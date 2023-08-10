2024 Oscars: Best Picture Predictions [UPDATED: August 10, 2023]

The 2024 Oscars is set for March 10, 2024 in its traditional home, the Dolby Theater. Films released theatrically from January 1 to December 31 of 2023 are eligible for consideration for the 96th annual Academy Awards. Scroll down for our updated 2024 Oscar predictions for Best Picture. (Only movies confirmed for release in 2023 are included; keep checking back as new contenders enter the race.)

Some of the early Oscar hopefuls were launched at Sundance in January and Cannes in May. Four more film festivals — Telluride, Venice, Toronto and New York — will showcase more movies. However, the ongoing writers and actors strikes could reduce the visibility of those contenders. Likewise for those films that forego the festival circuit entirely.

Voting for the 10 shortlisted categories runs from Dec. 14 to 18, with the semi-finalists revealed on Dec. 21. Nominations voting kicks off on Jan. 11, 2024 for six days with the slate of final contenders announced on Jan. 23. Final voting starts on Feb. 22 and is over six days later.

To make our 2024 Oscar predictions for Best Picture, we consider many factors: the pedigree of the filmmakers, the critical reception to their previous films, the box office tally and the track record of the studios.

UPDATED: August 10, 2023

LEADING CONTENDERS

“Air” (Amazon Studios/Warner Bros.)

Release date: April 5, 2023

Director: Ben Affleck

Writer: Alex Convery

Cast: Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jason Bateman, Viola Davis

Plot: “Follows the history of sports marketing executive Sonny Vaccaro, and how he led Nike in its pursuit of the greatest athlete in the history of basketball, Michael Jordan.”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

Metacritic Score: 73

“Barbie” (Warner Bros.)

Release date: July 21, 2023

Director: Greta Gerwig

Writer: Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach

Cast: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Issa Rae

Plot: “Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question her world and her existence.”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%

Metacritic: 80

“Blitz” (Apple TV+)

Release date: TBC

Director: Steve McQueen

Writer: Steve McQueen

Cast: Saoirse Ronan, Harris Dickinson, Stephen Graham, Paul Weller

Plot: “Follow the stories of a group of Londoners during the events of the British capital bombing in World War II.”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: TBD

Metacritic: TBD

“The Boys in the Boat” (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

Release date: December 25, 2023

Director: George Clooney

Writer: Mark L. Smith

Cast: Callum Turner, Joel Edgerton, Jack Mulhern, Sam Strike

Plot: “A 1930s-set story centered on the University of Washington’s rowing team, from their Depression-era beginnings to winning gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics.”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: TBD

Metacritic: TBD

“The Color Purple” (Warner Bros.)

Release date: December 25, 2023

Director: Blitz Bazawule

Writer: Marcus Gardley

Cast: Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo

Plot: “Musical adaptation of Alice Walker‘s novel about the life-long struggles of an African American woman living in the south during the early 1900s.”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: TBC

Metacritic: TBC

“Dune: Part Two” (Warner Bros.)

Release date: November 3, 2023

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Writer: Denis Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Florence Pugh

Plot: “Paul Atreides unites with Chani and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family.”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: TBD

Metacritic: TBD

“The Holdovers” (Focus Features)

Release date: October 27, 2023

Director: Alexander Payne

Writer: David Hemingson

Cast: Paul Giamatti, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Carrie Preston, Dominic Sessa

Plot: “The disliked Barton Academy teacher Paul Hunham is responsible for supervising the students who are unable to return to their homes for Christmas break. He is forced to deal with one particularly rebellious student, Angus.”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: TBD

Metacritic: TBD

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple TV+/Paramount Pictures)

Release date: October 6, 2023

Director: Martin Scorsese

Writer: Martin Scorsese and Eric Roth

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons

Plot: “Members of the Osage tribe in the United States are murdered under mysterious circumstances in the 1920s, sparking a major F.B.I. investigation involving J. Edgar Hoover.”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: TBD

Metacritic: TBD

“Maestro” (Netflix)

Release date: TBC

Director: Bradley Cooper

Writer: Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer

Cast: Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke

Plot: “The complex love of Leonard and Felicia, from the time they met in 1946 at a party and continuing through two engagements, a 25-year marriage, and three children.”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: TBD

Metacritic: TBD

“Napoleon” (Apple TV+/Columbia Pictures)

Release date: November 22, 2023

Director: Ridley Scott

Writer: David Scarpa

Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby, Tahar Rahim, Ben Miles

Plot: “The film takes a personal look at Napoleon Bonaparte‘s origins, and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor viewed through the prism of his addictive, and often volatile, relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine.”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: TBD

Metacritic: TBD

“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

Release date: July 21, 2023

Director: Christopher Nolan

Writer: Christopher Nolan

Cast: Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon

Plot: “The story of American scientist, J. Robert Oppenheimer, and his role in the development of the atomic bomb.”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

Metacritic: 88

“Past Lives” (A24)

Release date: June 2, 2023

Director: Celine Song

Writer: Celine Song

Cast: Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, John Magaro, Choi Won-young

Plot: “Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are wrested apart after Nora’s family emigrates from South Korea. Twenty years later, they are reunited for one fateful week as they confront notions of love and destiny.”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%

Metacritic: 94

“Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)

Release date: January 12, 2024

Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

Writer: Tony McNamara

Cast: Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Yousseff

Plot: “The incredible tale about the fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter.”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: TBD

Metacritic: TBD

“Saltburn” (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

Release date: November 24, 2023

Director: Emerald Fennell

Writer: Emerald Fennell

Cast: Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant

Plot: “A college student develops an infatuation with a charismatic classmate, who invites him to meet his aristocratic but eccentric family over the summer.”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: TBD

Metacritic: TBD

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony)

Release date: June 2, 2023

Director: Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson

Writer: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Dave Callaham

Cast: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry, Oscar Isaac

Plot: “Miles Morales catapults across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. When the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles must redefine what it means to be a hero.”

Rotten Tomatoes: 96%

Metacritic Score: 86

“The Zone of Interest” (A24/Gutek Film)

Release date: December 8, 2023

Director: Jonathan Glazer

Writer: Jonathan Glazer

Cast: Sandra Hüller, Christian Friedel, Medusa Knopf, Daniel Holzberg

Plot: “The commandant of Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss, and his wife Hedwig, strive to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden next to the camp.”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: TBD

Metacritic: TBD

STRONG CONTENDERS

“A Little Prayer” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Release date: January 2024

Director: Angus MacLachlan

Writer: Angus MacLachlan

Cast: David Strathairn, Jane Levy, Celia Weston, Will Pullen

Plot: “A man tries to protect his daughter-in-law when he finds out his son is having an affair.”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

Metacritic: 82

“A Thousand and One” (Focus Features)

Release date: March 31, 2021

Director: A.V. Rockwell

Writer: A.V. Rockwell

Cast: Teyana Taylor, Will Catlett, Terri Abney, Josiah Cross

Plot: “After unapologetic and fiercely loyal Inez kidnaps her son Terry from the foster care system, mother and son set out to reclaim their sense of home, identity, and stability, in a rapidly changing New York City.”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

Metacritic Score: 81

“Anatomy of a Fall” (Le Pacte)

Release date: August 23, 2023

Director: Justine Triet

Writer: Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

Cast: Sandra Hüller, Swann Arlaud, Milo Machado-Graner, Antoine Reinartz

Plot: “A woman is suspected of her husband’s murder, and their blind son faces a moral dilemma as the sole witness.”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

Metacritic: 89

“Are You There God? It’s me, Margaret” (Lionsgate)

Release date: April 28, 2023

Director: Kelly-Fremon Craig

Writer: Kelly-Fremon Craig

Cast: Rachel McAdams, Kathy Bates, Benny Safdie, Abby Ryder Fortson

Plot: “When her family moves from the city to the suburbs, 11-year-old Margaret navigates new friends, feelings, and the beginning of adolescence.”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 99%

Metacritic: 84

“Asteroid City” (Focus Features/Universal Pictures)

Release date: June 16, 2023

Director: Wes Anderson

Writer: Wes Anderon and Roman Coppola

Cast: Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright

Plot: “Following a writer on his world famous fictional play about a grieving father who travels with his tech-obsessed family to small rural Asteroid City to compete in a junior stargazing event, only to have his world view disrupted forever.”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 74%

Metacritic: 74

“Ferrari” (Neon/STXinternational)

Release date: December 25, 2023

Director: Michael Mann

Writer: Troy Kennedy Martin

Cast: Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Jack O’Connell

Plot: “The life story of Italian sports car entrepreneur Enzo Ferrari.”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: TBD

Metacritic: TBD

“The Killer” (Netflix)

Release date: November 10, 2023

Director: David Fincher

Writer: Andrew Kevin Walker

Cast: Michael Fassbender, Charles Parnell, Tilda Swinton, Arliss Howard

Plot: “After a fateful near-miss an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn’t personal.”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: TBD

Metacritic: TBD

“Lee” (Sky Cinema)

Release date: TBC

Director: Ellen Kuras

Writer: Lem Dobbs, Marion Hume, John Collee, and Liz Hannah

Cast: Kate Winslet, Marion Cotillard, Andrea Riseborough, Alexander Skarsgård

Plot: “The story of photographer Elizabeth ‘Lee’ Miller, a fashion model who became an acclaimed war correspondent for Vogue magazine during World War II.”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: TBD

Metacritic: TBD

“Long Day’s Journey Into Night” (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

Release date: TBC

Director: Jonathan Kent

Writer: David Lindsay-Abaire

Cast: Jessica Lange, Ed Harris, Ben Foster, Colin Morgan

Plot: “Over the course of a day, a married couple, Mary and James Tyrone, and their two sons, Jamie and Edmund, grapple with Mary’s morphine addiction and confront each other over the past in a series of emotionally tense and volatile exchanges.”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: TBD

Metacritic: TBD

“May December” (Netflix)

Release date: November 17, 2023

Director: Todd Haynes

Writer: Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik

Cast: Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, Charles Melton, Piper Curda

Plot: “Twenty years after their notorious tabloid romance gripped the nation, a married couple buckles under the pressure when an actress arrives to do research for a film about their past.”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: TBD

Metacritic: TBD

“Next Goal Wins” (Searchlight Pictures)

Release date: November 17, 2023

Director: Taika Waititi

Writer: Taika Waititi and Iain Morris

Cast: Michael Fassbender, Elisabeth Moss, Oscar Kightley, Will Arnett

Plot: “The story of the infamously terrible American Samoa soccer team, known for a brutal 2001 FIFA match they lost 31-0.”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: TBD

Metacritic: TBD

“The Piano Lesson” (Netflix)

Release date: TBC

Director: Malcolm Washington

Writer: Malcolm Washington and Virgil Williams

Cast: John David Washington, Samuel L. Jackson, Ray Fisher, Danielle Deadwyler

Plot: “Follows the lives of the Charles family as they deal with themes of family legacy and more, in deciding what to do with an heirloom, the family piano.”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: TBD

Metacritic: TBD

“Rustin” (Netflix)

Release date: November 3, 2023

Director: George C. Wolfe

Writer: Julian Breece and Dustin Lance Black

Cast: Colman Domingo, Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Aml Ameen

Plot: “Gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin organized the 1963 March on Washington.”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: TBD

Metacritic: TBD

“Rye Lane” (Searchlight Pictures)

Release date: March 31, 2023

Director: Raine Allen-Miller

Writer: Nathan Bryan and Tom Melia

Cast: David Jonsson, Vivian Oparah, Simon Manyonda, Karene Peter

Plot: “Two youngsters reeling from bad breakups who connect over an eventful day in South London.”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%

Metacritic Score: 83

POSSIBLE CONTENDERS

“Beau is Afraid” (A24)

Release date: April 14, 2021

Director: Ari Aster

Writer: Ari Aster

Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Patti LuPone, Amy Ryan, Nathan Lane

Plot: “Following the sudden death of his mother, a mild-mannered but anxiety-ridden man confronts his darkest fears as he embarks on an epic, Kafkaesque odyssey back home.”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 67%

Metacritic Score: 63

“The Bikeriders” (20th Century Studios)

Release date: December 1, 2023

Director: Jeff Nichols

Writer: Jeff Nichols

Cast: Tom Hardy, Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Michael Shannon

Plot: “It follows the rise of a Midwestern motorcycle club through the lives of its members.”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: TBD

Metacritic: TBD

“Bob Marley: One Love” (Paramount Pictures)

Release date: January 12, 2024

Director: Reinaldo Marcus Green

Writer: Zach Baylin, Frank E. Flowers, and Terence Winter

Cast: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lashana Lynch, Jesse Cilio, James Norton

Plot: “A look at the life of legendary reggae musician Bob Marley.”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: TBD

Metacritic: TBD

“The Book of Clarence” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Release date: January 12, 2024

Director: Jeymes Samuel

Writer: Jeymes Samuel

Cast: LaKeith Stanfield, Benedict Cumberbatch, James McAvoy, David Oyelowo

Plot: “A down-on-his-luck Jerusalemite embarks on a misguided attempt to capitalize on the rise of celebrity and influence the Messiah for his own personal gain. The journey leads him on an exploration of faith and an unexpected path.”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: TBD

Metacritic: TBD

“Creed III” (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

Release date: March 3, 2023

Director: Michael B. Jordan

Writer: Ryan Coogler, Keenan Coogler, and Zach Baylin

Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors, Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris

Plot: “Adonis has been thriving in both his career and family life, but when a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurfaces, the face-off is more than just a fight.”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%

Metacritic Score: 73

“Elemental” (Disney)

Release date: June 16, 2023

Director: Peter Sohn

Writer: Peter Sohn, John Hoberg, Kat Likkel, and Brenda Hsueh

Cast: Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Ronnie del Carmen, Catherine O’Hara

Plot: “Follows Ember and Wade, in a city where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together.”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 74%

Metacritic: 58

“Firebrand” (Amazon Prime Video)

Release date: TBC

Director: Karim Aïnouz

Writer: Henrietta Ashworth and Jessica Ashworth

Cast: Alicia Vikander, Jude Law, Sam Riley, Eddie Marsan

Plot: “Follows Queen Catherine Parr and Henry VIII‘s marriage.”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: TBD

Metacritic: TBD

“Freud’s Last Session” (TBC)

Release date: TBC

Director: Matt Brown

Writer: Mark St. Germain

Cast: Anthony Hopkins, Matthew Goode, Liv Lisa Fries, Jodi Balfour

Plot: “It tells of a meeting between C.S. Lewis and Sigmund Freud and the debate on God that follows, and discussions of the nature of their relationships with other people such as Freud’s daughter.”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: TBD

Metacritic: TBD

“Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant” (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

Release date: April 21, 2023

Director: Guy Ritchie

Writer: Guy Ritchie, Ivan Atkinson, and Marn Davies

Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Dar Salim, Jason Wong, Johnny Lee Miller

Plot: “During the war in Afghanistan, a local interpreter risks his own life to carry an injured sergeant across miles of grueling terrain.”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%

Metacritic Score: 63

“Indiana Jone and the Dial of Destiny” (Disney)

Release date: June 30, 2023

Director: James Mangold

Writer: James Mangold, Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, and David Koepp

Cast: Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas

Plot: “Archaeologist Indiana Jones races against time to retrieve a legendary artifact that can change the course of history.”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 69%

Metacritic Score: 57

“Infinity Pool” (Elevation Pictures)

Release date: January 22, 2023

Director: Brandon Cronenberg

Writer: Brandon Cronenberg

Cast: Alexander Skarsgård, Mia Goth, Cleopatra Coleman, Jalil Lespert

Plot: “James and Em Foster are enjoying an all-inclusive beach vacation in the fictional island of La Tolqa, when a fatal accident exposes the resort’s perverse subculture of hedonistic tourism, reckless violence and surreal horrors.”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%

Metacritic Score: 72

“John Wick: Chapter Four” (Lionsgate)

Release date: March 24, 2023

Director: Chad Stahelski

Writer: Shay Hatten and Michael Finch

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne

Plot: “John Wick uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

Metacritic Score: 78

“Magazine Dreams” (Searchlight Pictures)

Release date: December 8, 2023

Director: Elijah Bynum

Writer: Elijah Bynum

Cast: Jonathan Major, Haley Bennett, Taylour Paige, Mike O’Hearn

Plot: “A Black amateur bodybuilder struggles to find human connection in this exploration of celebrity and violence.”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: TBD

Metacritic: TBD

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” (Paramount Pictures)

Release date: July 12, 2023

Director: Christopher McQuarrie

Writer: Christopher McQuarrie and Erik Jendresen

Cast: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg

Plot: “Ethan Hunt and his IMF team must track down a dangerous weapon before it falls into the wrong hands.”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

Metacritic: 81

“Nimona” (Netflix)

Release date: June 23, 2023

Director: Nick Bruno and Troy Quane

Writer: Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Robert L. Baird, Lloyd Taylor, Pamela Ribon, Marc Haimes, and Keith Bunin

Cast: Chloë Grace Moretz, Riz Ahmed, Eugene Lee Yang, Frances Conroy

Plot: “When a knight in a futuristic medieval world is framed for a crime he didn’t commit, the only one who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona — a mischievous teen who happens to be a shapeshifting creature he’s sworn to destroy.”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

Metacritic Score: 75

“Tetris” (Apple TV+)

Release date: March 31, 2023

Director: Jon S. Baird

Writer: Noah Pink

Cast: Taron Egerton, Nikita Yefremov, Sofia Lebedeva, Anthony Boyle

Plot: “The story of how one of the world’s most popular video games found its way to players around the globe. Businessman Henk Rogers and Tetris inventor Alexey Pajitnov join forces in the USSR, risking it all to bring Tetris to the masses.”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 82%

Metacritic Score: 61

DISCUSS All the Oscar contenders with Hollywood insiders in our notorious forums

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?