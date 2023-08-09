Al Sirkett (‘House of the Dragon’ sound editor): ‘There was so much energy and passion’ in season finale [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I’ve never been nominated for an Emmy before,” reveals “House of the Dragon” supervising sound editor Al Sirkett about receiving his first career Emmy nomination. For our recent webchat he adds, “It was a wonderful, really lovely thing for me and the whole team, on a first season of something against such stiff competition. We’re very chuffed!” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“House of the Dragon,” the prequel series to HBO’s megahit “Game of Thrones” was created by author George R.R. Martin and writer/producer Ryan Condal, and stars Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen alongside Emmy nominee Matt Smith (“The Crown”) as Prince Daemon and Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra, among a sprawling cast that includes Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint and Eve Best. The 10-episode first season is set two centuries before the events of “Game of Thrones,” 172 years before the birth of the now-iconic “Thrones” character Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), depicting the events leading up to and covering the bloody Targaryen civil war of succession known as the “Dance of the Dragons.”

Sirkett and his sound editing team are nominated for the show’s climactic season finale “The Black Queen,” which features (among a number of other pivotal moments) the first ever aerial dragon clash in “Game of Thrones” history. After Rhaenyra’s young son Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) encounters Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) at Storm’s End, the two young men take to the skies on dragonback as the older Aemond pursues the younger Lucerys. The breathtaking battle sequence takes place in heavy rain and cloud, amplifying the tension when the enormous Vhagar suddenly appears over the smaller Arrax, culminating in a genuinely shocking scene between the two beasts. After taunting Lucerys and his agile Arrax, the vengeful Aemond (riding the more imposing Vaghar) screams “Vaghar, no!” as his giant beast obliterates Arrax like a predator devours its prey. “There was so much energy and passion in that last episode with the dialogue, with the action,” Sirkett explains. “I think by the time we got to episode 10, we knew we were nailing it with the sounds, with the atmosphere, with the ambience and the crowds, and everything that I think just all came together.”

