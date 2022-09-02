AFI life achievement 2023: Which actress should receive the American Film Institute award? [POLL]

Who should the American Film Institute select as its 49th life achievement award recipient? Which top actress is the most likely choice to be honored in 2023? After reviewing the possible choices, be sure to vote in our poll below as to who you think would be the best selection. Separate polls about actors and directors will be published soon.

Starting in the early 1970s, the AFI starting choosing actors, actresses and directors with recipients being director John Ford (1973), actor James Cagney (1974), director/actor Orson Welles (1975), director William Wyler (1976), actress Bette Davis (1977), actor Henry Fonda (1978) and director Alfred Hitchcock (1979).

Past recipients still living (and therefore not eligible again) are: actor Jack Nicholson (1994), director Steven Spielberg (1995), actor/director Clint Eastwood (1996), director Martin Scorsese (1997), actor Dustin Hoffman (1999), actor Harrison Ford (2000), actress/director Barbra Streisand (2001), actor/director Tom Hanks (2002), actor Robert De Niro (2003), actress Meryl Streep (2004), director George Lucas (2005), actor Al Pacino (2007), actor/director Warren Beatty (2008), actor/producer Michael Douglas (2009), actor Morgan Freeman (2011), actress Shirley MacLaine (2012), director/actor Mel Brooks (2013), actress Jane Fonda (2014), actor/writer Steve Martin (2015), composer John Williams (2016), actress Diane Keaton (2017), actor/director George Clooney (2018), actor/director Denzel Washington (2019) and actress Julie Andrews (2022).

Other than Spielberg and Hanks, who were 49 and 46 respectively when they were honored, everybody else has been at least in their mid 50s. For our ladies’ poll, we set the minimum age as 50. Our list of women includes Oscar-winning actresses Sandra Bullock, Viola Davis, Sally Field, Jodie Foster, Nicole Kidman, Jessica Lange, Frances McDormand, Helen Mirren and Julia Roberts, plus Oscar nominees Annette Bening, Glenn Close and Sigourney Weaver. Vote below for who you think will be selected.