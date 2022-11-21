How ‘Till’ composer Abel Korzeniowski found the right music for the most difficult scene in the movie [Exclusive Video Interview]

When Abel Korzeniowski first discussed how the score for the drama “Till” might sound with director Chinoye Chukwu, she had two requests for the acclaimed composer.

“First, she told me no sentimentality. We’re not gonna score that there is a sad moment, we don’t need to tell people that,” Korzeniowski recalls in an exclusive video interview with Gold Derby as part of our “Meet the Experts” composers panel. “The second point was that we’re not really scoring the objective reality. So it’s not about, what we see. It’s always about emotions, about shifting changes inside of the characters, especially inside of Mamie.”

Based on the murder of Emmett Till and told from the perspective of his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, who became a civil rights hero and leader after her son’s death, “Till” is an emotional and often heart-wrenching feature about loss and anger. As Till-Mobley, star Danielle Deadwyler carries the film with a powerhouse performance that has her in the thick of the Best Actress conversation. As a composer, Korzeniowski, who has worked with Tom Ford on “A Single Man” and “Nocturnal Animals,” was tasked with finding the right sound to convey Mamie’s confliction emotions – and the racist turmoil that engulfed the nation in the early days of the civil rights movement. The task proved complicated, especially in a scene when Emmett experiences Jim Crow laws while on a train from Chicago to Mississippi. As the train crosses state lines, Emmett and the other Black passengers are forced to move to the back car, a reminder of the country’s racist divide that stands in stark contrast to Emmett’s excitement and optimism as he travels to see his family.

“This very scene was probably the most difficult in the whole movie,” Korzeniowski explains. “I tried to start writing the score for that scene and I failed. I couldn’t find what I should connect with. Because on one hand, we have a boy going on an adventure. He’s not doing something that he didn’t want. This was his idea: he wanted to spend time with his relatives and cousins. So we have this innocence, a going-on-a-trip vibe. But then at the same time, we have this incredibly poignant moment of moving the Black passengers to the back of the train…. I couldn’t go too happy. It’s all about his balance.”

The balance he struck is why Chukwu wanted Korzeniowski in the first place. “She thought my music generally has this kind of quality that is not sentimental, but it has certain complexity that she was looking for,” he says. “This picture has so many emotions in it. The anger, the guilt, the mother’s love. So there were so many things to do that we really didn’t need sentimentality. We had so much more going on.”

“Till” is out in theaters now.

