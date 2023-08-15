Aaron Becker on ‘Wednesday’ main title: Tim Burton’s ‘Batman’ inspired the ‘surreal’ design [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It was a really nice morning,” says Aaron Becker, the Emmy-nominated creative director of “Wednesday’s” main title design. The first-time nominee says, “A lot of my good friends who I’ve been working with for many, many years all started texting me. That’s how I found out. I didn’t find out through any official channels, it was just friends and colleagues, some of whom have been nominated in the past themselves. So that was exciting.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

The hit Netflix series follows Wednesday Addams’ years as a student, when she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a killing spree, and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents. It received 12 Emmy nominations this year including Best Comedy Series and Best Comedy Actress for Jenna Ortega. Joining Becker for Best Main Title Design are animators James Ramirez, Lee Nelson and Hsien Lun Su, designer Joseph Ahn and 3D artist Eric Keller.

“We got brought in early with [co-executive producer and director Tim Burton] and Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, who created the show,” Becker explains. “We were developing a look for the ‘Wednesday’ logo with Netflix. We were working with them to create a brand identity. We do a lot of entertainment branding here at Filmograph. We weren’t even speaking to the filmmakers at first.” He adds, “It happened with a little bit of research and a little bit of guidance from Tim himself. The end of the title sequence was an idea that Tim had, where we pull out of the moon and the clouds part. Then you see Wednesday’s face, almost as if she’s peering over the landscape, emerging from the clouds and looking directly over the ‘Wednesday’ title card. He had the idea of the camera pulling away from the moon in that way. It was up to us to take that a step further and turn it into a one-minute narrative.”

Becker explains, “No part of the sequence needed to look like an actual shot from the show. It needed to feel surreal.” The continuous camera movement was influenced by Burton’s “Batman” opening sequence. “He’s done these kind of mesmerizing, hypnotic sequences, sometimes based around concentric shapes and spirals. For me, personally, it was necessary to inject some of that into his television debut. That’s where that continuous camera movement came from. There’s a creepiness to it. The reason we started on the back of [Wednesday] is because we end on the front. It’s kind of like you’re passing through her mind the entire time and coming out of her eye. That’s the idea.”

