2024 Oscars: 10 performers in multiple Best Picture contenders – Margot Robbie, Zendaya …

Sometimes at the Oscars, there are one or two lucky performers who wind up in not one but two or more Best Picture nominees. In 2022, Timothée Chalamet starred in both “Dune” and “Don’t Look Up,” two Best Picture nominees that lost to eventual winner “CODA.” In 2020, Robert De Niro appeared in “Joker” while he lead the line in “The Irishman.” That same year, Laura Dern was a supporting player in both “Little Women” and “Marriage Story,” winning Best Supporting Actress for the latter. “Parasite” won Best Picture that year. And in 2018, Michael Stuhlbarg appeared in “Call Me By Your Name” and the Best Picture winner “The Shape of Water.”

This year, there are a number of performers who find themselves in two movies that could both theoretically be nominated for the top prize at the 2024 Academy Awards. This is particularly true this year because there are several movies with super-sized casts including “Dune: Part Two,” “Oppenheimer,” “Spider-Man: Across and the Spider-Verse,” and “Asteroid City.” Here’s the breakdown of 10 performers who could be in two Best Picture nominees come next year.

David Dastmalchian — “Dune: Part Two” and “Oppenheimer”

Dastmalchian appeared in the first “Dune,” which was nominated for Best Picture, as Piter De Vries, the Mentat of House Harkonnen. He will reprise that role in Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune: Part Two” later this year, which follows Chalamet’s Paul Atreides seeking revenge against those who destroyed his family in part one. Meanwhile, he plays real-life lawyer William L. Borden in Christopher Nolan‘s “Oppenheimer,” which releases this month. “Oppenheimer” tells the true story of the American scientist who created the atomic bomb. Villeneuve’s “Arrival” and “Dune” have both been nominated for Best Picture while Nolan’s “Inception” and “Dunkirk” were also nominated. Dastmalchian is in good hands here.

Willem Dafoe — “Asteroid City” and “Poor Things”

Dafoe is the veteran on this list and another frequent Anderson collaborator. In “Asteroid City,” he plays renowned acting teacher Saltzburg Keitel while he also stars in Yorgos Lanthimos‘ intriguing “Poor Things” as Dr. Goodwin Baxter. In the film, Baxter brings Emma Stone‘s Bella back to life but then struggles to control the young woman, who wants to explore further life. Lanthimos’ “The Favourite” was nominated for Best Picture, while Dafoe has been in seven Best Picture nominated movies, two of which won. The Best Picture winners were “Platoon” and “The English Patient” while Dafoe was also in “Mississippi Burning,” “Born on the Fourth of July,” “The Aviator,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” and “Nightmare Alley.” Plus, Dafoe has a good Oscars history himself. He’s been nominated for Best Supporting Actor three times — in 1987 for “Platoon,” 2001 for “Shadow of the Vampire,” and 2018 for “The Florida Project.” He was also nominated for Best Actor in 2019 for “At Eternity’s Gate.”

Colman Domingo — “The Colour Purple” and “Rustin”

Domingo will appear in the remake of “The Color Purple,’ which was nominated for 11 Oscars including Best Picture back in 1986. In this remake, from director Blitz Bazawule, Domingo will play the role of Albert “Mister” Johnson, which Danny Glover played in the original. The story follows the struggles of an African-American woman living in the south in the 1900s. Domingo will then take on the lead role in George C. Wolfe‘s biopic “Rustin,” which tells the story of gay civil rights activist Baynard Rustin, who helped in the organization of the 1963 March on Washington with Martin Luther King Jr. Domingo is a hot contender for Best Actor here, we think. Previously, Domingo featured in the Best Picture-nominated biopic “Selma.”

Zendaya — “Dune: Part Two” and “Challengers”

Luca Guadagnino‘s “Challengers” will open this year’s Venice Film Festival and will hope the movie can follow in the footsteps of his previous picture, “Call Me By Your Name,” and earn a Best Picture nomination. In this flick, Zendaya will play Tashi Duncan, a tennis player and coach who will sign up her Grand Slam champion husband up for an event in which he’ll face off against her former lover. In the aforementioned “Dune: Part Two,” Zendaya will reprise her role as Chani — a mysterious Fremen woman who appears in Paul’s visions. Zendaya has only appeared in one Best Picture nominee previously — “Dune.”

Oscar Isaac — “Dune: Part Two” and “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Another “Dune” player! Isaac will reprise his role as Duke Leto Atreides, the leader of House Atreides and Paul’s dad. He also features a Miguel O’Hara AKA Spider-Man 2099 in “Across the Spider-Verse,” which follows Shameik Moore‘s Miles Morales becoming entangled with the Spider Society in the Spider-Verse while trying to find his place in the multiverse. Isaac is the same as co-stars Dastmalchian and Zendaya — his only Best Picture-nominated movie so far is “Dune.”

Carey Mulligan — “Saltburn” and “Maestro”

Mulligan will reunite with Emerald Fennell for “Saltburn,” the director’s follow-up to “Promising Young Woman.” “Saltburn” will follow Barry Keoghan‘s college student becoming obsessed over his rich classmate, who will be played by Jacob Elordi. It is currently unclear exactly who Mulligan will play. However, she will have a major role in the biopic “Maestro,” which tells the life of composer Leonard Bernstein and his marriage to Mulligan’s Felicia Montealegre. Bradley Cooper will star as Bernstein while he also directs. Cooper has a rich Best Picture history. As an actor, he appeared in nominees “Silver Linings Playbook,” “American Hustle,” “American Sniper,” “A Star is Born,” “Licorice Pizza,” and “Nightmare Alley.” He produced all of those apart from “Licorice Pizza” and earned Best Picture nominations as a producer for “American Sniper,” “Joker,” and “Nightmare Alley.” He was also nominated for Best Picture for “A Star is Born,” which he directed. Meanwhile, Fennell’s “Promising Young Woman” was nominated for Best Picture and Mulligan also appeared in another Best Picture nominee — “An Education.” Mulligan was nominated for Best Actress for both “Promising Young Woman” and “An Education.”

Joaquin Phoenix — “Beau is Afraid” and “Napoleon”

Phoenix takes the lead in two vastly different projects that show off his inimitable talent. First, he stars in Ari Aster‘s horror “Beau is Afraid,” in which he plays an anxious man who struggles with reality when his mother dies. Then, he will play the titular role in Ridley Scott’s biopic of Napoleon Bonaparte. Scott’s “The Martian” was nominated for Best Picture while he won that award with “Gladiator,” which Phoenix also starred in. Phoenix also featured in Best Picture nominees “Her” and “Joker,” the latter of which won him Best Actor in 2020. He was also nominated for Best Actor for “The Master” in 2013 and for “Walk the Line” in 2006, while “Gladiator” earned him a Best Supporting Actor bid in 2001.

Issa Rae — “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” and “Barbie”

Isaac’s co-star Rae plays Jess Drew AKA Spider-Woman, who serves as Miguel’s right hand in the Spider Society. Meanwhile, in “Barbie,” she will play one of many Barbies — President Barbie. That movie will follow Margot Robbie as the main Barbie, who goes on a journey of self-discovery in the real world alongside Ryan Gosling‘s Ken. Rae has never been in a Best Picture nominee, although “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig has had both “Lady Bird” and “Little Women” nominated for Best Picture.

Margot Robbie — “Asteroid City” and “Barbie”

Robbie features alongside Jason Schwartzman in “Asteroid City,” taking on the role of Steenbeck’s deceased wife as well as the actress who plays the wife. Meanwhile, she takes on the lead role in the hotly anticipated “Barbie,” which she is also an executive producer on. As an actress, Robbie has appeared in three Best Picture nominees so far — “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “The Big Short,” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Meanwhile, she also produced “Promising Young Woman,” which was nominated for Best Picture, too (although Robbie didn’t receive a nomination). Robbie has so far received two Oscar nominations — for Best Actress in 2018 for “I, Tonya” and for Best Supporting Actress in 2020 for “Bombshell.”

Jason Schwartzman — “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” and “Asteroid City”

Schwartzman plays the villain in “Across the Spider-Verse” — the Spot, a scientist who, after an accident, has interdimensional portals all over his body and is able to use them to travel the multiverse. Schwartzman is a regular player in Wes Anderson‘s company of actors and again stars in the director’s latest, “Asteroid City.” Here, he takes on the dual role of actor Jones Hall and the character that Jones plays, war photojournalist Augie Steenbeck. Schwartzman was also in Anderson’s “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” which earned a Best Picture nomination.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions