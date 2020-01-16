Al Pacino movies: 25 greatest films ranked worst to best

It took 27 years for Al Pacino to return to the Oscar race after winning for “Scent of a Woman” (1992), and he’s back in the thick of it with a Best Supporting Actor nomination for “The Irishman.” Where does his first collaboration with Martin Scorsese fall within the rest of his filmography? Tour through our photo gallery above of Pacino’s 25 greatest films, ranked worst to best.

Though an acting legend, it took Pacino 20 years and eight nominations to finally cash in his Oscar I.O.U. for “Scent of a Woman” (Best Actor, 1992). Prior to that he competed for “The Godfather” (Best Supporting Actor, 1972), “Serpico” (Best Actor, 1973), “The Godfather, Part II” (Best Actor, 1974), “Dog Day Afternoon” (Best Actor, 1975), “… And Justice for All” (Best Actor, 1979), “Dick Tracy” (Best Supporting Actor, 1990) and “Glengarry Glen Ross” (Best Supporting Actor, 1992), but he didn’t win any of those bids.

Surprisingly, his 1992 noms for “Scent of a Woman” and “Glengarry Glen Ross” were followed by a long Academy drought, despite additional critically acclaimed performances in “Heat” (1995), “Donnie Brasco” (1997), “The Insider” (1999) and “Insomnia” (2002). During that time, he became a TV favorite with Emmy-winning turns in “Angels in America” (2003) and “You Don’t Know Jack” (2010), earning an additional bid for “Phil Spector” (2013).

That’s all changed with Scorsese’s intimate mob epic, in which he plays bombastic Teamsters leader Jimmy Hoffa. In addition to his Oscar success, the role has brought him additional bids at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice, BAFTA and SAG. It’s been a good year for Pacino, who’s competing against himself in SAG Ensemble for both “The Irishman” and Quentin Tarantino‘s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Not bad for a guy who hasn’t been welcomed back into the Academy’s loving arms for nearly three decades.

Take a look through our gallery of Pacino’s greatest films, including a few for which he should’ve received Oscar nominations.

