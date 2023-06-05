‘Succession’ star Alan Ruck on Connor’s big season: ‘I was thrilled and grateful to have more to do’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Alan Ruck has been acting at a high level for decades, so it would be foolish to call his performance in Season 4 of “Succession” a breakthrough for the veteran star. But in playing Connor Roy in the Emmy Award-winning HBO drama’s final season, Ruck was given some of his best material yet as the Roy family’s true eldest son.

“I definitely got more to do,” Ruck tells Gold Derby in an exclusive video interview. That’s almost an understatement: Over the course of the season, Connor got married to his longtime partner Willa (Justine Lupe), a former sex worker, and ungracefully dropped out of the presidential election with a speech that had Connor rallying his supporters – the Conheads – to perhaps start a revolution. (“What a dick,” Ruck says of Connor’s comical concession speech.)

But it wasn’t always like this, Ruck explains. According to the actor, back in the show’s second season, Connor was sidelined for multiple episodes – so much so that he actually wrote to creator Jesse Armstrong and executive producer and director Mark Mylod and asked to be killed off.

“I am so grateful that they said this – they said, ‘No, no, we need you. Things are the way they are right now. But you know that you will get more to do.’ Because I was like, ‘Oh, I’m on the best show on television. Except I don’t do anything.’ That’s a funny spot to be,” Ruck says. “And I’m so glad that they didn’t take me up on that idea…. Because then we got beautiful raises and the show just became this juggernaut. So definitely, this season, I was thrilled and grateful to have more to do.”

True to Connor’s character – the Roy family’s eldest son who is never regarded as such – his biggest moment was also overshadowed. In the season’s third episode, “Connor’s Wedding,” Connor’s father, Logan (Brian Cox), dies – a shocking moment that captured the zeitgeist. But despite the episode being forever remembered for its surprising death, Connor and Willa still got married – and Ruck and Lupe were given a scene they long hoped would end up in one of the “Succession” scripts.

“It was just the two of us talking before we got married. We’ve been wanting a scene like that for a long time and so I’m so happy that I finally got to do it,” Ruck says. “It was just so easy to do with her. I mean, you just sat still and just told the truth to each other. And it’s great.”

While his siblings, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin), are tearing each other apart in the series finale, Connor has other pursuits in mind. He appears midway through the episode at Logan’s old apartment – which Connor had already bought from Logan’s ex-wife, Marcia (Hiam Abbass) – to lead what amounts to a family estate sale of the Roy patriarch’s personal belongings. There, Connor shows his siblings a video of a virtual dinner party that Logan attended with his C-suite and Connor and Willa. It’s a touching moment if only because it shows a version of Logan his three children fighting for the crown never got to experience – but one Connor knew pretty well. Connor even imitates Logan singing the children’s song “I’m a Little Teapot” with Logan’s signature profanity.

Ruck says all of that material was shot on his last day (Lupe, he says, captured the dinner party on an iPhone). Cox, the actor notes, had just received news of a death in his family, “so he was pensive. He was quiet. But when we started doing that thing… he’s a sweet guy with a good sense of humor. So that was just fun to do. You just had to go for it.”

Speaking of Logan and his relationship with his kids and Connor in particular, Ruck adds that the scene was “a strong emotional thing that even though that he was a tyrant… even though it’s a dysfunctional family, every now and then there’s a moment of happiness. Not much. But I thought that was really a wonderful thing to include in the finale.”

All episodes of “Succession” are streaming on Max.

