25 actors with the most Oscar nominations and no wins: Glenn Close, Peter O’Toole …

For every actor that wins multiple Oscars (we’re looking at you, Meryl Streep, Daniel Day-Lewis, Frances McDormand and Denzel Washington), there are others who, no matter how much they put into their roles and how much campaigning they do, just can’t make the conversion into winning their first Academy Award.

More often than not, it’s just a matter of bad timing, like being nominated for an Oscar in the same year as one of the four actors mentioned above. There’s just no way of knowing when you’re taking on a role or shooting a film or even once a movie gets out to the critics, how things might change in the time before Oscar night.

Scroll through our photo gallery above (or click here for direct access) to see the 25 actors with the most Oscar nominations and no wins. We include everyone who has been nominated for an acting award at least four times, with Glenn Close and Peter O’Toole leading the list at eight apiece. Many of those mentioned have passed away, while others are still working and could finally win an Academy Award … one day.

SEE Oscar predictions in all 23 categories

Glenn Close (8) — Close is tied for the record for most nominations without a win, having been nominated eight times, the first time being over 40 years ago. She’s still working in her 70s, so there’s still a chance she might win one before getting the obligatory honorary Oscar from the Academy.

2021 – “Hillbilly Elegy” (Supporting) – lost to Youn Yuh-jung for “Minari”

2019 – “The Wife” (Leading) – lost to Olivia Colman for “The Favourite”

2012 – “Albert Nobbs” (Leading) – lost to Meryl Streep for “The Iron Lady”

1989 – “Dangerous Liaisons” (Leading) – lost to Jodie Foster for “The Accused”

1888 – “Fatal Attraction” (Leading) – lost to Cher for “Moonstruck”

1985 – “The Natural” (Supporting) – lost to Peggy Ashcroft for “A Passage to India”

1984 – “The Big Chill” (Supporting) – lost to Linda Hunt for “The Year of Living Dangerously”

1983 – “The World According to Garp” (Supporting) – lost to Jessica Lange for “Tootsie”

Peter O’Toole (8) — The acting veteran died in 2013, and though he received an honorary Oscar from the Academy, he’d get one more nomination before his death for 2006’s “Venus.” Still, he managed to score eight Oscar nominations, all in the Leading Actor category, over the course of 44 years without ever winning one proper.

2007 – “Venus” – lost to Forest Whitaker for “The Last King of Scotland”

1983 – “My Favorite Year” – lost to Ben Kingsley for “Gandhi”

1981 – “The Stunt Man” – lost to Robert De Niro for “Raging Bull”

1973 – “The Ruling Class” – lost to Marlon Brando for “The Godfather”

1970 – “Goodbye, Mr. Chips” – lost to John Wayne for “True Grit”

1969 – “The Lion in Winter” – lost to Cliff Robertson for “Charly”

1965 – “Becket” – lost to Rex Harrison for “My Fair Lady”

1963 – “Lawrence of Arabia” – lost to Gregory Peck for “To Kill a Mocking Bird”

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar winners through March 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions