Alex Borstein (‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’): Emmys 2022 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Alex Borstein is entering “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” episode “Everything Is Bellmore” as her 2022 Emmy Award submission for Best Comedy Supporting Actress. The episode aired on February 25 and is the third episode of the fourth season of the Amazon Prime Video comedy.

In this installment, Susie (Borstein) grieves the sudden death of Jackie (Brian Tarantina, who died in 2019). Dismayed that only four people, including herself, attend his memorial service, Susie crashes a stranger’s packed service and eulogizes Jackie there, sharing her regret that she never knew the “real” Jackie and vowing to spend her career to “finding the Jackies of the world.”

An eight-time nominee, Borstein has won three Emmys, including two in this category for “Maisel” in 2018 and 2019. For the 2022 contest, she faces Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”), Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”), Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”), Sarah Niles (“Ted Lasso”), Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”), Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”) and Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”).

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” earned 12 nominations this year, bringing its four-season total to 66. It has won 20 Emmys to date, including Best Comedy Series.

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums.

