Barbenheimer battle for Oscar nominations: Which movie will reap more bids?

Barbenheimer has taken cinema lovers by storm, with both movies capturing theater-goers’ attention with two polar opposite films wrapped up in a wonderfully diverse double billing.

Greta Gerwig‘s “Barbie” won the battle of the box office, claiming an outstanding $155 million in its opening weekend (“Oppenheimer” reaped around $80 million) while Christopher Nolan‘s “Oppenheimer” is slightly ahead on Rotten Tomatoes with 94% (“Barbie” is on 90%). Here at Gold Derby, however, we care only about one race. The, uh, gold derby (apologies). With that in mind, here’s a breakdown of both films by every Oscar category.* We’ll assess both movies’ chances of landing a nomination in said category to work, at this early stage, which one might amass more Academy Award nominations. Here goes.

*Both films will not compete in the following categories: Best Original Screenplay, Visual Effects, and all other “Best Picture” or “Best Short” categories.

Best Picture

“Oppenheimer” seems almost locked in for a Best Picture bid. It sits in second place in our odds chart behind only Martin Scorsese‘s upcoming “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Nolan has a good track record with his movies in this category. “Inception” and “Dunkirk” were both nominated here while he surely came close with “The Dark Knight” and “Interstellar,” too.

Greta Gerwig‘s past two movies, “Lady Bird” and “Little Women,” were both nominated for Best Picture, so she’s looking to go three for three (it also helps that Noah Baumbach, who co-writes and produces, is involved here. “Marriage Story” was also nominated for Best Picture). “Barbie” is eighth in our odds chart so doesn’t seem as certain as “Oppenheimer” but voters are opting for more unique work (“The Shape of Water,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once”) so “Barbie” could benefit from that.

Best Director

Nolan and Gerwig competed against one another in 2018 when they were both nominated for Best Director (for “Dunkirk” and “Lady Bird”). It could happen again here. Nolan is in second place in our odds chart (behind Scorsese again) while Gerwig — CRIMINALLY! — is outside of our predicted five nominees. Celine Song (“Past Lives”), Jonathan Glazer (“The Zone of Interest”), and Denis Villeneuve (“Dune: Part Two”) are all ahead of her. Gerwig is after her second Best Director bid. Curiously, Nolan is also after his second Best Director bid, despite helming the likes of “The Dark Knight,” “Inception,” and “Interstellar.”

Best Actor

There are no options for “Barbie” in this category but Cillian Murphy is terrific in the lead role of Robert J. Oppenheimer. He is searching for his first-ever Oscar bid and we think he’ll get it — he’s second again in our odds chart (again, behind only that pesky Scorsese flick “Killers of the Flower Moon,” with Leonardo DiCaprio in first place) with Bradley Cooper (“Maestro”), Colman Domingo (“Rustin”), and Paul Giamatti (“The Holdovers”) behind him.

Best Actress

It’s the reverse here. No “Oppenheimer” representatives but Margot Robbie is looking for her second Best Actress bid (her first came in 2018 with “I, Tonya”) and third nomination overall (her second came for Supporting Actress in 2020 for “Bombshell”). However, Robbie is outside of our predicted five nominees at the moment: Emma Stone (“Poor Things”), Natalie Portman (“May December”), Sandra Hüller (“Anatomy of a Fall”), Greta Lee (“Past Lives”), Fantasia Barrino (“The Color Purple”).

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt is a contender here, taking the cliched role of long-suffering wife and making the absolute most out of it. She’s looking for her first-ever Oscar bid after so many near misses (“The Devil Wears Prada,” “The Girl on the Train,” “A Quiet Place,” “Mary Poppins Returns”). She could be set for another near-miss, however, as she is just on the precipice behind our predicted five of Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“The Holdovers”), Julianne Moore (“May December”), Danielle Brooks and Taraji P. Henson (both “The Color Purple”), and Lily Gladstone (“Killers of the Flower Moon”). Meanwhile, “Barbie” has a couple of contenders. America Ferrera and Kate McKinnon are the two stand-outs here and both would be on for their first Oscar nominations. However, they do seem like long shots so we don’t expect this to happen.

Best Supporting Actor

We expect there to be a battle in this category. Robert Downey Jr. and Ryan Gosling are both looking for their third Oscar nominations. Downey Jr. was previously nominated for Best Actor in 1993 for “Chaplin” and Best Supporting Actor in 2009 for “Tropic Thunder.” Gosling, meanwhile, landed a Best Actor bid in 2007 (“Half Nelson”) and 2017 (“La La Land”). They both deliver fantastic performances and, as such, we both think they will earn nominations in this category alongside Domingo (“The Color Purple”), John Magaro (“Past Lives”), and Robert De Niro (“Killers of the Flower Moon”).

Best Adapted Screenplay

They will both be in this category, too. Nolan adapted the screenplay himself from Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin‘s non-fiction book “American Prometheus.” Meanwhile, Gerwig and Baumbach adapted “Barbie” from Mattel’s line of toys, so the film is technically based on a pre-existing work, as per the Academy’s rules. Both projects are predicted to earn a nomination here, alongside “Dune: Part Two,” “The Zone of Interest,” and “Killers of the Flower Moon.” All writers involved have a good Oscars track record, too. Nolan was nominated for Original Screenplay in 2002 for “Memento” (shared with his brother Jonathan Nolan) and again in 2011 for “Inception.” Baumbach also has two Original Screenplay bids to his name — in 2006 for “The Squid and the Whale” and in 2020 for “Marriage Story.” And Gerwig has two writing nominations, too — one for Original Screenplay (in 2018 for “Lady Bird”) and one for Adapted Screenplay (in 2020 for “Little Women”).

Best Cinematography

This brings us to the categories that are not yet in our odds chart, but we can still judge whether or not these movies have a good shot at a nod for these of these categories. Here, they both have a good chance. Nolan’s films famously do very well in this category. Wally Pfister was nominated for “Batman Begins” in 2006, “The Prestige” in 2007, and “The Dark Knight” in 2009 while he won the award for “Inception” in 2011. Hoyte Van Hoytema was nominated for “Dunkirk” in 2018. It’s Van Hoytema who shoots this one, too. That “Dunkirk” bid is his only Oscar nomination so far, but he’s got a great chance at doubling that this Oscar season. Meanwhile, Rodrigo Prieto lenses “Barbie.” The versatile director of photography has three nominations to his name so far — for “Brokeback Mountain” in 2006, “Silence” in 2017, and “The Irishman” in 2020. He could actually land two bids this year — he also lensed “Killers of the Flower Moon.” “Oppenheimer” has a great chance of a bid here while “Barbie” is likely going to be on the precipice.

Best Film Editing

Both films utilize editing well, too, with Nolan’s trademark narrative trickery on full display thanks to editor Jennifer Lame while Nick Houy brings to life a brisk, sharp, punchy world with “Barbie.” Both Lame and Houy are looking for their first-ever Oscar nominations. Nolan’s films tend to do well in all technical categories, so expect “Oppenheimer” to compete here. Again, “Barbie” could be on the precipice.

Best Costume Design

This is where “Barbie” comes into its own. Not many movies will have more distinct costumes (or production design, more on that in a second) than “Barbie” thanks to the genius work from the legendary Jacqueline Durran. Durran has been nominated for eight Oscars, winning for “Anna Karenina” in 2013 and “Little Women,” in which she also worked with “Barbie” director Gerwig, in 2020. Expect her to be competing not only for the nomination but for the women. “Oppenheimer” has a decent chance of a bid, but it won’t be at the forefront of the nominations. The costuming was done by Ellen Mirojnick, who is looking for her first Oscar bid.

Best Production Design

Again, we expect “Barbie” to excel here thanks to production designer Sarah Greenwood and set decorators Katie Spencer and Ashley Swanson. Longtime collaborators Greenwood and Spencer have both been nominated for six Oscars together: “Pride & Prejudice” in 2006, “Atonement” in 2008, “Sherlock Holmes” in 2010, “Anna Karenina” in 2013, and “Beauty and the Beast” and “Darkest Hour” in 2018. Swanson is hoping for her first Oscar bid. She should get it. “Oppenheimer” has a better chance here than in Costume Design, with the recreation of the Los Alamos town an impressive feat. Ruth De Jong is the production designer while Claire Kaufman, Olivia Peebles, and Adam Willis are the set decorators. They are all looking for their first bids.

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Both films could theoretically land nominations here. “Barbie” is full of great hairstyling (none more so than Ken’s beach bleach blonde hair) while “Oppenheimer” transforms Downey Jr. into Lewis Strauss with good makeup work. It’s unclear who exactly would be on the billing for both films, but we expect other movies to be more in contention for this category than these two.

Best Original Score

Ludwig Göransson composed a terrific score for “Oppenheimer.” He won Best Original Score in 2019 for “Black Panther” while he was nominated in 2023 for that movie’s sequel for Best Original Song (for the tune “Lift Me Up,” alongside Tems, Rihanna, and Ryan Coogler). We fully expect Göransson to be in the mix here. “Barbie” is an odd one here. The music of the film is mostly made up of songs rather than score. However, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt were in charge of the music here and they have good Oscars pedigree. They both won Best Original Song in 2019 for the song “Shallow” from “A Star is Born” alongside Lady Gaga and Anthony Rossomando. However, the focus for “Barbie” will be more on songs than score so don’t expect a nomination here.

Best Original Song

Expect “Barbie” to land a bid here. The only question is — which song do they decide to campaign? The front runners would be Dua Lipa‘s “Dance the Night,” Billie Eilish‘s “What Was I Made For?”, and Gosling’s “I’m Just Ken.” I know which of those is my favorite (all about the Kenergy) but it’ll be interesting to see which one (or two or even three) the film chooses to back. Eilish’s ditty is the more serious, so that would make sense — plus, she has Oscars credentials. She won this award in 2022 with Finneas O’Connell for “No Time to Die” with the song of the same name. Ronson and Wyatt would be on the billing, too, and they have good awards histories as well, as explained above. There are no options for “Oppenheimer” in this category.

Best Sound

In a previous year, “Oppenheimer” would have received two bids for the price of one with both Sound Mixing and Sound Editing. However, the categories have been combined now so it will have to settle for one. But we do fully expect it to be nominated here — Nolan’s films always do well here. And “Oppenheimer” features huge explosions and sound is very much a key part of the story. The sound designers and artists will appreciate this. It’s unclear who exactly would be on the billing for the nomination as of yet, however. Meanwhile, “Barbie” is a curious one. It might not seem like an obvious choice for this category, which is usually full of big, bombastic action movies. However, it’s also something of a musical and musicals do well here, too. “Elvis” (Best Sound in 2023), “West Side Story” (Best Sound in 2022), “Bohemian Rhapsody” (winner of both Mixing and Editing in 2019), “A Star is Born” (Best Sound Mixing in 2019), and “La La Land” (Mixing and Editing in 2017) have all been recent nominees in the sound category/categories. “Barbie” could feature.

So, with all that considered, here is a little total for each film. We think that “Oppenheimer” could earn anywhere between nine and 13 Oscar nominations. Meanwhile, we believe that “Barbie” could receive between six and nine Oscar nominations. These figures are, of course, a playful little exercise in this very early stage of awards season but it’s fun to see how both measure up. Things could change — other movies could emerge as stronger contenders in various categories or either of these films could solidify their chances in several areas. For now, however, “Oppenheimer” has won this very early exercise.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions