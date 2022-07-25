Adam Scott (‘Severance’): Emmys 2022 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Adam Scott is entering the “Severance” episode “Good News About Hell” as his 2022 Emmy Award submission for Best Drama Actor. This program streamed on February 18 and was the first episode of the Apple TV+ drama’s first season.

In this installment, Mark (Scott) is promoted to lead a team who’ve had their memories surgically divided between their work and personal lives. The “outside” version of Mark, a former history professor grieving his wife’s death and living in the Lumon-subsidized town of Kier, encounters a man claiming to be a former co-worker who gives him a letter with cryptic instructions.

This year marks the first career Emmy nomination for Scott. For this 2022 contest, he is competing against Jason Bateman (“Ozark”), Brian Cox (“Succession”), Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”), Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”) and Jeremy Strong (“Succession”).

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

