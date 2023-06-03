Adriano Goldman (‘The Crown’ and ‘Andor’ cinematographer): ‘We always want to deliver something better and stronger and richer’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It’s been life-changing and always very enjoyable,” declares cinematographer Adriano Goldman about what it means to him to be a part of the creative team behind Netflix’s flagship drama “The Crown.” For our recent webchat he adds, “There’s no lack of perfectionism, because you think that season after season you would be able to find some sort of a comfort zone. That’s never been the case with ‘The Crown.’ We always want to deliver something better and stronger and richer.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“The Crown” was created by Oscar and Tony-nominated and Emmy-winning writer Peter Morgan, who is currently in production on the show’s anticipated sixth and final season. The Netflix drama uniquely reinvents itself every two seasons by replacing its main cast, as the royal family continue to evolve and age over time. Taking the reins for the show’s final two seasons are Oscar and Emmy nominee Imelda Staunton as the Queen Elizabeth II, Dominic West as the former Prince of Wales (and now King Charles III), Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Oscar nominee Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Jonny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles. The drama has dominated at previous Golden Globes, Critics Choice, SAG Awards and Emmys, shattering records at the 2021 Emmys by being the first drama series to ever claim a clean sweep of awards handed out on the big night — winning Best Drama Series, all four acting wins (Colman, O’Connor, Menzies and Anderson) as well as for writing and directing.

Goldman says that “The Crown” holds a special place in his heart, having been with the show since its inception. The D.P. has the honor of an Emmy nomination for each of its four seasons to date, with two wins — for the second season episode “Beryl” and last season’s “Fairytale”), and has just finished shooting its sixth and final season with its highly-anticipated (and he says emotional) series finale. He also pulled double-duty this season, having also lensed a number of pivotal episodes of the freshman season of “Andor” (including the pilot and the acclaimed tenth episode “No Way Out”). “When I jumped into the my first week of ‘Andor,’ nothing, absolutely nothing, existed. It’s a complete different way of prepping for such a massive show. So you have to adjust your brain, your creativity. You have to be more patient. You have to learn new technologies,” he recalls. “I feel sad sometimes because I couldn’t do ‘Andor 2’ for obvious reasons, but I knew Season 6 was going to be the last one on ‘The Crown,’ and it made more sense to actually be complete. Also, the fact that I did literally the very first one and now I shot the very last one with Steven Daldry, the same director, the first and the last, so full circle for both of us,” he says of his desire to shepherd the series’ curtain-call episode, which is due to premiere later this year or early next year.

