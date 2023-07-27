2024 Oscars: How will superhero movies fare this year?

Superhero movies have a history of being treated harshly by the Academy Awards but, in recent times, the genre has been welcomed a little more. “Black Panther” became the first ever comic book movie to land a BestPicture nomination while Heath Ledger (in 2009 for Best Supporting Actor “The Dark Knight”) and Joaquin Phoenix (in 2020 for Best Actor for “Joker”) became the only two performers to win acting awards for comic book movies, coincidentally for the same character.

Even more recently, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” won Best Costume Design last year for Ruth E. Carter and contended in four other categories including Best Supporting Actress for Angela Bassett. And Matt Reeves‘ “The Batman” reaped three Oscar bids.

With that in mind, here are the five superhero movies from this year that could be in contention at the 2024 Academy Awards.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Dir: Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson

Starring: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Brian Tyree Henry

Release Date: June 2, 2023

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

Metacritic Score: 86

“Miles Morales catapults across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. When the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles must redefine what it means to be a hero.”

The first movie won Best Animated Film in 2019. This one will 10000000% be in contention for the same prize this year, likely alongside “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” and “Nimona.” But could “Across the Spider-Verse” go one better? Its reviews are astoundingly good — even better than the first installment. As a result, it is currently one of our 10 predicted nominees for Best Picture. It would surely deserve that at this time of writing. It could also be in contention for a couple of other awards including Adapted Screenplay, Film Editing, Original Score, Original Song, and Sound.

“Guardians of the Galaxy 3”

Dir: James Gunn

Starring: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper

Release Date: May 5, 2023

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 82%

Metacritic: 64

“Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own – a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful.”

Gunn’s final installment in his “Guardians of the Galaxy” is the most emotional entry, with Cooper’s Rocket taking center stage. If the Oscars were accepting of motion-capture (poor Andy Serkis), Cooper could have been in contention for Best Supporting Actor. Alas, they are not. So he is not. Gunn’s adapted screenplay could be in contention, however. “Joker” (2020) and “Logan” (2018) were both nominated in this category, so we know Oscar voters are open to the idea. Elsewhere, the film could also be in contention for Production Design, Costume Design, Makeup and Hairstyling, and Visual Effects. This trilogy has a good history in those late two categories. “Vol. 1” was nominated for Visual Effects for both of those awards in 2015 while “Vol. 2” picked up a Visual Effects nomination in 2018. “Vol. 3” could follow suit and make it a hattrick of Visual Effects nominations at the very least.

“The Marvels”

Dir: Nia DaCosta

Starring: Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Samuel L. Jackson

Release Date: November 10, 2023

Rotten Tomatoes Score: TBC

Metacritic: TBC

“Carol Danvers gets her powers entangled with those of Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau, forcing them to work together to save the universe.”

The third MCU movie of this year features a team-up between Larson’s original Captain Marvel Carol Danvers, Vellani’s Kamala Khan, who starred in the Disney+ series “Ms. Marvel,” and Parris’ “WandaVision” player Monica Rambeau. “WandaVision” had a great year at the 2021 Emmys, winning three awards, while “Captain Marvel” was snubbed completely by the Academy. Not even the usual Best Visual Effects nomination. We think that category is going to be the best shot this movie has competing at the 2024 Oscars but Best Sound could be an option, too. A Best Adapted Screenplay bid seems a long way off.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”

Dir: Peyton Reed

Starring: Paul Rudd, Jonathan Majors, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas

Release Date: February 17, 2023

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 46%

Metacritic: 48

“Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne are dragged into the Quantum Realm, along with Hope’s parents and Scott’s daughter Cassie. Together they must find a way to escape, but what secrets is Hope’s mother hiding? And who is the mysterious Kang?”

Looking at this movie’s critical reception does kind of you make you go… yikes. But, regardless of the poor reception, the film’s visual effects are genuinely very good. We think they have a great chance of landing a nomination in that category, which would, somehow, be the “Ant-Man” trilogy’s first-ever Oscar nomination. The first two nominations didn’t even receive a Visual Effects bid despite their playful and joyous visual trickery with Ant-Man shrinking down to the size of, well, an ant. Anyhow, this one could right that wrong while the movie’s production design should also be in contention for its creation of the Quantum Realm.

“Blue Beetle”

Dir: Angel Manuel Soto

Starring: Xolo Maridueña, Adriana Baraza, Damián Alcázar, Raoul Max Trujillo

Release Date: August 18, 2023

Rotten Tomatoes Score: TBC

Metacritic: TBC

“An alien relic chooses Jaime Reyes to be its symbiotic host, bestowing the teenager with a suit of armor that’s capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero Blue Beetle.”

This is the first DC movie on this list as the visual effects of “The Flash” have been so criticized that it means it couldn’t be on this list by default. It remains to be seen how much better the visuals of “Blue Beetle” will be but fans are excited for this one. The suit-up scene seen in the trailer looks genuinely very good while Maridueña looks like he’ll be a charismatic lead. Don’t expect a Best Actor nomination for this movie, but it could launch him into stardom. Costume Design is the only other category we think this category could be up for.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions