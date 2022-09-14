AFI life achievement 2023: Anthony Hopkins is your top choice to receive this award [Poll Results]

Sir Anthony Hopkins is your top choice to receive the 2023 American Film Institute life achievement award. The two-time Oscar winner for “The Silence of the Lambs” and “The Father” was voted by 26.01% in our recent poll asking which actor is the most deserving. Robert Redford finished in second place with 20.18%, followed by Tom Cruise with 14.35%.

We also hosted a poll recently for actresses, which was won by Sigourney Weaver. A directors poll will be released soon.

Starting in the early 1970s, the AFI starting choosing actors, actresses and directors with recipients being director John Ford (1973), actor James Cagney (1974), director/actor Orson Welles (1975), director William Wyler (1976), actress Bette Davis (1977), actor Henry Fonda (1978) and director Alfred Hitchcock (1979).

Past recipients still living (and therefore not eligible again) are: actor Jack Nicholson (1994), director Steven Spielberg (1995), actor/director Clint Eastwood (1996), director Martin Scorsese (1997), actor Dustin Hoffman (1999), actor Harrison Ford (2000), actress/director Barbra Streisand (2001), actor/director Tom Hanks (2002), actor Robert De Niro (2003), actress Meryl Streep (2004), director George Lucas (2005), actor Al Pacino (2007), actor/director Warren Beatty (2008), actor/producer Michael Douglas (2009), actor Morgan Freeman (2011), actress Shirley MacLaine (2012), director/actor Mel Brooks (2013), actress Jane Fonda (2014), actor/writer Steve Martin (2015), composer John Williams (2016), actress Diane Keaton (2017), actor/director George Clooney (2018), actor/director Denzel Washington (2019) and actress Julie Andrews (2022).

Other than Spielberg and Hanks, who were 49 and 46 respectively when they were honored, everybody else has been at least in their mid 50s. For our mens’ poll, we set the minimum age as 50.

After our top three listed above, the following men had these vote tallies: Michael Caine (6.73%), Daniel Day-Lewis (6.28%), Robert Duvall (6.28%), Jeff Bridges (5.38%), Samuel L. Jackson (4.04%), Brad Pitt (4.04%), Sean Penn (3.14%), Eddie Murphy (1.79%) and Bill Murray (1.78%).

