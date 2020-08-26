ACM Awards performers 2020: Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion and more will take the stage [UPDATING]

The 55th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards will be presented on Wednesday, September 16, during a ceremony on CBS hosted by reigning Entertainer of the Year champ Keith Urban. These awards have been up in the air for a while now; originally planned for April 5 in Las Vegas, the telecast had to be delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But the show must go on, even if a few months later than usual. So which singers are performing at the long-awaited event? Click above to see the complete list of artists, which we’ll be updating as they’re announced.

The awards will no longer be doled out in Vegas. Instead, the show will broadcast from three venues in Nashville, Tennessee: the Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium, and the Bluebird Cafe. Among this year’s top nominees are Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion and Maren Morris with five bids apiece. Rhett is up for Entertainer of the Year for the very first time, where he’s facing off against two-time past champs Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood, two-time nominee Eric Church, and fellow first-time contender Luke Combs.

Who are you rooting for? And whose performances are you most looking forward to seeing?

August 20: The first artists who were revealed as performers are also early winners: Riley Green was named New Male Artist of the Year in advance of the ceremony, while Tenille Townes was honored as New Female Artist of the Year. They’ll both appear at the Ryman Auditorium to celebrate their victories.

August 26: The academy announced 10 more artists who will appear during the telecast. Showing up at the Ryman will be Kelsea Ballerini performing “Hole in the Bottle,” Gabby Barrett singing “I Hope,” Maren Morris going “To Hell and Back,” Old Dominion doing a medley of their hits, and Thomas Rhett and Jon Pardi performing their collaboration “Beer Can’t Fix.”

The Bluebird Cafe will feature Jimmie Allen singing “Make Me Want To,” Luke Combs doing “Better Together,” Miranda Lambert alongside with songwriters Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick for “Bluebird,” and Tim McGraw with his new single “I Called Mama.”

