOX
- Ragged Old Flag: An American Chorus
BEST AUDIO/SOUND – LIVE EVENT
- FOX NFL FOX
- Friday Night Baseball Apple TV+
- [MLB Network]
- NASCAR on NBC NBC | USA
- XXIV Olympic Winter Games NBC | USA
- US Open ESPN
BEST AUDIO/SOUND – POST-PRODUCED
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive Netflix
- [Box to Box Films]
- La Liste – Everything or Nothing Prime Video
- [Sherpas Cinema | Red Bull Studios]
- 2022 NCAA March Madness tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV
- NOLA Vibes featuring Jon Batiste
- Race to Miami Red Bull TV
- [Red Bull Media House]
- Road To The Super Bowl FOX
- [NFL Films]
BEST GRAPHIC DESIGN – EVENT/SHOW
- 2022 FIFA World Cup FOX | FS1
- NBA on ESPN ESPN | ABC
- NFL Exclusive Games NFL Network
- Nickelodeon NFL “Nickmas” Game Nickelodeon
- Denver Broncos vs LA Rams
- XXIV Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games NBC | USA | CNBC |
- Peacock | Twitter | NBCOlympics.com
BEST GRAPHIC DESIGN – SPECIALTY
- 38 at the Garden HBO Max
- [Mr. Fahrenheit | GTG Entertainment]
- Greatness Code Apple TV+
- [Religion of Sports | UNINTERRUPTED]
- McEnroe Showtime
- [Sylver Entertainment]
- The Portal Bleacher Report
- Thursday Night Football Prime Video
- Opening Titles
BEST STUDIO OR PRODUCTION DESIGN/ART DIRECTION
- 2022 FIFA World Cup FOX | FS1
- Doha Set
- 2022 NCAA March Madness tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV
- Coach K Final Four Tribute
- 2022 NCAA March Madness tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV
- NOLA Vibes featuring Jon Batiste
- NFL Slimetime Nickelodeon
- [Nickelodeon Productions | CBS Sports]
- The Nonstop NBA NBA Social
- [PrettyBird]
- Playoffs on NBA Lane NBA Social
- [Superprime]
GEORGE WENSEL BEST TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
- FOX NFL Sunday FOX
- FOX Sports Live MULTICAM XR Set
- The International 11 – Dota2 Championship Twitch | YouTube |
- Multicam XR Premium Steam TV
- [Valve | Myreze | Pixotope | Ghostframe]
- NHL Broadcasts ESPN | ABC | TNT | tbs | NHL Network
- Digitally Enhanced Dasher Boards
- Nickelodeon NFL “Nickmas” Game Nickelodeon
- An Unreal Nickmas
- XXIV Olympic Winter Games NBC
- Rewiring the Olympics
BEST PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT
- Edge of the Earth HBO Max
- Trailer [BOND]
- 2022 FIFA World Cup FOX | FS1
- Tis The FIFA World Cup Campaign
- NBA TV NBA TV
- 75 Years of Unpredictable | Rivalry | Wow
- XXIV Olympic Winter Games NBC
- Jurassic
- Say Hey, Willie Mays! HBO Max
- Trailer [Mark Woollen & Associates]
BEST PUBLIC SERVICE CONTENT
- An Unbreakable Spirit CBS | CBS Sports Network
- CBS Black History Month Campaign
- Mental Health Is Health CBS | CBS Sports Network
- Aaron Taylor
- Mindset Series CBS Sports Network
- Solomon Thomas | Megan Rapinoe | Courtney Williams
- #See Us CBS | CBS Sports Network
- CBS Sports LGBTQ Campaign
- Super Bowl LVII FOX
- Run With It [Hungry Man]
BEST STUDIO SHOW IN SPANISH
- Copa Mundial de la FIFA Qatar 2022 Telemundo
- Debate Mundial Telemundo
- Hoy en La Copa Telemundo
- SportsCenter ESPN Deportes
- Sunday Night Football en Universo Telemundo
BEST FEATURE STORY IN SPANISH
- Diana Flores: La Campeona de Nextitla Mundo | NFL Social
- [NFL Mexico | Sway]
- Diana Flores Super Bowl Commercial Surprise Mundo | NFL Social
- [NFL Mexico | SWAY]
- Hoy en la Copa Telemundo
- Raúl Jiménez – El Milagro
- SportsCenter ESPN Deportes
- SC Reportajes: Arraigado
- SportsCenter ESPN Deportes
- SC Reportajes: The Real Deal
- Un Tren A Qatar ESPN Deportes
BEST ON-AIR PERSONALITY IN SPANISH
- Andrés Cantor Telemundo
- Rolando Cantú Telemundo
- Lindsay Casinelli Univision | TUDN
- Carolina Guillén ESPN Deportes
- Miguel Gurwitz Telemundo
- Pilar Pérez ESPN Deportes
