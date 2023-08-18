Adapted Screenplay at the Oscars: Which type of adaptation wins the most?

Best Adapted Screenplay is one-half of the two writing awards given out by the academy (the other is for original scripts). This Oscar is for screenplays based on pre-existing works. These could be novels, plays, musicals, non-fiction books, newspaper articles and even poetry. The ruling here is a little funky so sequels are all technically adaptations, too, as they are based on the previous films in whichever franchise or film series the movie comes from.

Plus, there are a few more peculiar classifications here, such as “Barbie” being placed in Adapted Screenplay for the upcoming Oscars because it is based on the line of toys produced by Mattel. Sure… Anywho, let’s take a look back at the last 10 winners of Best Adapted Screenplay to see which forms of adaptation find the most success, and see if this helps us predict which movies will contend in the category this year.

As you can see, novels are the academy’s favorite adaptations here, being three out of the last 1o winners: Sarah Polley for “Women Talking,” Taika Waititi for “Jojo Rabbit,” and James Ivory for “Call Me By Your Name.” Meanwhile, there were two winners each for adaptations of plays, memoirs, and non-fiction books. The play winners were Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton for “The Father” and Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney for “Moonlight.” The memoir winners were Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel, and Kevin Willmott for “BlacKkKlansman,” and John Ridley for “12 Years a Slave.” The non-fiction book winners were Adam McKay and Charles Randolph for “The Big Short” and Graham Moore for “The Imitation Game.” There was one outlier — that was Sian Heder‘s win for “CODA,” which was based on the 2014 French-Belgian movie “La Famille Bélier.”

So, novels are the favorite form of adaptations followed by plays, memoirs, and non-fiction books. But what does that mean for this year? Well, we are currently predicting that the following films will be nominated for this award: “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Oppenheimer,” “Barbie,” “The Zone of Interest,” and “Dune Part Two.” Here’s the rundown of each of these.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” will depict the real-life murders of several Osage tribe members in the 1920s in the USA. The screenplay is written by director Martin Scorsese alongside Eric Roth and is based on the 2017 non-fiction book of the same name by David Grann. Scorsese has previously been nominated twice in this category — in 1991 for “Goodfellas” alongside Nicholas Pileggi and in 1994 for “The Age of Innocence” alongside Jay Cocks. Scorsese has 14 total Oscar nominations to his name including a 2007 win for Best Director for “The Departed.” Roth, meanwhile, won Best Adapted Screenplay in 1995 for “Forrest Gump” while he has five more nominations in this category: in 2000 for “The Insider” with Michael Mann, in 2006 for “Munich” with Tony Kushner, in 2009 for “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” with Robin Swicord, in 2019 for “A Star is Born” with Bradley Cooper and Will Fetters, and in 2022 for “Dune” with Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve. He also earned a Best Picture bid for “Mank” in 2021. Seeing as this is based on a non-fiction book, we think this one has a good chance.

“Oppenheimer” depicts how J. Robert Oppenheimer created the atomic bomb and is based on the 2005 non-fiction book “American Prometheus” by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. Christopher Nolan, who directed the movie, adapted the book himself. Nolan has five total Oscar nominations to his name, including two writing bids. The first came in 2002 for “Memento,” which he wrote with his brother Jonathan Nolan. The second came in 2011 for “Inception.” Both were for Original Screenplay. Another non-fiction book.

“Barbie” is adapted from the line of children’s toys from Mattel, making it one of the most unique adaptations in academy history. The story follows Margot Robbie‘s Barbie leaving Barbie Land and heading into the real world after suffering an existential crisis. Director Greta Gerwig wrote the script alongside her real-life partner Noah Baumbach, both of whom have a healthy awards history. Gerwig has been nominated twice in this category before — in 2018 for “Lady Bird” and in 2020 for “Little Women” — while she also earned a Best Director bid for “Lady Bird.” Baumbach also has two writing bids — but for Original Screenplay rather than Adapted Screenplay. He was nominated in 2006 for “The Squid and the Whale” and in 2020 for “Marriage Story.” That latter movie also garnered him a Best Picture nomination. No film has ever been nominated for adapting toys before (“Toy Story 3” was nominated in 2011 but that was based on the first “Toy Story” movie).

“The Zone of Interest”, meanwhile, is adapted from the 2014 novel of the same name by Martin Amis, with director Jonathan Glazer doing the adapting. This story follows the true story of Auschwitz commandant Rudolf Höss trying to build a dream life for his wife and family while living next to the concentration camp. Glazer has never been nominated for an Oscar, although this is based on a novel so it may be right up the academy’s street.

“Dune: Part Two” is also based on a novel — Frank Herbert‘s seminal 1965 tome. Adapted by director Villeneuve with the returning Spaihts, the story follows the continuing journey of Timothée Chalamet‘s Paul Altreides, who tries to seek revenge against those who destroyed his family and halt a terrible future. Villeneuve has three total Oscar bids to his name, including a Best Adapted Screenplay nomination in 2021 for “Dune” alongside Spaihts and Roth. That nomination is Spaihts’ only one to date. However, sequels tend to do well in this category. “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” were both nominated last year while “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” was nominated in 2021, “Logan” was nominated in 2018, and “Before Midnight” was nominated in 2014.

So, at the moment, we are predicting that two novel adaptations, two non-fiction books and, uh, a children’s plastic doll will reap bids. That checks out with what the last 10 winners suggest the academy likes, although “Barbie” is certainly an anomaly.

There are a couple more factors to consider. Firstly, seven out of those last 10 winners were all written or co-written by the movie’s director: “Women Talking,” “CODA,” “The Father,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “BlacKkKlansman,” “Moonlight,” and “The Big Short.” That strongly suggests that voters admire writer-directors in this category, so that gives a big boost to, well, all five of our current predicted nominees in this category as all five directors of those films also wrote or co-write their movie’s scripts.

Secondly, three out of the last 10 winners in this category also won Best Picture — “12 Years a Slave,” “Moonlight,” and “CODA.” And the other seven screenplay champs were nominated for the top prize That’s an incredible track record. It also checks out here, too, as we think that all five of our predicted Adapted Screenplay nominees will also be nominated for Best Picture. Plus, we think “Killers of the Flower Moon” will win both Best Picture and Best Screenplay, which would make it the 25th film in a row to win Best Adapted Screenplay and be nominated for Best Picture. It would also make it the fourth film in 11 years to win both those awards. Let’s see if that happens. For now, our predicted five nominees for Best Adapted Screenplay look like sure-fire things. Next up: Best Original Screenplay.

