25 coldest, meanest TV moms ever, ranked [PHOTOS]

It’s close to Mother’s Day again, and we thought it would be fun to look back at some of the most memorable moms of television. We’re not remembering the Carol Bradys and June Cleavers from idyllic TV land, but those moms who made us gasp and say, “no, she didn’t!”

There are many TV moms we have come to love over the years, but there are just as many who have been so much fun to love to hate. There’s those moms who are a little off balance themselves, and raise kids who turn into psychopaths. Norman Bates, Tony Soprano and Tate Langdon all committed acts which are the result of mind games from mommie dearest. With “The Sopranos,” how about trying to have a son knocked off in the very first episode?

Then there are those moms who actually love their kids, but their loyalty to pursuits of money and power are greater than their devotion to their kids. Cersei Lannister (“Game of Thrones”) is just as determined to be Queen Regnant over the Seven Kingdoms as Cookie Lyon (“Empire”) is to be Queen Bee of her record company, often at the expense of their children’s happiness. Of course, some spy moms like Elizabeth Jennings (“The Americans”) and Irina Derevko (“Alias”) are just doing their duty — to their motherland instead of their children. On a lighter note, there are some moms who aren’t that bad – unless you ask their sons-in-law or daughters-in-law, that is. Who can forget Mother Jefferson (“The Jeffersons) or Endora (“Bewitched”) and their cutting wit dripping with disapproval over their child’s chosen mate?

Some of the finest actresses ever on the small screen have portrayed these memorable miserable moms, with several earning Emmy nominations and wins. A few of our choices aren’t exactly the worst, but they were quite self-absorbed and/or out-of-touch with their feelings for the children. Tour our photo gallery featuring our rankings of the 25 coldest, meanest moms ever in TV history.

