Alex Bovaird (‘The White Lotus’ costume designer): ‘It’s a fun time for fashion’ because ‘people are making all kinds of interesting choices’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It’s a really fun time for contemporary costumes,” declares first-time Emmy nominated costume designer Alex Bovaird (“The White Lotus”) about the state of contemporary costume designing. For our recent webchat she adds, “I’ve noticed people are taking a lot more risks. People want to maybe be a little more upbeat, a little more colorful,” she says. “There is just a lot of variety compared to 10 years ago. I remember walking through Barneys New York, and everything was black. Absolutely everything. I think it’s quite different now. It’s a fun time for fashion and I’ve noticed people are making all kinds of interesting choices.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“The White Lotus” was created by Mike White, who wrote and directed all six episodes of the anthology drama. The series follows a week in the life of the employees of the fictional White Lotus resort in Maui and the guests looking forward to a week of rest and relaxation among the swaying palm trees, cocktails and idyllic sunsets of this tropical island getaway. However, things are not quite as they seem at first, as we learn more about the dysfunctional vacationers and the resort’s beleaguered staff members, all of which comes to a head in the series’ dynamite finale as the identity of the mysterious dead body that features in the show’s first scene is finally revealed.

The series’ haul of 20 Emmy nominations includes eight of the actors, with Murray Bartlett, Jake Lacy and Steve Zahn competing in Best Limited Series/Movie Supporting Actor race, while legendary comedienne Jennifer Coolidge, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Rothwell and Sydney Sweeney take up all but two spots in the corresponding female lineup, marking the first time ever that five women have been nominated from a single series in one category. Seven of the nominated cast are also first-timers, with only Britton being a previous nominee (for “Friday Night Lights,” “American Horror Story” and “Nashville”). White is also an Emmy debutante, nominated three times, as producer in Best Limited Series and also in the writing and directing categories. And of course, Bovaird herself is up for her first nomination alongside industry peers from “black-ish,” “Euphoria,” “Hacks,” “Only Murders in the Building” and “Pam & Tommy.”

Bovaird is thrilled that the Emmys include a category for contemporary costuming, thereby celebrating the nuanced and subtle work that is often overlooked in catch-all costume design categories where period and fantasy work often overshadow their more modern brethren. “Because everybody dresses themselves, they don’t have as much reverence for contemporary costume. I think it’s actually harder to do in my experience, I find it harder to work on contemporary projects, sometimes because everybody has a point of view. Everybody has something to say,” she explains. “So, it can be quite harder to pull off.”

