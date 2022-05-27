Adam Scott on how his obsession with ‘The Twilight Zone’ led him to ‘Severance’: ‘This was everything I wanted to do’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“Lumon is sort of one of those companies that feels like it has always been there,” says Adam Scott while discussing the Apple TV+ series “Severance.” “Like, you’re eating your morning cereal, kind of absent-mindedly looking at the box and you’re like, ‘Don’t these guys make my light bulbs?’ They’ve always been there and they kind of do everything. They’re in technology as well and they’ve come up with this procedure.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

“Severance” is a psychological thriller created by Dan Erickson and directed by Ben Stiller. It stars Scott as Mark Scout, a man who leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives.

“Mark recently took this job because he lost his wife just a couple of years ago and he’s not getting over it,” explains Scott. “He’s chosen to go to this place where he can sever and just basically not exist for 8-10 hours a day. He has situated himself so he doesn’t have to feel for most of the day. He’s found a way to get through all of this pain he’s feeling.”

The actor admits he was looking for a change of scenery after playing Ben Wyatt for 96 episodes on “Parks and Recreation.” “I was looking for something more dramatic to do,” he says. “Just to change it up a bit. I auditioned for ‘Big Little Lies.’ I really wanted to be a part of that and luckily got the role. It was an incredible experience. It made me thirst for more of that. And I love science fiction. So this really was everything I wanted to do. When I was a kid I got really into ‘The Twilight Zone.’ All I had was a five-inch black and white TV with rabbit ears. Every night at 11 they played ‘Twilight Zone.’ The whole next day at school I’d be thinking about the [episode] I’d seen the night before. That was the kind of science fiction that really sparked my imagination. Part of what made me want to be an actor was to be a part of stuff like that.”

The two-time Critics Choice Awards nominee also discusses going toe-to-toe with Patricia Arquette, John Turturro and Christopher Walken. “My whole career I’ve been fantasizing about what it would be like to work with them,” he admits. “Getting to do that was pretty unbelievable.”

