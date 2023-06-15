Alex Borstein (‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’) on the ‘terrifying’ act of exploring Susie’s vulnerability in the final season [Exclusive Video Interview]

“There was one way that she was going to come out of my mouth, and that’s how she came out,” says Alex Borstein of her initial instincts for playing Susie Myerson on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” The actress never questioned how she would play the role in the Amazon comedy, but Susie experienced a profound evolution during the fifth and final season. The actress discovered new paths forward for the fan favorite role. Watch the exclusive video interview above.

One of Susie’s most impactful moments comes during a surprise confession at an automat. She cautiously tells Miriam (Rachel Brosnahan) of a former love affair with Hedy (Nina Arianda) which ended in heartbreak. It is the first time in the series where Susie is completely vulnerable. “It’s scary for the character, and it’s scary as an actor to do that. I always feel like Susie’s an armadillo and just like hold shut,” explains Borstein. But that armadillo armor is gradually peeled back this season, giving little peeks into her inner emotional life. “I think she kind of begins to perhaps just lay there a little bit, and let her belly hang out and be open,” suggests the actress, “and it’s terrifying.”

The automat confession concludes with a question to Miriam: “Were you ever a Blonde?” Susie sheepishly asks the question after Miriam suggests that Susie will one day find love again. Since Heddy is blonde, the line becomes a subtle admission that Miriam is “the other great love of her life,” as Borstein puts it. “The first one, she made a go at it being emotional as well as physical,” she explains, “and this one is just business, but it’s the same love. It’s the same passion.” This different kind of love also feels safer to Susie. “The fear that she would leave is erased that way,” notes Borstein, “There’s no fear that she could ever lose this person if it’s platonic.”

Little was known about Susie’s personal history before the events of the series, but that doesn’t mean Borstein was interested in crafting her own backstories. “I never want to know too much,” she confesses, “I think knowing too much…alters the way you’re playing the present.” Instead, the actress based her portrayal on the very practical, survival needs that Susie faced in the city. She didn’t come from money, and had to have a constant focus on paying for rent and groceries. “I always said Susie never had the luxury of, I don’t know, pitying herself,” describes Borstein. “She didn’t have the luxury of sitting around and pining and wanting.”

Her “great love” for Miriam is fitting then, because it is tied to her desire for success and importance. “She romanticized success,” admits Borstein, “That became her lover, that became what she wanted to spend the rest of her life with, was accomplishment and success. Not necessarily money, but significance.” The actress traces that driving force all the way back to Season 1. “As she says in the pilot: I don’t mind being alone, but I do not want to be insignificant,” highlights the actress. “And that I think the accomplishment of her career was the only lover she really was seeking.” As viewers discover over the course of Season 5, Susie has a complex but fulfilling relationship with her professional accomplishments.

The final season takes Susie far into the future with a poignant flashforward and it appears that her de-armoring continues into old age. Describing her normal routine of getting into costume, Borstein notes: “I usually suit up every morning, you know, get to work, you put on your pants, my dungaree and my belt, my suspenders…and in that last scene, none of that exists. Susie has let go of all those constraints and she is in a caftan at the end.” The actress admits that the final scene in the show felt like discovering a whole new character. “I don’t know if Susie’s ever at ease, but a confidence. And she’s at peace. And that was tricky,” admits Borstein. “She’s not in a rush anymore. She’s got very little to prove. She’s done it.”

Borstein is a three-time Emmy winner. She won twice for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and picked up an additional win for her voice-over performance on “Family Guy.”

