Aidy Bryant (‘Saturday Night Live’): Emmys 2021 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Aidy Bryant is entering the “Saturday Night Live” episode hosted by Rege-Jean Page as her 2021 Emmy Awards submission for Best Comedy Supporting Actress. This program aired February 20 and was the 13th episode of the 46th season for the NBC show. In this installment, Bryant appears as Senator Ted Cruz in a Britney Spears opening, plus the monologue with Page and a sketch about the Mr. Chicken Legs Pageant.

This year marks her third and fourth career Emmy nominations (she also has a lead bid for “Shrill”). For this 2021 contest, she is competing against “SNL” co-stars Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong, “Ted Lasso” stars Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham, plus Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”) and Rosie Perez (“The Flight Attendant”).

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

