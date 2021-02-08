AARP Movies for Grownups Awards Nominations: ‘Minari,’ ‘Nomadland,’ ‘One Night in Miami’ …

“Minari,” “Nomadland,” “One Night in Miami,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and “The United States vs Billie Holiday” are vying for the Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups Award announced Monday by AARP The Magazine. AARP’s Movies for Grownups have for the past two decades promoted films for grownups by grownups, fighting for the 50-plus audience and industry ageism. The Movies for Grownups Awards also celebrate television.

“Each year at Movies for Grownups, we spotlight the films that feature today’s crucial issues and top grownup talents,” said Tim Appelo, AARP film and TV critic, in a statement. “In this pandemic year, when movies loomed larger than ever in our lives, we are excited to have a bumper crop of masterworks-and to recognize achievements on TV for the very first time.”

The MFG Awards winners will be announced on March 4; Hodo Kotb of NBC’s “The Today Show” and “Today with Hoda & Jenna” will emcee the awards ceremony on PBS’ ‘Great Performances” on March 28.

Here is a complete list of nominees:

Best Picture/Movie: “Minari”; “Nomadland”; “One Night in Miami”; “The Trial of the Chicago 7”; and “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.”

Best Actress: Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”); Sophia Loren (“The Life Ahead”); Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”); Michelle Pfeiffer (“French Exit”); and Robin Wright (“Land”)

Best Actor: Ralph Fiennes (“The Dig”); Tom Hanks (“News of the World”); Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”); Delroy Lindo (“Da 5 Bloods)”; and Gary Oldman (“Mank”)

Best Supporting Actress: Candice Bergen (“Let Them All Talk); Ellen Burstyn (“Pieces of a Woman”); Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”); Jodie Foster (“The Mauritanian”); Yuh-Jung Youn (“Minari”)

Best Supporting Actor: Demian Bichir (“Land”); Bill Murray (“On the Rocks”); Clarke Peters (“Da 5 Bloods”); Paul Raci (“The Sound of Metal”); and Mark Rylance (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Best Director: Lee Daniels (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”); Regina King (“One Night in Miami”); Spike Lee (“Da 5 Bloods”); Aaron Sorkin (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”); and George C. Wolfe (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Best Screenwriter: Danny Bilson, Paul De Meo, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee (“Da 5 Bloods”); Paul Greengrass, Luke Davies (“News of the World”); Kemp Powers (“One Night in Miami”); Ruben Santiago-Hudson (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”); and Aaron Sorkin (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Best Ensemble: “Da 5 Bloods”; “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”; “One Night in Miami”; “Promising Young Woman”; and “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Documentary: “A Secret Love”; “Crip Camp”; “Nothing Fancy’; “Dick Johnson is Dead”; “Sky Blossom: Diaries of the Next Greatest Generation”

Best Foreign Language Film: “Another Round” (Denmark); “Bacarau” (Brazil); “Collective” (Romania); “The Life Ahead” (Italy); and “The Weasels’ Tale” (Argentina)

Best Intergenerational: “Hillbilly Elegy”; “Minari”; “On the Rocks’; “The Father’; and “The Life Ahead”

Best Buddy Picture: “Bad Boys for Life’; “Bill & Ted Face the Music’; “Da 5 Bloods’; “Let Them All Talk”; and “Standing Up, Falling Down”

Best Time Capsule: “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”; “Mank’; “One Night in Miami”; “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”; and “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Grownup Love Story: “Emma”; “Ordinary Love’; “Supernova”; “Wild Mountain Thyme”; and “Working Man”

Best TV Series: “Perry Mason”; “Succession”; “Ted Lasso”; “The Crown”; and “This Is Us”

Best TV Movie: Limited Series: “Mrs. America”; “Small Axe”; “The Queen’s Gambit”; “Unorthodox”; and “Watchmen”

Best Actress (TV/Streaming): Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”); Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”); Regina King (“Watchmen”); Laura Linney (“Ozark”); and Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Best Actor (TV/Streaming): Jason Bateman (“Ozark); Ted Danson (“The Good Place”); Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”); Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Bird”); and Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much is True”)

