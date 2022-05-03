‘Abbott Elementary’ hair and makeup artists Moira Frazier and April Chaney on working with adults and young kids [Exclusive Video Interview]

The hairstylists and makeup artists behind the ABC mockumentary series “Abbott Elementary” have a responsibility to not only style the main characters but the various kids as well. Makeup department head April Chaney and hair department head Moira Frazier are heavily involved in the process of giving each and every character the most authentic appearance that reflects how a teacher or elementary school student from Philadelphia would actually look. “We make sure that our teams also make every mother and family feel comfortable,” says Chaney, of working with the child actors, in a joint webchat with Frazier for Gold Derby. Adds Frazier, “I also have a daughter in school, that age as well, so I know how hair is supposed to look.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

As for the faculty at Abbott Elementary, each character has their own unique look, starting with Janine (Quinta Brunson), who sports minimal makeup and a curly hairstyle. Frazier wanted to reflect Janine’s quirky girl attitude, which says: “I really don’t care about my hair much, so I’m gonna roll out of bed, maybe put some product on it, maybe not. My main objective is to go to school and teach these kids because the kids are more important than what my hair looks like.” Similarly, Chaney went for a natural vibe for Janine’s makeup. “It’s what people can go to the drugstore and grab,” she notes, “the look in as far as what a Philadelphia teacher would look like that’s just getting started in that system.”

But the makeup job that Chaney has gotten the most response for from fans is Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph), the most senior teacher at the school. “I’ve had over 500 DMs about Sheryl’s lipstick,” admits Chaney, noting that she had in mind a church lady combined with a politician as she was developing Barbara’s look. Frazier’s most creative work comes from the various hairstyles for Principal Ava (Janelle James), who is often seen sporting a new style every episode. As a very trendy “city girl,” as Frazier puts it, “of course her hair has to be on point. It has to be all of the latest hairstyles.”

Both Chaney and Frazier are taking in the overwhelmingly positive fan response to “Abbott Elementary.” “It’s loving to see that a Black show on television and comedy on primetime television is doing so well,” admits Chaney. As for Frazier, she admits that it “feels so good to have a show that people love and appreciate that’s authentic and real, and it’s really hard to portray that now.”

