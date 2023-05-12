30 best ABC shows ever, ranked [PHOTOS]

In the early days of television, the “Big Three” networks (NBC, CBS, ABC) ruled the small screen. ABC is the baby, entering the new medium a little behind its competitors, and finding new and creative ways to find success against two mighty opponents.

ABC found its earliest success with two programs that had begun on radio, “The Lone Ranger,” which was the network’s first big hit, and “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet,” a sitcom loosely based on the life of the real-life Nelson family (parents Ozzie and Harriet, and sons David and Ricky). The latter remained on the air for 14 seasons, and was the longest-running prime-time comedy for decades, and the longest-running live action sitcom until 2021. However, ABC still struggled against the firmly established NBC and CBS, and found innovative ways to compete.

In 1954, ABC and Walt Disney struck an unprecedented deal: the network helped finance the filmmaker’s ambitious Disneyland Park, while Disney produced a weekly TV show for the network. Disney promoted his park, while ABC had one of its first big successes with “Disneyland.” That anthology series has been a part of television programming for most of the years since, under different names (including “Wonderful World of Disney”) and on each of the Big Three networks at various times.

In the late 1950s, ABC began to offer counter-programming to lure audiences to their network, and is the network credited with popularizing westerns, with shows like “The Life and Legend of Wyatt Earp” and “Maverick.” They also took the Philadelphia-based show “Bandstand” national, leading to the long-running “American Bandstand” hosted by Dick Clark. ABC also helped to popularize crime dramas, with series like “The Untouchables.”

Another successful counter-programming strategy by ABC was the inclusion of family-oriented programming. When the network was unable to fulfill Disney’s desire to broadcast in color, their collaboration ended in 1961 (Disney went to NBC); however ABC found renewed success with other animators. Hanna and Barbera’s “The Flintstones” premiered in 1960, followed by other prime-time animated series, such as “The Bugs Bunny Show,” “Top Cat” and “The Jetsons,” which was the network’s first color series. In 1961, the network debuted a new anthology series called “Wide World of Sports,” which provided various sports coverage for 37 years.

Despite a few hit shows, ABC still lagged behind NBC and CBS, but things would change by the late 1960s. In 1969, “Movie of the Week” launched, featuring the works of directors like Aaron Spelling and a young Steven Spielberg, whose “Duel” was so popular it was later released in theaters. The next year, “Monday Night Football” debuted, and the 1970s proved to be a prosperous decade for the network. “Marcus Welby, M.D.” became the first number one show for ABC; by the end of the decade, programming from the network dominated the top 10. Everyone was watching sitcoms like “Happy Days,” “Laverne & Shirley” and “Three’s Company,” as well as detective series like “Charlie’s Angels” and “Baretta,” sci-fi adventures like “The Bionic Woman” and “The Six Million Dollar Man” and the miniseries “Roots.”

ABC entered the 1980s strong, and produced several hits over the next 20 years, including “The Love Boat,” “Dynasty,” “Who’s the Boss?,” “Growing Pains,” “The Wonder Years,” “Moonlighting,” “MacGyver,” “China Beach” and “Coach,” as well as their famous “TGIF” lineup that included shows like “Full House,” “Perfect Strangers,” “Family Matters” and “Step by Step.”

Four decades after ABC’s successful collaboration with Disney, the network found further success with series produced by that studio, such as “Home Improvement” and “Boy Meets World.” In 1996, their partnership came full circle when The Walt Disney Company purchased ABC.

In the 1990s, the Big Three network began to face competition from Fox network, as well as basic and premium cable channels. Again, ABC thought outside the box, and achieved hits with a game show (“Who Wants to Be a Millionaire”), a reality series (“The Bachelor”) and a competition show (“Dancing with the Stars”), as well as more traditional programming, creating long-running hits like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Desperate Housewives,” “Castle,” “Modern Family” and “The Good Doctor.”

Throughout its history, ABC has not backed down from controversial programming, often enraging watchdog groups. In 1961, “The Untouchables” was criticized for its portrayal of Italian-Americans as gangsters. In 1977, the groundbreaking series “Soap” introduced the first openly gay character (played by Billy Crystal) on American television, and in 1997, Ellen Degeneres‘ character on “Ellen” famously came out near the end of that series’s fourth season. During the 1990s, ABC faced FCC fines and criticism from conservative groups for the language and nudity on “NYPD Blue.”

ABC has had a rich history of programming across every genre. With such a long and varied history, it’s hard to narrow the network’s greatest shows to just a few, but we’ve attempted to pick the best 30 prime-time ABC series (and “Jimmy Kimmel Live” from late night). This list doesn’t include miniseries, daytime, reality, news or sports programs, and is based on longevity, popularity, impact and/or awards. Tour our photo gallery above.

We considered the following series, but ultimately they did not make the cut of 30 total:

Alias

Benson

Boston Legal

China Beach

The Donna Reed Show

Fantasy Island

The Fugitive

Leave It to Beaver

The Mod Squad

Moonlighting

Mork & Mindy

Roots (not including limited series)

Six Million Dollar Man

Soap

Streets of San Francisco

Twin Peaks

Ugly Betty

The Untouchables

Wagon Train

Welcome Back, Kotter

