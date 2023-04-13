2023 ACM nominations list: Hardy and Lainey Wilson lead Academy of Country Music Awards nominees

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards announced their nominations on Thursday, April 13, in advance of the awards that will take place on Thursday, May 11. Hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, the event will stream live exclusively on Amazon Prime Video at 8:00pm Eastern/5:00pm Pacific from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Scroll down for the complete list of contenders.

A couple of relative newcomers lead this year’s lineup. Hardy is the top contender with seven nominations: Song of the Year (as artist and songwriter for “Wait in the Truck,” his duet with Lainey Wilson), Song of the Year again (as songwriter for “Sand in My Boots”), Visual Media of the Year (“Wait in the Truck”), Artist-Songwriter of the Year, and Music Event of the Year (as artist and producer for “Wait in the Truck”). Perhaps surprisingly given that impressive haul, Hardy missed the cut for Male Artist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year.

Lainey Wilson follows with six nominations: Song of the Year, Visual Media of the Year and Musical Event of the Year for “Wait in the Truck,” Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (“Bell Bottom Country”), and Single of the Year (“Heart Like a Truck”). She too missed an Entertainer of the Year nom. The seven nominees in that top category instead are Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, and Morgan Wallen.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jordan Davis

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks and Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie and Tae

The War and Treaty

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Priscilla Block

Megan Moroney

Caitlyn Smith

Morgan Wade

Hailey Whitters

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Zach Bryan

Jackson Dean

ERNEST

Dylan Scott

Nate Smith

Bailey Zimmerman

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

[Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

“Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville” – Ashley McBryde

Producer: John Osborne

Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville

“Bell Bottom Country” – Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records

“Growin’ Up” – Luke Combs

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Record Company-Label: Columbia Records

“Mr. Saturday Night” – Jon Pardi

Producers: Jon Pardi, Bart Butler, Ryan Gore

Record Company-Label: Capitol Records Nashville

“Palomino” – Miranda Lambert

Producers: Jon Randall, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Mikey Reaves

Record Company-Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

[Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

“Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Producers: Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally

Record Company-Label: Big Machine Records/Warner Music Nashville

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell

Producer: Zach Crowell

Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville

“Thank God” – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

Producer: Dann Huff

Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville

“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

Producer: Trent Willmon

Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville/CoJo Music

SONG OF THE YEAR

[Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

“Sand In My Boots” – Morgan Wallen

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Josh Osborne, Michael Hardy

Publishers: Relative Music Group; Sony/ATV Accent; Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Cole Swindell, Jesse Frasure, Mark D. Sanders, Thomas Rhett, Tim Nichols

Publishers: Ashley Gorley Publishing Designee; Be A Light Publishing; Colden Rainey Music; EMI Blackwood Music Inc; Songs Of Roc Nation Music; Sony Tree Publishing; Telemitry Rhythm House Music; Universal Music Corp; WC Music Corp; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp

“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

Songwriters: Ben Stennis, Matt Rogers

Publishers: Anthem Canalco Publishing; Dead Aim Music; The Stennis Mightier Music

“wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair

Publishers: Humerus Publishing Global; Nontypical Music; Pile of Schmidt Songs; Rednecker Music; Relative Music Group; Round Hill Verses Publishing; Sony/ATV Accent; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing; The Money Tree Vibez; WC Music Corp; Who Wants to Buy My Publishing

“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Chris DuBois, Chris Stapleton

Publishers: One77 Songs; Sea Gayle Music; Songs of Southside Independent Music Publishing; Spirit Two Nashville; WC Music Corp

VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR

[Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

“HEARTFIRST” – Kelsea Ballerini

Producers: Christen Pinkston and Wesley Stebbins-Perry

Director: P Tracy

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell

Producer: Troy Jackson

Director: Spidey Smith

“Thank God” – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

Producer: Luke Arreguin

Director: Alex Alvga

“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

Producer: Maddy Hayes

Director: Dustin Haney

“wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

Producer: Inkwell Productions

Director: Justin Clough

“What He Didn’t Do” – Carly Pearce

Producer: Ryan ByrdDirector: Alexa Campbell

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

Hunter Phelps

ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

ERNEST

HARDY

Miranda Lambert

Morgan Wallen

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

[Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

“At the End of a Bar” – Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny

Producers: Chris DeStefano, Chris Young

Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina [Remix]” – Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina

Producer: Zach Crowell

Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville

“Thank God” – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

Producer: Dann Huff

Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville

“Thinking ‘Bout You” – Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter

Producer: Zach Crowell

Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records

“wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

Producers: Derek Wells, HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt

Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records

STUDIO RECORDING AWARDS

BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Mark Hill

Tony Lucido

Steve Mackey

Lex Price

Craig Young

DRUMMER OF THE YEAR

Fred Eltringham

Miles McPherson

Jerry Roe

Aaron Sterling

Nir Z

ACOUSTIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Tim Galloway

Todd Lombardo

Danny Rader

Bryan Sutton

Ilya Toshinskiy

PIANO/KEYBOARDS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jim “Moose” Brown

Dave Cohen

Charles Judge

Billy Justineau

Alex Wright

SPECIALTY INSTRUMENT PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Dan Dugmore

Stuart Duncan

Jenee Fleenor

Josh Matheny

Justin Schipper

ELECTRIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Kris Donegan

Kenny Greenberg

Rob McNelley

Sol Philcox-Littlefield

Derek Wells

AUDIO ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

Drew Bollman

Josh Ditty

Gena Johnson

Justin Niebank

F. Reid Shippen

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Buddy Cannon

Luke Dick

Jay Joyce

Joey Moi

Jon Randall

Derek Wells

INDUSTRY AWARDS

CASINO OF THE YEAR – THEATER

Deadwood Mountain Grand – Deadwood, SD

Golden Nugget – Lake Charles, LA

Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hollywood, FL

Soaring Eagle – Mount Pleasant, MI

CASINO OF THE YEAR – ARENA

Fallsview Casino Resort – Niagara Falls, ON

Harrah’s – Council Bluffs, IA

Harveys Lake Tahoe – Stateline, NV

Mystic Lake Casino Showroom – Prior Lake, MN

Northern Quest Resort & Casino – Airway Heights, WA

Turning Stone Resort Casino – Verona, NY

FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR

C2C: Country to Country – UK

Carolina Country Music Fest – Myrtle Beach, SC

Country Concert – Fort Loramie, OH

Country Fest – Cadott, WI

Country Thunder – Bristol, TN

Stagecoach Festival – Indio, CA

Tortuga Music Festival – Fort Lauderdale, FL

FAIR/RODEO OF THE YEAR

Auburn Rodeo – Opelika, AL

Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, WY

Florida Strawberry Festival – Plant City, FL

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo – Houston, TX

Iowa State Fair – Des Moines, IA

CLUB OF THE YEAR

Billy Bob’s Texas – Fort Worth, TX

Coyote Joe’s – Charlotte, NC

Grizzly Rose – Denver, CO

Gruene Hall – New Braunfels, TX

Joe’s on Weed St. – Chicago, IL

THEATER OF THE YEAR

Crystal Grand Music Theatre – Wisconsin Dells, WI

Florida Theatre – Jacksonville, FL

Grand Ole Opry House – Nashville, TN

Orpheum Theater – Omaha, NE

Stiefel Theatre – Salina, KS

OUTDOOR VENUE OF THE YEAR

Bank of NH Pavilion – Gilford, NH

FirstBank Amphitheater – Franklin, TN

Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

Santa Barbara Bowl – Santa Barbara, CA

St. Augustine Amphitheatre – St. Augustine, FL

The Wharf Amphitheater – Orange Beach, AL

ARENA OF THE YEAR

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center – Sioux Falls, SD

Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX

Hertz Arena – Estero, FL

Moody Center – Austin, TX

Simmons Bank Arena – Little Rock, AR

Thompson-Boling Arena – Knoxville, TN

DON ROMEO TALENT BUYER OF THE YEAR

Ron Pateras

Pat Powelson

Michelle Romeo

Stacy Vee

Troy Vollhoffer

PROMOTER OF THE YEAR

Patrick McDill

Aaron Spalding

Ed Warm

Adam Weiser

Jay Wilson

