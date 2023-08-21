Oscars rerun: Will all four acting winners be first-time nominees like last year?

At the last Academy Awards, all four acting Oscar winners were first-time nominees. Yep, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan (all “Everything Everywhere All at Once”), and Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”) were all rookie contenders who turned those first bids into wins. The last time that happened was in 2006 when Philip Seymour Hoffman (Best Actor for “Capote”), Reese Witherspoon (Best Actress for “Walk the Line”), George Clooney (Best Supporting Actor “Syriana”), and Rachel Weisz (Best Supporting Actress for “The Constant Gardener”). But how about this year? Could history repeat itself? Let’s take a look at our odds charts for the upcoming Oscars.

Best Actress

Currently, we predict that Fantasia Barrino (“The Color Purple”), Greta Lee (“Past Lives”), Sandra Hüller (“Anatomy of a Fall”), Natalie Portman (“May December”), and Margot Robbie (“Barbie”). Portman previously won Best Actress in 2011 for “Black Swan.” She was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress in 2005 for “Closer” and Best Actress again in 2017 for “Jackie.” Robbie was nominated for Best Actress in 2018 for “I, Tonya” and Best Supporting Actress in 2020 for “Bombshell.” Barrino, Lee, and Hüller are all looking for their first Oscar nominations, while we predict that Barrino will win this category at this time of writing. That’s one out of four.

Best Actor

We think that the following performers will be nominated: Leonardo DiCaprio (“The Killers of the Flower Moon”), Cillian Murphy (“Oppenheimer”), Bradley Cooper (“Maestro”), Colman Domingo (“Rustin”), and Paul Giamatti (“The Holdovers”). There is less newcomer representation here. DiCaprio won Best Actor in 2016 for “The Revenant” while he has a further six other Oscar nominations to his name: Best Actor in 2005 for “The Aviator,” 2007 for “Blood Diamond,” 2014 for “The Wolf of Wall Street,” and 2020 for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood;” Best Picture for “The Wolf of Wall Street;” and Best Supporting Actor in 1994 for “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.” Cooper, meanwhile, has nine Oscar nominations to his name but no win. He has received three Best Actor bids — in 2013 for “Silver Linings Playbook,” in 2015 for “American Sniper,” and in 2019 for “A Star is Born.” He’s had four Best Picture bids — for “American Sniper” in 2015, “A Star is Born” in 2019, “Joker” in 2020, and “Nightmare Alley” in 2022. He’s also been nominated for Best Supporting Actor (for “American Hustle” in 2014) and Best Adapted Screenplay (shared with Eric Roth and Will Fetters in 2019 for “A Star is Born”). And Giamatti has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor — that came in 2006 for “Cinderella Man.” Murphy and Domingo are looking for their first bids and we think Murphy has a very good chance of winning this category this year. He is currently in a joint top spot alongside DiCaprio. We expect a fierce battle between Murphy and DiCaprio, so it could well be two out of four here.

Best Supporting Actress

Lily Gladstone (“Killers of the Flower Moon”), Taraji P. Henson and Danielle Brooks (both “The Color Purple”), Emily Blunt (“Oppenheimer”), and Julianne Moore (“May December”) make the cut as of this writing. Henson was previously nominated for Best Supporting Actress in 2009 for “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” while Moore won Best Actress in 2015 for “Still Alice.” Moore was also nominated for Best Actress in 2000 for “The End of the Affair” and in 2003 for “Far From Heaven,” while she was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress in 1998 for “Boogie Nights” and in 2003 for “The Hours.” Gladstone, Brooks, and Blunt would all be Oscar newcomers despite Blunt going very close on several occasions (“The Devil Wears Prada,” “The Girl on the Train,” “A Quiet Place,” and “Mary Poppins Returns”). At the moment, we think Gladstone is in pole position to take home this award. That would be three out of four.

Best Supporting Actor

We predict that Robert De Niro (“Killers of the Flower Moon”), Ryan Gosling (“Barbie”), Robert Downey Jr. (“Oppenheimer”), John Magaro (“Past Lives”), and Domingo (“The Color Purple”). This is the trickiest category for a newcomer to win. De Niro won Best Supporting Actor in 1975 for “The Godfather Part II” and Best Actor in 1981 for “Raging Bull,” while he was also nominated for Best Actor in 1977 for “The Taxi Driver,” in 1979 for “The Deer Hunter,” in 1991 for “Awakenings,” and in 1993 for “Cape Fear.” He was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor in 2013 for “Silver Linings Playbook” and Best Picture in 2020 for “The Irishman.” Gosling was nominated for Best Actor twice — in 2007 for “Half Nelson” and in 2017 for “La La Land.” And Downey Jr. was nominated for Best Actor in 1993 for “Chaplin” and Best Supporting Actor in 2009 for “Tropic Thunder.” Magaro and Domingo, therefore, are the only options in our current predicted lineup who are newcomers, although Domingo could land two Oscar nominations in one fell swoop as we also predict him to land a nomination for Best Actor for “Rustin.” However, Magaro and Domingo are both on the precipice of a nomination while De Niro, Gosling, and Downey Jr. seem like surefire things in this category. Currently, we think that De Niro will win this award.

In total, then, we don’t think that all four acting awards will be won by newcomers. We think Best Actress (Barrino) and Best Supporting Actress (Gladstone) will win as newcomers, while Murphy could make it three out of four with a win for Best Actor. However, DiCaprio will likely have something to say about that while, while De Niro, Gosling, and Downey Jr. are three performers with an Oscar history that look to much to overcome. So it will likely be two or three out of four acting awards that go to newcomers.

The last time two out of four acting awards went to newcomers was in 2022 when Troy Kotsur (“CODA”) and Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”) won the supporting categories as newcomers while Will Smith (“King Richard”) and Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”) were previous Oscar nominees who won the lead categories.

And the last time three out of four of the acting categories were won by newcomers was in 2019 when Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”) won Best Actor, Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”) won Best Actress, and Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk”) won Best Supporting Actress. Mahershala Ali, who won Best Supporting Actor in 2017 for “Moonlight,” won Best Supporting Actor again that year for “Green Book.” Let’s see if this year’s quarter will match up with one of those years.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions