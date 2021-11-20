‘A Cop Movie’ producer Elena Fortes on growing differences between police forces and the citizens they are sworn to protect [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

In coming up with the distinct structure for “A Cop Movie,” producer Elena Fortes wanted it to showcase the breakdown in the relationship the people of Mexico City have with law enforcement. “We wanted the journey of the filmmaking process itself to somehow reflect our own journey, not understanding why the relationship between citizens and police officers is so broken,” Fortes tells Gold Derby in our Meet the Experts: Film Documentary panel (watch the exclusive video interview above). Fortes goes on to explain that she hopes that that experience comes across for the film’s viewers. “I guess the driving point for the structure is making that kind of multilayered experience happen for everyone in the, in the process of making the film and in the process of watching the film.”

“A Cop Movie,” which is currently streaming on Netflix, tells the story of two police officers in Mexico City and what happens when they enter the system. To show this, the film had two actors that went through police academies, patrolled the streets and spent hours and hours with actual officers. The film marks the first documentary from Mexican filmmaker Alonso Ruizpalacios.

The process of casting the two police officers didn’t take as long as you might think. “Raúl is actually a part of Alonso’s theater company, so he had worked with him a lot. And Monica is an actress that, you know, all her work is characterized by being extremely immersive.” At a certain point in the process, the team also came to understand that the positions the actors found themselves in was not too different from the actual officers. “We realized police officers are really performing a role that they’re not necessarily either prepared for or have any training to perform. They’re pretending to be these strong authority figures and in reality they aren’t.”

Fortes also believes the film highlights the growing differences between police forces and the citizens they are sworn to protect. “I do think that there is definitely a broken relationship between authorities and citizens in many, many places around the world. It raises questions from the perspective of the citizens.” She also says that Mexico has a race issue with their police but it’s not in the direction that you might think. “The other thing that was really interesting to me is that in Mexico, it’s almost like racism playing in the inverse. Police in Mexico mostly come from indigenous communities and are basically used as bait to combat the drug cartels.”

