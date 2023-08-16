Production designers Leo Akira Yoshimura and Keith Ian Raywood on how ‘SNL’ comes together in an ‘odd, put-together, fascinating way’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Leo Akira Yoshimura and Keith Ian Raywood have each won six Emmy Awards for their production design work on NBC’s late night sketch comedy series “Saturday Night Live” (and Raywood has a seventh trophy for the MTV Video Music Awards). They’re Emmy-nominated again this year for the episodes hosted by Steve Martin/Martin Short and Jenna Ortega. “It always feels really special and it’s nice to be a part of it,” Raywood declares about the awards love, to which Yoshimura jokes, “We deserve it!” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

Every year the team has “a discussion” about which “SNL” episodes to submit to the Emmy judges. “Some shows just clearly seem more like the one to put up,” Raywood divulges. “It might have had some of the more interesting sets, some more challenging ones. There’s always one that has to be [picked] first — that wound up being the Steve and Marty one. And the Jenna Ortega one was one that we all really liked.”

Yoshimura explains how the show’s time constraints sometimes lead to late night texts from writers about ideas, and how it all comes together in an “odd, put-together, fascinating way.” For “The Holiday Train” sketch in the Martin and Short episode, it required the production designers to build a train that came apart and then fastened back together again. “We only did the move three times: once for the run-through, once for the dress, which was in front of an audience, and once for the air show,” Yoshimura reveals. “So we take a big chance with our reputations.”

Raywood adds about that train sketch, “One of the things I really liked about that set was that it was very presentational. It had a kind of classic variety show look to it. There was something really charming about that.” If you’re wondering what happened to the train set, “It was probably discarded,” Raywood confirms. However, items like “windows and doors and staircases are always saved and reused,” he notes. “Instead of building every single set from scratch starting on Thursday morning, we do have a stock of parts to put things back together.”

One of the highlights of the Ortega episode was the “Exorcism” sketch, which required the actress to rise up and down on a bed. “There’s some mechanics that we actually can do, one of them being the hydraulic lift,” Yoshimura says. “The other thing, which was a little bit more difficult because it was done by the stagehands, was that the bed rocked back and forth before she rose. That was actually built in the shop and made so it could go up and down on either side. And then the hydraulic lift was built in the center.” He concludes, “Now mind you, we do this in a day and a half!”

Also in our exclusive video interview, Yoshimura and Raywood mention how “you try to forget those moments” when things go wrong on the live show, they reveal what they know in 2023 that they wish they would have known when they started, and they remember Eugene Lee, the late “SNL” production designer who started with the show in 1975.

