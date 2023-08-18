2024 Oscars: 9 predicted rookie acting nominees … and who could win

At the last Academy Awards, all four acting Oscar winners were first-time nominees. Yep, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan (all “Everything Everywhere All at Once”), and Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”) were all first-time nominees who turned those first bids into wins. In fact, 16 of the 20 nominees last year were performers receiving their first-ever Oscar nominations. But how about this year? Could we match that surprising number again or will the 20 acting nomination slots be populated by past nominees and winners?

We’ve combed through our four odds charts for the acting categories to take a look and have found that, at this time of writing, we are predicting that 10 of the nomination slots will go to first-time nominees with nine performers being nominated for the first time (we think Colman Domingo will be nominated twice, more on that below). Here’s the rundown.

Best Actress

We think that three performers in this category will be first-time nominees. First up is Sandra Hüller, who stars in “Anatomy of a Fall.” That movie follows a woman who murders her husband but then has to navigate the fact that her blind son was the sole witness of the crime. Hüller will also star in the historical drama “The Zone of Interest,” which could also be up for many awards this year. We also think Greta Lee will be nominated for Best Actress for her moving role in “Past Lives,” which follows two childhood friends who reunite decades later and find that their connection is still there. Lee has been a mainstay in our odds chart since we created it this year and is one of the earliest Best Actress contenders. Lastly is Fantasia Barrino. She is starring in the lead role of Celie Harris-Johnson in this classic story of the struggles of an African-American woman in the south of the US in the early 1900s. This role previously produced a Best Actress nomination for Whoopi Goldberg for Steven Spielberg‘s 1985 movie. Barrino is actually in first place in our odds chart for this category. The other two predicted nominees are Natalie Portman (“May December”) and Margot Robbie (“Barbie”).

Best Actor

There are only two potential first-time nominees in our current predicted five here. First up is Domingo, who will star as gay, African-American civil rights leader Bayard Rustin in George C. Wolfe‘s biopic “Rustin.” This could be a classic Best Actor nomination for Domingo — he stars as a real person in a period biopic. The Oscars love that. That theory also applies to the other potential first-time nominee in this category — Cillian Murphy for his role in Christopher Nolan‘s “Oppenheimer.” That movie follows Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the creation of the atomic bomb and his conflicting feelings after it. Murphy is currently joint-top of our Best Actor odds chart with Leonardo DiCaprio (“Killers of the Flower Moon”), so we could have both leading acting categories go to first-time nominees just like last year. The other predicted nominees in this category are DiCaprio, Bradley Cooper (“Maestro”), and Paul Giamatti (“The Holdovers”).

Best Supporting Actress

Here, we think three performers will earn first-time nominations in this category. Emily Blunt has been an almost-Oscar nominee for some time now after going close on several occasions (“The Devil Wears Prada,” “The Girl on the Train,” “A Quiet Place,” and “Mary Poppins Returns”). She is up for her supporting role in “Oppenheimer,” in which she plays Oppenheimer’s wife, Kitty. That role could have been confined to the “long-suffering wife” stereotype but Blunt had her moment to shine and made the most of it. Danielle Brooks will star in “The Color Purple” in the role of Sofia. Like Barrino and Goldberg, the role of Sofia previously produced an Oscar nomination (in this category) for Oprah Winfrey. Good news for Brooks! We are also predicting that Lily Gladstone will be nominated — for her role in Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which follows the true story of the murders of Osage tribe members in 1920s USA. Gladstone is at the top of our odds chart for this category. The other two predicted nominees in this category are Brooks’ “The Color Purple” co-star Taraji P. Henson and Julianne Moore (“May December”).

Best Supporting Actor

There will be two first-time nominees in this category, according to our odds chart here. We think that John Magaro will join co-star Lee in a nomination for this movie. He stars as Lee’s on-screen husband in “Past Lives.” And we think that “The Color Purple” will produce yet another acting nomination (that’s four in total!) — this time for Domingo. Domingo takes on the role of Albert “Mister” Johnson, which was played by Danny Glover in the 1985 movie (although no Oscar bid for Glover then). This could be a great year for Domingo, who could go from no Oscar nominations to two Oscar nominations in the space of mere minutes. The last time that happened in acting categories only was when Scarlett Johansson was nominated in 2020 for Best Actress (“Marriage Story”) and Best Supporting Actress (“Jojo Rabbit”). Domingo could follow suit in the male acting categories. The other predicted nominees in this category are Robert De Niro (“Killers of the Flower Moon”), Ryan Gosling (“Barbie”), and Robert Downey Jr. (“Oppenheimer”). We think that De Niro will win.

So, there are the nine performers we think will earn their first bids this year, while we think three of those categories will be won by first-time nominees, with only De Niro in Supporting Actor preventing it from becoming a clean sweep of newbies just like last year. Still, it’s very, very, very early days. Let’s see what happens.

