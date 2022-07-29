‘Selling Sunset’ executive producer Adam DiVello says creating a hit reality show is just like ‘baking a cake’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I always equate it to baking a cake,” says “Selling Sunset” executive producer Adam DiVello about creating a successful reality TV show. “It takes all those special ingredients. Whether it’s the big, loud characters or the characters who are much more quiet and down to earth. It’s that perfect mix. Obviously it comes down to the cast, first and foremost. Then it’s the access that they give you as well. If they’re not going to give you full access to their lives, it’s not going to be an authentic series.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

Following its fifth season, the Netflix series is nominated for Best Unstructured Reality Program at the Emmys for the second year in a row. “When we were nominated last season, it came out of nowhere,” DiVello admits. “We were just in shock. It’s so exciting that we’re in a time in the entertainment industry where a reality show like mine can get a nomination. I’ve been doing this since ‘Laguna Beach’ and ‘The Hills’ back in the day and no one was giving reality TV shows any Emmys.”

“Selling Sunset” revolves around the Oppenheim Group, a high-end real estate brokerage firm in the Los Angeles area (with offices in West Hollywood and Newport Beach), and follows a group of agents as they navigate their personal and professional lives. The series recently won two popcorn trophies at the MTV Unscripted Awards: Best Docu-Reality Show and Best Reality Star for Chrishell Stause.

The executive producer goes on to discuss all the drama on the popular reality show, dispel rumors about the Oppenheim Group and expound on his own professional journey that started with an internship with “Live! With Regis & Kathie Lee.”

