Alex Joseph Grayson (‘Parade’) on staying present and removing ‘the mask’ of Jim Conley [Exclusive Video Interview]

Alex Joseph Grayson sees the Broadway revival of “Parade” as a chance to grow “more relaxed and more present as a performer.” The actor plays Jim Conley in the Michael Arden-helmed production, a man who testifies against Leo Frank (Ben Platt). It’s the first time Grayson has originated a role on Broadway rather than understudy, but you would never know it. The actor adeptly navigates the heavy material in songs “That’s What He Said” and “Feel the Rain Fall” in a way that evolves night after night. Watch the exclusive video interview above.

“It’s educational, it’s like free acting class,” notes Grayson of his experience in the musical. Unlike most shows, where actors head backstage when not performing a scene, the players in “Parade” often stick around. They grab a chair on the sides of the stage as ever-present onlookers to the action taking place. “I can see how the roles are evolving,” reveals Grayson. He takes this staging as a unique opportunity to learn from “generous artists” and to remind himself to be “more relaxed and more present as a performer.”

SEE Ben Platt responds to ‘ugly and scary’ antisemitic protests of Broadway’s ‘Parade’

A sense of relaxation, or ease, is vital to his interpretation of “Feel the Rain Fall.” In this number, the governor of Georgia seeks out Jim on a chain gang in an attempt to wrangle the truth from him. “I think that it’s Jim’s first time in the story to actually remove the mask that he has had to wear,” explains Grayson. The show is set in the Jim Crow South, where the actor notes that Black people would have to carefully monitor their behavior at all times “just to get through the day.”

But at this point, Jim is incarcerated with no place further to fall, so he realizes that the governor has no bargaining power over him. Grayson describes that moment as the point where Jim realizes he can “unleash.” He opens his shirt, throws his head back, and lets loose a soaring, soulful vocalization. It’s the first time in the musical where the audience spies Jim’s true self.

SEE Ariana DeBose will return to host 2023 Tony Awards in New York City’s Washington Heights

Since the cast of “Parade” immerses themselves in a story rife with the horrors of antisemitism and racism, Grayson reveals that they developed ways to decompress once the house lights come up. “A big part of our rehearsal process was trying to devise a practice to ‘de-role’ and separate ourselves from these people we are playing,” he explains. In one example of this practice, he notes that the confederate flags waived on stage were replaced with LGBTQ Pride flags during the rehearsal process. It allowed actors to conjure up a sense of joy and honor without the constant use of a harmful image. “It is physically draining and it does take a lot,” suggests Grayson, “I try to give over as much as I can, without experiencing the horror of it all.”

Luckily, Grayson has plenty to celebrate in his day to day life to take his mind off the heavy subject matter he mines on stage. He married fellow Broadway actor Miki Abraham on April 8th. Abraham recently made her Broadway debut in “Shucked” as a swing and covering the role of Lulu. How did the pair manage to plan a wedding while opening two huge musicals? “I don’t know! It was all in my wife’s brain” admits Grayson. “It’s sort of like any theatrical production,” he says of the wedding, “It feels like it’s never going to be right until opening, and then everyone applauds! “It couldn’t have been more perfect.”

PREDICT the 2023 Tony Award nominees through May 2

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?