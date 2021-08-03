‘AGT’ 2021 schedule: When do the ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 16 live shows start?

The current 16th season of “America’s Got Talent” took a break recently so that NBC could broadcast the 2020-21 Olympics from Tokyo. But have no fear, your favorite reality TV show is returning to the schedule soon — specifically on Tuesday, August 10. That’s the date of the first live performance show of this “AGT” 2021 cycle, with 12 members of the Top 36 taking the stage for the first time at the Dolby Theatre. The first live results show airs the following night on Wednesday, August 11.

The 36 quarter-finalists, chosen by the judges in secret, will be divided into three groups of 12, with each group performing on Tuesday nights for the next three weeks. America will vote for their favorite contestants each week, and then seven acts from each group will advance to the semi-finals. That will leave 21 acts still in the competition, with the judges — Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara — then picking a wild card to complete the Top 22.

SEE ‘America’s Got Talent’: See all 55 Golden Buzzers on ‘AGT’ through the years

One of the Top 36 artists , singer-songwriter Nightbirde (real name Jane Marczewski), recently withdrew from the competition because of her battle with cancer. That means the judges will need to replace her with another act ahead of the quarterfinals. “Since my audition, my health has taken a turn for the worse and the fight with cancer is demanding all of my energy and attention,” she wrote on Instagram. “I am so sad to announce that I won’t be able to continue forward on this season of ‘AGT.’ Life doesn’t always give breaks to those that deserve it — but we knew that already.”

While NBC is keeping mum about the identities of the three-dozen quarter-finalists, we do know five of them as they were awarded with Golden Buzzers during the auditions round. They are: chorale group Northwell Nurse Choir (by Howie Mandel), martial arts group World Taekwondo Demonstration Team (by Terry Crews), singer Jimmie Herrod (by Sofia Vergara), quick-change artist Lea Kyle (by Heidi Klum) and singer Victory Brinker (by the entire panel).

SEE Nightbirde ‘won’t be able to continue forward’ on ‘America’s Got Talent’ due to cancer battle: Full statement

So when do the “America’s Got Talent” Season 16 live shows start? Here’s a closer look at the upcoming “AGT” 2021 schedule:

Tuesday, August 10 — Quarterfinals 1 performance show

Wednesday, August 11 — Quarterfinals 1 results show

Tuesday, August 17 — Quarterfinals 2 performance show

Wednesday, August 18 — Quarterfinals 2 results show

Tuesday, August 24 — Quarterfinals 3 performance show

Wednesday, August 25 — Quarterfinals 3 results show

Tuesday, August 31 — Semifinals 1 performance show

Wednesday, September 1 — Semifinals 1 results show

Tuesday, September 7 — Semifinals 2 performance show

Wednesday, September 8 — Semifinals 2 results show

Tuesday, September 14 — Finale performance show

Wednesday, September 15 — Finale results show