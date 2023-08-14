2024 Oscars mystery: Which movie will earn the most acting nominations?

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” last year made Oscar history by becoming just the third film ever to win three awards in acting categories — Michelle Yeoh (Best Actress), Jamie Lee Curtis (Best Supporting Actress), and Ke Huy Quan (Best Supporting Actor). “A Streetcar Named Desire” (1952) and “Network” (1977) also pulled off this triple play

No film has ever won all four acting prizes but plenty have contended across the board, with the most recent being “American Hustle” in 2014. “Network,” “Mrs. Miniver” in 1943, “From Here to Eternity” in 1954, and “Bonnie and Clyde” in 1968 all snagged five acting nominations in total.

So, how about this year? Are there any movies that could match that haul of five nominations? Or even become the first picture to win all four acting Oscars? Let’s take a look through this year’s early contenders to see which movies will land the most acting bids this year.

We think that six different movies will land one acting nomination. Here’s the rundown: “Anatomy of a Fall” for Sandra Hüller (Best Actress), “Poor Things” for Emma Stone (Best Actress), “Maestro” for Bradley Cooper (Best Actor), “Rustin” for Colman Domingo (Best Actor), “The Holdovers” for Paul Giamatti (Best Actor), and “Barbie” for Ryan Gosling (Best Supporting Actor).

However, we do think that “Maestro” has the potential to land two nominations if Carey Mulligan moves up the Best Actress charts. The same goes for “Barbie” with Margot Robbie in Best Actress and “The Holdovers” with Da’Vine Joy Randolph in Best Supporting Actress.

We are predicting that two movies will reap two nominations for its acting — they are “May December” and “Past Lives.” We think “May December” will be nominated for Best Actress for Natalie Portman and Best Supporting Actress for Julianne Moore. However, watch out for Charles Melton. He could theoretically receive a Best Supporting Actor bid and move “May December” up to three acting nominations. Melton is looking for his first Oscar nomination while Portman is on for bid number four. She won Best Actress for “Black Swan” in 2011. Moore won Best Actress in 2015 for “Still Alice” and is searching for nomination number six. Meanwhile, we think Greta Lee will be nominated for Best Actress for “Past Lives” while John Magaro will snag a Best Supporting Actor bid for the same movie. Again, this picture could get three nominations — if Teo Yoo sneaks into the Best Actor lineup. All three performers are looking for their first Oscar nominations.

Next up is three nominations. We think “Oppenheimer” will achieve that feat and land bids for Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr, and Best Supporting Actress for Emily Blunt. Murphy and Blunt are searching for their first Oscar bids while Downey Jr. is looking for his third nomination after previously being nominated for Best Actor in 1993 for “Chaplin” and Supporting Actor in 2009 for “Tropic Thunder.”

We also predict that “Killers of the Flower Moon” will land three acting nominations — for Best Actor for Leonardo DiCaprio, Best Supporting Actor for Robert De Niro, and Best Supporting Actress for Lily Gladstone. Gladstone is after her first nomination while DiCaprio is looking for his eighth bid overall and his second win after he took home Best Actor in 2016 for “The Revenant.” De Niro is gearing up for his ninth total bid. He’s won two Oscars so far — Best Supporting Actor in 1975 for “The Godfather Part II” and Best Actor in 1981 for “Raging Bull.” However, “Killers of the Flower Moon” could actually get four if Jesse Plemons manages to creep into the Supporting Actor lineup alongside co-star De Niro. Plemons was nominated for Best Supporting Actor alongside his “Power of the Dog” co-star Kodi Smit-McPhee in 2022, so the precedence is there.

For now, however, we are predicting that only one film will go the way of “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and land four acting nominations: “The Color Purple.” We are predicting that Fantasia Barrino will be nominated for Best Actress, Domingo will be nominated for Best Supporting Actor, and both Taraji P. Henson and Danielle Brooks will be nominated for Best Supporting Actress. All three actresses are looking for their first-ever Oscar nominations. This would be a major feat, particularly as the original 1985 movie from Steven Spielberg garnered three nominations — Whoopi Goldberg for Best Actress and Oprah Winfrey and Margaret Avery for Best Supporting Actress (none of them won). Let’s see if this version, from director Blitz Bazawule, will trump that total.

But how about victories? Will any film land three wins like “Everything Everywhere All at Once?” Well, that’s actually a strong possibility. At this time of writing, we think that De Niro and Gladstone will win the supporting categories. Meanwhile, DiCaprio is locked in a battle with Murphy for Best Actor. Murphy is currently on top but DiCaprio’s movie has yet to debut and we think he will be a strong contender, so “Killers of the Flower Moon” could genuinely win three acting Oscars. We think that Best Actress will go to Barrino, so it looks like “The Color Purple” will do one better than its predecessor again by actually winning an acting Oscar. Let’s see how things pan out.

