Abubakar Salim: ‘Raised By Wolves’ taught me to ‘be brave, make mistakes and bold, daring choices’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“Be brave. Make those mistakes, make those daring, bold choices, because at the end of the day, that’s how you can find magic,” declares Abubakar Salim about what he learned on the set of HBO Max’s ambitious sci-fi drama “Raised By Wolves.” Watch our exclusive video interview with Salim above.

“Raised By Wolves” is set in the 22nd century, in which a dystopian Earth has been torn apart by a devastating war between militant atheists and a religious order known as the Mithraic. Salim plays Father, an android, who along with his companion android Mother (Danish actress Amanda Collin), flee post-apocalyptic Earth and arrive at distant planet Kepler-22b, carrying with them a precious cargo of human embryos with which they establish a new colony for humankind.

The series, which is about to start production on its second season, is the brainchild of writer/producer Aaron Guzikowski (“Prisoners” and “The Red Road”), who teamed up with legendary filmmaker Ridley Scott, who serves an executive producer and directed the first two episodes of the series. “Raised By Wolves” also stars Travis Fimmel (“Vikings”) and Niamh Algar (“Calm With Horses”), as an Athiest couple who take on the identities of two Mithraic soldiers in order to join a ship bound for the new colony on Kepler-22.

Salim relished every moment he spent with the revered filmmaker. “He created such a safe space on set and even during auditions, that I felt like I could make a bold choice, even though he’s Ridley Scott and he’s dealt with so many incredible actors in the industry and he’s seen it all, I still felt like I could do something and not feel embarrassed and I didn’t have to prove myself to him,” he explains. “It was just here is me showing a side of this character that I feel is right.”

The actor was initially attracted to the role because it was specifically designed to effectively be color-blind. “It’s so beautiful. It’s so nice, man. I was thinking about this the other day. This is a show in which race wasn’t brought up at all and it has nothing to do with the world in which we’re in. It’s almost like the future is beyond that,” he says. “It feels like, as an actor, this is what I want to do, this is why I signed on to do this. It’s to play characters that are characters, first and foremost rather than pinned to the color of their skin or the gender that they are. It’s just about the character.”

