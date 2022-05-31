Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet (‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’ creators): ‘We’ve never been more connected and yet never more further apart’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“The truth is that that story is timeless. You don’t want it to be timeless, but it is,” declares co-creator Alex Kurtzman about why it seemed like the right time to revisit this story on Showtime’s limited series “The Man Who Fell to Earth.”

“It felt like a particularly necessary time to tell the story,” he says, adding for our recent webchat, “that being said, when we set out to do it Jenny and I were not we were not necessarily thinking that way,” he proclaims. “We’re not that smart man, nor that altruistic,” co-creator Jenny Lumet interjects with a laugh. “I think we both came at it from very weird personal and instinctual places and we said yes before we really knew what we are unleashing upon ourselves,” she reveals. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

SEE over 300 interviews with 2022 Emmy contenders

“The Man Who Fell to Earth” is based on the iconic 1976 David Bowie-starring film of the same name, which in turn is based on the novel by Walter Tevis. The 10-episode limited series is adapted by Kurtzman and Lumet (“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds”) as a sequel rather than a remake of the original film. It centers around an alien named Faraday (Oscar nominee Chiwitel Ejiofor), who crashes deep into the oilfields of New Mexico with a mission. He must find the brilliant scientist Justin Falls (Oscar nominee Naomie Harris), the one woman on earth who can help save his species. Even as he struggles to adapt to our world and to become more “human,” her faith in humanity has taken a hit over the years, plummeting to rock-bottom with the onset of her father (BAFTA nominee Clarke Peters) falling gravely ill.

Alongside unexpected ally Hatch Flood (Emmy nominee Rob Delaney), they discover that in order to save his world, they must first save ours, in a race against the mysteriously sinister Spencer Clay (Emmy nominee Jimmi Simpson) and Drew Finch (Emmy nominee Kate Mulgrew). BAFTA winner and Tony nominee Bill Nighy also co-stars as Thomas Jerome Newton, the character portrayed by Bowie in the 1976 original. The limited series currently scores an impressive “fresh” 85% rating at Rotten Tomatoes, with the site’s critical consensus noting that “a commanding Chiwetel Ejiofor gives this space oddity an earthy gravitas.”

“Looking around the world and understanding it less and less we were seeing the divisions between everybody across the board, we were seeing the ways in which we’ve never been more connected and yet never more further apart,” Kurtzman opines about what drove them to bring this story to life. “There’s this thing that’s happened that’s infected us like a virus, which is that there does not seem to be a voice of reason anymore that’s pointing us in a direction that’s actually about real communication or real understanding, that’s forcing us to look at our choices in a non-reactionary way,” he says.

“He is very unclouded by the noise that we live by and was just calling it out as he sees it: You believe you are communicating with each other, but you’re not. You exist only within yourselves,” Kurtzman explains about the titular character portrayed by Ejiofor. “The great illusion on this planet is that communication is actually taking place. It’s not, you know. Those are the observations that he’s making, and he really does call out how and why that is the case. And he does it in a very funny way. The last thing that we want to do is write a show that was wagging a finger at anybody or making you feel like you’re eating your vegetables, and I think humor for us, humor and unpredictability were the two things that were I think our secret formula.”

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy nominees by July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions