New shows dominate AFI Top 10 TV programs of 2020: ‘Bridgerton,’ ‘Lovecraft Country,’ ‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ …

Don’t look for any of the big winners at last fall’s Emmys on the AFI Top 10 TV programs of the year. Those winning seasons of “Succession” and “Watchmen” were cited by the American Film Institute last year while the Canadian comedy “Schitt’s Creek” was not eligible.

The AFI list is laden with first-time honorees including the comedy “Ted Lasso” and the dramas “Bridgerton,” “Lovecraft Country” and “The Mandalorian.” Also being singled out for recognition are the returning dramas “Better Call Saul” (for the fourth time) and “The Crown” (for a third time) as well as the limited series “The Good Lord Bird,” “Mrs. America,” “The Queen’s Gambit” and “Unorthodox.”

In making the announcement, AFI President and CEO Bob Gazzale said, “For 20 years, AFI Awards has been a moment to gather artists in one room with a singular goal: to create community over competition.” These programs, along with the winners of the film awards, will be feted during virtual ceremony on Feb. 26.

SEE Oscar frontrunners lead AFI Top 10 films of 2020: ‘Da 5 Bloods, ‘Minari,’ ‘One Night in Miami,’ ‘Soul’ …

Netflix streams four of the shows (“Bridgerton,” “The Crown,” “The Queen’s Gambit” and “Unorthodox”) in this Top 10. That matches its achievement over on the film side with recognition for “Da 5 Bloods,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Mank” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

PREDICTthe 2021 Golden Globe nominees through February 3

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?